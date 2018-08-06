NRG: Q2 Results Show Company's Transformation Proceeding Well

On Thursday, August 2, 2018, electricity wholesaler NRG Energy (NRG) announced its Q2 2018 earnings results. The company's top-line beat the expectations of analysts while its bottom-line figure may not have been comparable to the number expected by analysts. This is due largely to the company's transformation plan, which I discussed in previous articles. This transformation plan is proceeding on schedule, as was illustrated by these results. When put into the context of a company working to reform itself, these results were quite good.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from NRG Energy's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

NRG Energy had total revenues of $2.922 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents an 8.18% increase over the $2.701 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company incurred total operating costs of $2.602 billion in the quarter. This represents an 8.28% increase over the $2.403 billion that it spent in the prior year quarter.

NRG Energy issued $575 million worth of 2.75% convertible senior notes maturing in 2018. The company will use this money to repay $575 million worth of higher interest debt.

The company had an operating cash flow of $524 million in the first half of 2018. This represents an increase of 608.1% over the $74 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

NRG Energy reported a net income of $96 million in the second quarter of 2018. This is a substantial improvement over the $642 million that NRG Energy lost in the year-ago quarter.

The first thing that any reader perusing these results is likely to note is that the company's financial performance improved significantly compared to the previous quarter. One of the reasons for this is that the company enjoyed growing wholesale demand. As we see here, electricity demand has steadily climbed at a 2% compound annual growth rate since 2011.

Source: NRG Energy

This trend continued over the first half of this year. All else being equal, this should lead to rising revenues since the company is selling more electricity. However, all is not equal because electricity wholesale prices fluctuate just like any other commodity. As I discussed in a previous article, this had a negative impact on the company back in 2014 when falling natural gas prices made it difficult for power plants using other fuels to compete against gas-fired power plants. Fortunately though, that was not the case in the second quarter of 2018 as wholesale electricity prices firmed up somewhat. NRG credited this for its higher year-over-year EBITDA.

Source: NRG Energy

The biggest story surrounding NRG Energy is the company's transformation program. That is because the company is a turnaround story in some ways. As I discussed in my earlier article (linked above), the company has been struggling over the past few years due to the lower costs at some of its competitors and low wholesale electricity costs. Fortunately, the company made some significant progress executing on its turnaround strategy in the quarter. One step that it took was to reduce its cost structure by $145 million per quarter. This represents a continuation of its cost reduction strategy that has managed to achieve total reductions of $225 million this year. The company is, therefore, 45% completed on its goal of achieving $500 million in cost savings by the end of the year.

One natural benefit of cost reductions is that they increase the company's earnings. This makes sense; after all, the less it spends the more it gets to keep. One of the goals of the company's cost reductions is to benefit its EBITDA. As a result of the cost reductions that NRG Energy has achieved over the first half of the year, it has boosted its EBITDA by 42% of its year-end goal.

Source: NRG Energy

Another major part of NRG Energy's transformation program is downsizing. To that end, the company has been actively selling off business units in an attempt to streamline itself. Earlier this year, the company sold off NRG Yield and its renewables business for $1.375 billion, its South Central business for $1.000 billion, and its business in Carlsbad, California for $365 million. At the end of last year, the company announced its intent to sell off its BETM energy trading unit for $70 million, which it completed during this quarter. Finally, the company announced during its earnings call that it is selling off its 3.7% interests in the Keystone and Conemaugh businesses, as well as the Spanish Town facility, for a combined $12 million. The Spanish Town sale has already been consummated while the other two sales will be completed in the second half of the year. These asset sales are largely intended to not only streamline the company but also reduce its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio down to 3.0. The company is on track to achieve that goal during the second half of this year.

As mentioned in the highlights, NRG Energy issued $575 million worth of 2.75% convertible notes due 2048 during the quarter. The purpose of this offering was to repurchase and retire $575 million worth of 2022 senior unsecured notes. As a result, this capital raise should have a neutral effect on the company's overall leverage but should save it $20 million annually in interest payments, which should prove positive for both cash flow and net income going forward. As of the time of writing, NRG has successfully repurchased $89 million worth of its target notes and has issued notice to the holders of the remaining $486 million that it intends to exercise the repurchase option. Thus, the company has strengthened all of its financial figures without increasing its overall debt load.

NRG Energy has used some of the proceeds from its asset sales to join the ranks of many other companies and conduct a stock buyback. The company has allocated $1 billion to this purpose, $500 million of which was spent in the first half of the year. This $500 million has bought the company 15.7 million of its own shares at an average cost of $31.80 per share. The remaining $500 million will be spent over the remainder of 2018. As is the case with all stock buybacks, this program applies upward pressure on the company's stock price as well as increases its per share earnings due to the smaller number of outstanding shares.

In conclusion, these results show that the company's transformation program is delivering results. NRG Energy has been able to strengthen its balance sheet and cash flows while continuing to discard underperforming businesses. As a turnaround story, this one is proceeding quite well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.