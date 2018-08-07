Collapsing Cocoa Finds Some Support On Aug. 6

Cocoa trades on the futures markets in the United States and Europe, but the physical market's capital is in London. Over 60% of the world's annual supply of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products comes from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. While Indonesia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic are all producers of the beans, the output from the IC and Ghana each year determines the path of least resistance for prices of the agricultural commodity.

Cocoa is a soft or tropical commodity, as it requires a tropical and equatorial climate to thrive. Demand for cocoa has been increasing over the past decades. As economic growth in China has grown, dietary changes have incorporated many new additions to daily requirements and the Chinese have developed a taste for chocolate. An increase of almost 1.4 billion people in the addressable market for cocoa consumption has been a significant fundamental event for the cocoa market which has been volatile over recent weeks, months, and even years.

In 2000, the price of cocoa futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange began the year at $840 per ton. The last time that cocoa futures traded below double that level was over one decade ago.

Lots of volatility in the cocoa futures market

The overall price action in the ICE cocoa futures market has been bullish since the turn of this century.

Source: CQG

As the semi-annual chart shows, cocoa futures have traded in a range from $674 to $3826 per ton since 1979. After trading to a low of $674 per ton in the second half of 2000, cocoa moved to its all-time peak at $3826 a little over a decade later in 2011. The more than six-fold increase was at least in part the result of increasing demand for chocolate confectionery products and other cocoa-based foods around the world.

As the chart shows, open interest which is the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cocoa futures market has increased steadily with the price of the soft commodities over the life of the contracts. The increase in the metric reflects the growth of both the supply and demand side of the fundamental equation for cocoa beans. In a futures market, a rise in open interest and a bullish price trend, which has been in place since 2000, is typically a technical validation of the move towards higher prices. Price momentum on the long-term chart is currently falling and heading for oversold territory after the move from over $3400 per ton in late 2015 to its current price at around $2122 per ton. The most recent bottom in the cocoa futures market was at $1769 last year, but the price action has become volatile since the soft commodity rejected that bottom and moved back above the $2000 per ton level.

Below $2000 could lead to a test of the recent lows

After recovering from lows at below $1800 per ton, which was the lowest level for cocoa futures since 2007, the price recovered to a high of $2914 per ton in May of this year. The rally ran out of steam and fall to almost the $2000 per ton level.

On Monday, August 6, the price of nearby September futures fell to a low of $2035 per ton.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, cocoa futures put in a bullish reversal on August 6, trading to a lower low than the previous session and then turning around and trading at a higher high than on August 3 on higher than average volume.

While time will tell if cocoa can follow through on the bullish reversal and $2035 will stand as a significant bottom in the cocoa futures market, the price came dangerously close to the critical psychological support level at $2000 per ton. Cocoa had not traded below that price since mid-February 2018. Below there, cocoa prices would face support levels that could lead to a retest of the 2017 bottom at $1769 per ton.

Brexit makes chocolate cheaper

Since London is the hub for international cocoa trading, many physical sales of cocoa from West African producers to consumers around the world use the pound sterling as the currency of choice for transactions. One of the contributing factors to the drop in cocoa prices from 2015 through 2017 was the significant decline in the value of the British currency versus the dollar. The pound fell from $1.50 against the dollar to $1.20 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in June 2016 putting downward pressure on cocoa prices. Over recent weeks, as the United Kingdom and the European Union prepare for their final divorce, the value of the pound has once again moved to the downside.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the pound-dollar currency relationship shows, the British pound moved from highs of $1.4413 in mid-April to its most recent low at $1.2940 on April 6. The price of cocoa hit its high at over $2900 per ton in April and fell to a low on the same day that the pound hit its most recent bottom. Therefore, the cocoa market has been following the pound which could be a significant factor in the path of least resistance for the soft commodities over coming days, weeks, and months.

Chinese economic weakness adds to the woes

China is the demand side of the fundamentals equation in most commodities markets, and cocoa is no exception. Chinese demand for chocolate confectionery products is a supportive factor for the market as the most populous nation on earth has developed a growing appreciation of the delights of chocolate.

The current trade dispute between the United States and China has caused a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the FXI which is the China Large-Cap iShares ETF product has declined from $54 per share in late January to its current level at just under $42, a drop of over 22%. With trade issues weighing on the Chinese economy, it is likely that individuals are cutting back on spending and chocolate consumption could be one of many victims of the downturn in the marketplace. Therefore, a weaker pound and the trade issues leading to a slowdown in the world's largest consumer market are likely weighing on the price of cocoa futures.

Levels to watch on the up and downside

The price action on August 6 was constructive for the cocoa market as the price bounced aggressively from the $2035 low on the September futures contract and closed the session at over $2100 per ton. On the upside, technical resistance is at the $2300 level and at $2600 per ton, which was the midpoint of the move from $3422 in late 2015 to the $1769 low last year. On the downside, $2000 is a psychological support level which minor support at $1800 per ton. The critical technical level for cocoa stands at the June 2017 bottom at $1769 per ton.

Cocoa needs to follow through on its bullish reversal on August 6, but the pound remains under pressure as Brexit takes political shape and the trade issues between the U.S. and China continue to threaten to move from a dispute to a trade and currency war between the countries with the leading GDPs in the world.

We are likely to see a continuation of volatile trading conditions in the cocoa market over the coming weeks.

Source: Barchart

For those who do not trade in the futures arena, NIB is the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN product that does an excellent job replicating price action in the cocoa futures market. With $37.29 in net assets and an average of 56,488 shares trading each day, NIB is a liquid tool when it comes to participation in the cocoa market.

The price of cocoa was collapsing until it put in a bullish reversal on August 6. While the bearish action in the pound and Chinese economic issues continue to weigh on the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate, cocoa may have found a level of at least some temporary support. ICE September cocoa future was trading at $2122 on Monday, August 6.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.