Coffee - Things Always Look The Worst Near The Lows

Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans. The Arabica beans are most popular in the United States as coffee shops like Starbucks (SBUX) and Dunkin Donuts (DNKN) brew only Arabica beans for their products. Robusta beans are far more popular in Europe as the robust beans are the ingredient in espresso coffees.

Coffee has never been more popular that it is today. The bottom line when it comes to demand for the beverage is that population and wealth growth around the globe has increased the addressable market of coffee drinkers dramatically over past years. In 1960, there were around three billion people in the world, by the turn of the century that number doubled to six billion. At last count, 7.49 billion people, 24.8% more than just eighteen years ago, inhabit our planet and a growing percentage are coffee drinkers. In China, overall economic and individual wealth growth has expanded the number of coffee drinkers. The formerly tea drinking nation has shifted, and the number of Chinese people enjoying coffee continues to rise on a daily basis. Over the past few years, chains like Starbucks have opened thousands of stores in the world's most populous nation, and many copycat coffee shops have popped up. The demand for coffee continues to grow, but the price has been falling since November 2016, and the price of the beans are at the bottom end of their pricing cycle.

The trend is ugly

The price trend of coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange has been ugly since November 2016.

As the weekly chart highlights, the price has done nothing but make lower highs and lower lows since trading at $1.76 in November 2016. With the second anniversary of that peak price approaching, coffee futures recently traded to a lower low at $1.0525 per pound in mid-July which was the lowest price since November 2013. On Monday, August 6, ICE coffee futures were trading at the $1.0875 level, not far off the recent low in the soft commodity.

Cocoa reached an all-time high in 1977 at $3.375 per pound. In 1997, it percolated to a lower high at $3.18, and in 2011 coffee made a third journey over the $3 level but ran out of upside steam at $3.0625 per pound. Over the past four decades, coffee has made lower highs, but the price of the soft commodity can be highly volatile. Aside from the usual supply and demand factors that impact the price of coffee, crop diseases can wreak havoc with a crop in any given year. At the same time, the shelf life of coffee beans is not as long as in other commodities markets as the beans lose potency and flavor, and in the coffee market flavor, and aroma are everything for consumers. Therefore, while the price of coffee is close to its low, any supply problem could quickly lift the price of the beans. When it comes to the technical state of the coffee market, one metric has been rising which could be the result of conflicting pressures on prices.

Open interest sends two messages

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. Volume is the number of contracts that change hands between buyers and sellers. Typically, when the metrics rise as the price of the underlying asset rises or falls it provides technical validation for a price trend. On the other hand, when the metrics fall with rising or falling price, it is often not a sign of a price trend in a futures market. When it comes to the coffee futures market, open interest and volume have been rising steadily for decades.

As the quarterly chart shows, both open interest and volume have been on a one-way street higher over the past years and decades. In July, the total volume of 3,608,335 contracts was at a record high. Open interest at 340,320 as of August 3 is also a record level for the metric.

There are two potential explanations and ramifications for the trajectory of the technical metrics. First, the bearish price trend accompanied by rising open interest and volume is a technical validation of the bearish trend. It is likely that bearish trend-following shorts in the market have been riding the price of coffee to the downside and that their positions have been growing as the price declines. However, the expansion in trading and positions likely reflects the growth of the overall market for coffee beans. Growing population and wealth have expanded the addressable market for coffee consumption and producers have increased output to meet the increasing demand. Therefore, higher volume and open interest are a fundamental reflection of the growth of the coffee market. In the world of futures, volume and open interest are critical factors when it comes to liquidity or the ease of buying or selling. As liquidity increases, price variance tends to decline, and we have witnessed a decline in the quarterly historical volatility level to 13.8% which is close to the lowest level in decades. The last time the measure of quarterly price variance was below 14% was in 1985, over thirty years ago.

The bottom of the pricing cycle

Commodities tend to appreciate to levels where production increases, inventories begin to build and demand declines leading to a high and reversal to the downside. Conversely, raw materials fall to price levels where output declines as producers have less of an economic incentive to produce the commodity. At lower levels, demand typically increases as humans tend to buy more of a product when it is at a less expensive price. With less output and more demand, inventories begin to decline leading to a price bottom and reversal to the upside.

The current price level in the coffee market indicates that we are close to or at a long-term bottom in the futures market.

As the quarterly chart shows, price momentum has declined into oversold territory which tells us that it is likely that the downtrend that has been in place since 2011 and crossed lower in late 2016 could run out of steam sooner rather than later. The monthly, weekly, and daily charts all display oversold conditions which could lead to a bottom in the price of coffee beans. Meanwhile, there are some signs from the supply side of the fundamental equation for coffee that supply issues could influence prices in the months ahead.

Fundamentals have not turned

In an article in the August 3 issue of Barrons, Simon Constable wrote that "the development of the unusual El Nino Modoki weather system" could lead to drought conditions in Brazil. He also points out that coffee tends to have an off-cycle year every two years even without dry conditions which will force production lower in 2019. However, perhaps the most significant issue is the number of market participants betting on lower prices with short positions on the ICE futures contract. The latest CFTC COT reports show that speculative bets on coffee currently represent around one-third of all outstanding contracts, and hedge funds have sold about 126,000 contracts expecting lower prices compared with purchases of 36,000 for those expecting higher prices. Nothing can ignite a volatile market like the coffee futures market and lift the unusually low level of historical volatility like shorts scrambling for exits as supplies decline. While Brazil is the leading producer of Arabica beans in the world., Columbia is also a significant producer. Columbia has been dealing with issues that could impact the nations 500,000 coffee farms including the appearance of corer beetles, and two forms of fungi that attack the coffee crop. Simon Constable seems to think the price of coffee could move 40% higher from its current level, but those of us who have traded coffee futures over the years know that the price of this commodity always has the potential to double or more over a short period.

Levels to watch

On the downside, the next level of support below the July low at $1.0525 per pound in the coffee futures market is at the November 2013 low at $1.0095 per pound.

When it comes to technical resistance, coffee has been coming down slowly and steadily for almost two years, so resistance levels are present all the way up to the $1.76 per pound level in 2-5 cent intervals. However, coffee has a history of explosive price volatility when supply issues suddenly cause overstimulated shorts to scramble to cover their risk positions. Therefore, coffee always has the potential to explode through technical levels like a hot knife through butter.

With historical volatile at such low levels, option premiums are low in the coffee futures market, and call options currently offer excellent value with limited risk. When you buy an option, the only risk is the premium paid.

For those who do not venture into the highly leveraged world of futures or futures options, BJO is the ETN product that replaced JO in April.

As the chart of the Barclays Bank PLC iPath B Coffee ETN product which does a good job replicating the price action in the ICE coffee futures market shows, the price was trading at the $42.22 level on Monday, August 6. The ETN has net assets of $49.13 million, and trading volume has been building and approaching an average of 30,000 shares each day.

Coffee looks pretty ugly these days as the price is at the bottom end of its trading range and close to the lowest level since 2013. However, issues are percolating in the coffee market that could lead to a swift and sharp rally that makes the many market participants sitting on short positions start scrambling for an exit which could have explosive consequences for the price.

