Oil's short-term headwinds are reversing.

Non-OPEC supplies set to disappoint to the downside and the consensus will pick up on this theme by the end of this year.

OPEC's export in July dropped back to May levels. The export timing mismatch has corrected itself.

Welcome to the short-term concern edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Over the last 3-weeks, we've kept readers informed that there was a mismatch in export timing, which pushed oil prices lower in the near-term. But in our recent updates, those short-term bearish signals are starting to dissipate.

We said that one of the key concerns for the market was the export timing mismatch in June where Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait preemptively increased exports despite minor declines in exports from Iran. Fast forwarding now to the end of July, the mismatch in June has completely reversed.

Over the weekend, we updated to HFI Research subscribers that the short-term headwinds that have kept oil prices in check are starting to reverse. One of them is the fact that July exports have now completely reversed the spike we saw in June. This came as a result of lower crude exports from Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait, but Iran and Venezuela's crude exports started to decline in size.

As a result, OPEC as a whole saw much lower crude exports in July:

Let us put into context why these metrics are important to watch.

In June, OPEC exports increased more than 1 million b/d. But crude imports for the world dropped by 1 million b/d. Weak Chinese buying led to the big drop m-o-m.

As a result, we started to see unsold cargoes turn into floating storage. But since the big mismatch, the OPEC export decline and floating storage metrics are starting to reverse.

You can see in the chart above that the spikes started happening in June (15 day to 30+ days).

In addition, if you couple this with a chart of China's crude imports, you can see the drop in June had a material impact on the rest of the world:

But like we said at the start of this article, most of these headwinds are starting to reverse. While we are not completely out of the woods yet considering Brent time spreads are still very weak:

But looking at the global crack spreads (refinery margins), we are now inching towards the 2017 levels and well above the 5-year average. This implies to us that end-user demand remains strong and with refineries incentivized to increase throughput, we should start to see crude buying come back with strength.

Non-OPEC supply declines set to surprise

But when we view our oil bull thesis in the context of the short to long-term drivers, the big variable, non-OPEC supply declines, has yet to play itself out in full.

Last week, Goehring & Rozencwajg published their Q2 2018 letter talking about the potential surprise that will arise from non-OPEC supplies disappointing to the downside. We highly recommend you to read their Q2 letter.

In an article we published on April 13 titled, "The Oil Bull Thesis Is Just Getting Started." We said that one of the key drivers of the oil bull thesis was only just getting started. We said that Brazil will be one of the biggest surprises this year with IEA's forecast being unrealistically optimistic.

With Brazil reporting June production lower again m-o-m due to more field maintenance, we believe IEA's forecast for Brazil this year remains very unrealistic:

Source: IEA's July OMR

And for those of you that have read our previous Brazil articles, you know that Brazil has disappointed every single year's guidance since 2003. So why would this year be any different?

Source: BCA Research

Our thesis is that by the end of this year, the non-OPEC supply theme will become more widespread with journalists and sell-side analysts asking one another, "Why are these countries disappointing to the downside?"

We think this shift in focus will take the consensus out of the focus on OPEC and US shale and into the real reality of what will drive this oil bull market into the future.

Conclusion

The oil market's short-term issues are starting to reverse. With global crack spreads approaching 2017 levels, refineries will be incentivized to materially increase throughput. Strong end-user demand will prompt higher crude buying and reduce the current floating storage we see. Once the export mismatch overhang is gone (mid-August), the drop in July exports will start to filter through by the end of August and into September. We see oil price strength returning following this short-term hiccup.

HFI Research Premium

Thank you for reading this article. If you found this article insightful, please leave a "like" below.

For readers who have enjoyed our public articles, our weekly flagship reports cover these topics in much more detail. Subscriber benefits include:

Weekly flagship reports with topics ranging from macro themes, oil market analysis, and exclusive individual ideas.

Direct Q&A with the HFI Research team.

A chat room full of intelligent and engaging subscribers.

If you would like to see what we have to offer, see here for more info. We have become the No. 1 most read author in commodities for almost two years and the leading service in energy research on Seeking Alpha. We hope you join the community!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.