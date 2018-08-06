Tesla Shorts Have Won Past Year

Last week, shares of Tesla (TSLA) surged after the company's Q2 earnings report, where management avoided disaster for now. The conference call wasn't terrible, but losses were still high and the balance sheet worsened. With the stock price flying high, we saw a number of headlines like those seen in the images below. Unfortunately, these often published articles only tell one side of the story, and in the past year, it's the losing one.

(Source: Google - do a quick search for "tesla shorts lose")

If you only looked at headlines like this, you would think that all Tesla short sellers are broke. It was just back in June that Electrek published a similar article about the short side losing $2 billion on the last rise from below $300 a share. You might realize that these headlines appear repetitive, because they come out quite often every time that Tesla shares rise.

What you may not know is how slanted the coverage of Tesla is in this regards, and perhaps Elon Musk should avoid attacking the media here. Going over to Google and entering in "tesla shorts lose" and "tesla longs lose," I found some pretty dramatic results. Look at what I found for the number of results for each phrase as well as those that come up just for the news tab.

There are well over half a million search results for "tesla shorts lose," outpacing the similar phrase for longs 8.5 times. However, when you look just at the news articles, the ratio is more than 71 times! Yes, there are more than 63,000 news stories for Tesla shorts losing, but less than 1,700 for longs losing. Unfortunately over the past year, there's one minor point that's missed here, and it's even greater if we look at Tesla's performance versus the Nasdaq, seen in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

On August 4th, 2017, Tesla shares closed a little under $357 a share. That was just about a week after the company issued this shareholder letter where it talked about 5,000 units a week of Model 3 production by the end of the year and reaching 10,000 a units per week in 2018. We all know how those statements turned out, and now there are lawsuits out there regarding this guidance that was way off.

Here's the biggest issue though regarding all of these "tesla shorts lose" billions statements. They exaggerate the situation of the long and short side. We know that there are roughly 170 million shares of Tesla outstanding, and there were almost 35 million shares short as of mid-July, a nearly 5 to 1 ratio. That means that when Tesla goes up $1, the market cap goes up $170 million, so longs have that as a paper gain without selling. Conversely, shorts have a paper loss of $35 million, but if Tesla shares go down $1, the math is reversed. For this argument, I'm not even counting how much you could've made elsewhere, given the Nasdaq's big rally seen above.

So when Tesla surged from $300 to $350 recently, using round numbers for this example, short sellers had a paper loss of $1.75 billion (rounding off short interest to 35 million). However, was the media out there with dozens of articles talking about how longs lost $8.5 billion when Tesla shares dropped from $350 to $300 the last time? Not so much. There was a little talk about Tesla losing value thanks to Elon Musk's conference call antics back at the Q1 report, but as I've shown above, the coverage is quite slanted.

In the end, investors need to keep things in context when discussing how much Tesla shorts (or longs) are making or losing. Lots of articles appeared last week discussing the nearly $2 billion loss for shorts when Tesla surged after earnings, but how many of those articles mentioned that longs have roughly lost that much over the past year if we look at price data seen below?

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

There are plenty of reasons to remain skeptical at this point, and the latest pop in shares only adds to the pressure for management to deliver in the back half of 2018. Should Tesla shares lose some of their recent gains, will we see sites like Electrek point out how much longs have lost? I'm extremely curious to see what happens. Remember, if Tesla shares go to zero, current longs lose nearly $60 billion. For holders of 35 million shares short to lose that much, Tesla shares need to rise to about $2,064 per share! I don't see that happening anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.