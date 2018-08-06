PostNL's (PNLYY) CEO Herna Verhagen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PostNL N.V. ADR (OTCPK:PNLYY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2018 6:00 AM ET

Karen Berg

Presentation of our Q2 and half year numbers for 2018 of PostNL. I’m here together with our CEO, Herna Verhagen; and Pim Berendsen, our CFO; and of course, myself, Karen Berg. We’ll start with the presentation by Herna and Pim, and then we will start with questions afterwards. So Herna, please go ahead.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you. Before I move to the Q2 numbers, I would like to start with the decision that we started preparations for the divestment of California and Nevada, which are, of course, the names we used for the companies Postcon and Nexive. Why did we take that decision? Because that’s in line with the strategy to be the postal and logistics solution provider on our core markets in the Benelux.

Secondly, we do think that after three years, because it’s already three years ago that we did a strategic review in Italy to change the profile of the company towards a postal and parcel company, and in Germany, we did some acquisitions to consolidate postal market in Germany, then those companies do have a strategic profile at this moment in time that we are able to do a well-prepared divestment process. And certainly, as already said, we do think that the time and money needed to further make Parcels grow within the Benelux, and of course, make the changes necessary in the postal market had led to the conclusion that we started the divestment process.

The divestment of Postcon and Nexive also leads to technical adjustments in our outlook 2018, and of course, also in the ambition 2020. Because we started the divestment process, Postcon and Nexive are classified as discontinued operations. These results in a changed segment reporting as of Q3. We will report via Mail in the Netherlands and Parcels and Spring, which we – which states part of PostNL will be included in Parcels. And then, of course, you have PostNL Other. The anticipated financial impact on our consolidated equity is around €40 million, also in the third quarter of 2018. And we expect, again, to have a positive consolidated equity by the end of 2018.

An important decision, it makes PostNL further, of course, focused on its core markets in Benelux. Then the Q2 results and half year 2018 results. Revenue increased from €836 million to €851 million, and the underlying cash operating income came down from €46 million to €25 million. The trends we did see in the second quarter are similar to the ones we did see in the first quarter and are in line with what we already said in the first quarter. I think positive is, of course, the change we’re making in our e-commerce revenue. The transformation we’re making to an e-commerce logistics company is speeding up. And over the first half year, our e-commerce revenue was 44%, which is 8% higher than over the same half year in 2018.

If we then look to the outlook 2018, because of the divestment of Postcon and Nexive, our outlook for 2018 is adjusted to €160 million to €190 million. This is fully, of course, contributable to the classification of Postcon and Nexive, and it also means a technical change in the margin of Parcels because we add the revenue and margin of Spring to Parcels towards a margin of 7.5% to 9.5%. Cost savings, and I’ll come to that in a minute in more detail, are expected to be slightly below the earlier indication of €50 million to €70 million, but it’s also compensated by lower implementation costs.

We do not expect changes in the revenue and margin outlook 2018 for Mail in the Netherlands and Parcels, including Spring. And everything is still subject to final decision in the Significant Market Power file. We still aim for progressive dividends and that’s what we reconfirm, our paying an interim dividend of just €0.07 per share. If we come to our strategy, and we repeat what we did say in the first quarter. We are confident in our strategy, and it’s a strategy which is solidifying our e-commerce logistics position in the Benelux. For Mail in the Netherlands, this means that we connect senders and receivers through our people and innovative postal networks as aimed by delivering a sustainable cash flow.

Delivering a sustainable cash flow is only possible by maintaining a high-quality service as we do in The Netherlands, together with pricing and cost savings. For Parcels, which, as of Q3, includes Spring, is to be the logistics solution provider to make the life of our customers easy. And there, we want to have profitable growth and create further profitable growth. And I think the change we’re making in the e-commerce revenue from €0.36 to €0.44 in the – over the first half year is a few on how we do see that transformation into an e-commerce logistics company in the Benelux. So no change in strategy, except of the fact that we will leave at a certain moment in time Postcon and Nexive, and therefore, we started the divestment process.

If we give then more color on the three segments, I’ll start with Mail in the Netherlands. In Mail in the Netherlands, the revenue decreased with €34 million to €400 million over the second quarter. The underlying cash operating income came down from €70 million last year to €6 million this year in the second quarter, and that’s in line with the expectation we had and in line with the trends we did see in the first quarter.

Important trend within Mail in the Netherlands is always volume decline. The volume decline in the second quarter was 10.8%, and that’s within the bandwidth of 10% to 12%, which we’ve given when we presented our Q4 numbers of 2017. The main part of the 10.8% is still substitution and a much smaller part of that is competition, which is, of course, further stimulated by a regulation of the regulator. To compensate for our volume decline, we need cost savings. Cost savings in the second quarter came in at €10 million, of which €6 million within Mail in the Netherlands. It’s lower than anticipated. It’s because the delay we have in our coding – sorting code and other adjustments we do in our delivery process. And if we look into the delay we did see over the first half year, we expect to be just below the indication we’ve given for the full year of €50 million to €70 million.

The second important part within Mail in the Netherlands is always regulation and then, specifically, Significant Market Power. On Significant Market Power, ACM published its final tariff proposal and we did submit our views on that final tariff proposal, so we expect a final decision from ACM after summer. Of course, we appealed against the Significant Market Power and that appeal has been discussed beginning of July, and we expect a court ruling by the end of September, beginning of October. Financial impact is still €60 million to €70 million on an annualized basis, and this effect will be fully visible full year 2020.

Next to cost savings, next to volume decline and cost savings and, of course, the impact of Significant Market Power, I think an important milestone in the second quarter was the postal dialogue. While we come to the postal dialogue, we are very happy with, I would say, the results coming out of the postal dialogue. What were the main conclusions in the end also drawn by the State Secretary of Economic Affairs? A clear urgency to align regulation with a shrinking market and reduce legislation that stimulates competition, a very important conclusion.

Secondly, Universal Service Obligation must remain affordable, reliable and accessible with decent labor conditions. In other words, a healthy future for the postal market, taking into account a further decline. The unchanged Universal Service Obligation, which – of which State Secretary said that he would like it to become more exclusive to avoid cherrypicking. And consolidation of networks is the best solution to keep the cost per mail item affordable. This requires further guidance on the conditions under which consolidation can take place. So for us, important conclusions, and we warmly welcome these conclusions. What does this mean? So what are the next steps we have to take? In our view, an important next step is to debate in parliament after summer, which will be a debate on the content of the letter of State Secretary and a swift political action to facilitate consolidation, and then, especially, of course, discuss conditions under which consolidation can take place.

In the meantime, our focus remains, as ever, on increasing the run rate of our cost savings, the innovation we need to further underpin our cost savings, keeping a reliable and accessible mail delivery network, and of course, adjust the organization to volume decline. But in the meantime, we continue to do what we always do: adjusting the organization, increase the run rate of cost savings and keeping a reliable, and of course, accessible mail delivery network in place. We do expect that the implementation of the outcomes of the postal dialogue may impact the business drivers in Mail in the Netherlands and the phasing of the anticipated cost saving and, of course, related cash-out in the years towards 2020.

More clarity on those business drivers, and of course, what exactly the saving will be is expected before summer 2019. Then a little bit more detail on the cost savings. In the second quarter, we realized €10 million of cost savings and €18 million on a year-to-date basis. As already said, with the delay we did see in the first half year, we expect full year cost savings to come slightly below our bandwidth of €50 million to €70 million. What did we do in the second quarter to deliver the €10 million? A further reduction of post boxes, 1,000; a reduction in line management, supported by our mobility program; the further integration of our international mail activities; and we did see delay in the rollout of our sorting codes and adjustments in the delivery process. The delay is mainly caused by the fact that we wanted to do a – that we want to have a careful process before we start implementing.

And a careful process for us means that we do pilot and try to learn from those pilots and bring the learnings, of course, into the real rollout, and we do that with good communication to our employees and a good understanding with the works council. Why do we believe in the step-up in the second half year? The step-up in the second half year is based on a continuation of the implementation of the sorting code, which we have restarted in June. And in June, already five locations have been implemented. There is a detailed calendar determined with the remaining locations. In agreement with the workers' council, we will start with our next steps in a further improvement of the operational process. And for the Dutch people, that is the combibundel. And we have more cost savings out of overhead, which are plans already taking – which are plans already into, reality of which, for example, rationalization of our IT systems.

The cost savings are expected to be slightly below the earlier indication, compensated by lower implementation cost with a clear step-up in the second half year of 2018. And then, of course, we will continue to adjust the organization to volume decline with further cost savings. The expected step-up in cost savings towards 2019 and 2020 is based on robust plans with very clear milestones. What are those plans? First of all, the centralization of locations. In the centralization of locations, we do expect to go down in the amount of locations, and therefore, become more efficient in the way we work, but also have less costs because we have less buildings, less electricity, less light, et cetera, et cetera.

We further improved our sorting efficiency and automation. The new sorting code will lead to more automated sorting. And on those sorting codes, we will have the next phase in the beginning of 2019 as well. The e-cargo bikes. The e-cargo bikes gives us the opportunity to have bigger routes, and therefore, create more efficiency in the mail delivery route. The start of the implementation of those e-cargo bikes is expected. They already started, of course, and is expected to ramp up as of 2019.

The simplification of our portfolio. The simplification of the portfolio means that we will work towards the future with less products. That is a simplification that leads to more efficiency, not only in sales and marketing, but in the end, also in administration and operation. We further reduced, of course, staff here in head office, as well as in Mail in the Netherlands, and we will continue to have extra overhead savings.

I think an important step to take is the transformation of our mail setup, which is based on changing customer requirements regarding service levels, day certainty and spread of receiving. That enables us to rearrange our collection, sorting and delivery patterns through more efficient – through more efficiency because of a better utilization of machinery and equipment, really find our most efficient distribution and the creation of possible ways in five days' certain delivery and increasing growth density.

That transformational mail – the transformation of our mail setup, which is based on changing customer requirements, will start around summer 2019 and will be an important plan for further cost savings in 2020 and also after 2020. As already said, exact numbers and phasing of the anticipated cost saving and, of course, related cash-out in the years towards 2020 are dependent on the outcome of the postal dialogue.

That’s Mail in the Netherlands. Then moving to Parcels. In Parcels, we do see a continuation of volume and revenue growth. Volume growth, 22% in the second quarter, leading to a revenue growth of 21% to €322 million in the second quarter. The underlying cash operating income is slightly down if you compare to the second quarter of 2017. The strong revenue growth comes, of course – follows the volume growth. The volume growth in Belgium even exceeding the number of Parcels growth in The Netherlands and all that slightly offset by negative price/mix effects.

In the 44% of e-commerce revenue, we do see, of course, the acceleration of the transformation, driven by ongoing growth in e-commerce. Our business performance improved, supported by volume growth. What we did see in the second quarter was, as expected, extra cost, extra capacity cost; the impact of planned investments for the opening of three sorting centers this year, but also another three next year and another three in 2020; and higher depreciation costs.

What we do see is that the volume growth within Parcels continues. That’s partly because the amount of online buyers is growing, and the average amount of purchases for online buyers is growing. So we see more buyers and we see that the average amount that people buy is growing. Next to that, we see a strong growth in the share of smartphone online use. And that helps us because people can order any time, any place, their routes at workshops. And if you, of course, translate it into the growth of the volume in Parcels, then you see that in 2015, we had a yearly growth of around 10%, 13%, 17% in 2017 and 23% in the first half year of 2018. We expect growth to continue also going forward.

To be an e-commerce logistics company, it is very important, of course, to keep innovating. And one of the innovations is what you find on the page where we – with the name change delivery successful. The option people are offered here is that they can reroute their parcel. If you’re not at home at the moment where we plan to come, then you can reroute your parcel to, for example, the next day or the day after. It does two things. It results in a much higher customer satisfaction because people want to be at home when their parcel arrives, that’s one; and secondly, what it does is that it increases in the hit rate, and the hit rate in our organization leads to more efficiency. So this is an important engine for transformation, and it’s one of the innovations we’ve implemented to make sure that we fill in wishes of consumers.

The second important one is the zero emission last mile in the 25 Dutch – in the 25 biggest Dutch cities in 2025. We’ve already started in some of those cities, like, for example, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Leeuwarden and Breda. And we will, at least, start at five more cities in 2018. Important here is the creation of city hubs for consolidated and green intercity logistics. It’s cleaner and more efficient. Because in the end, when it comes to traffic jams, for these vehicles, it’s much easier to deliver parcels than we can do by big vans. It also means that we change the fleet with which we deliver parcels in the big cities: e-cargo bikes, and of course, the zero-emission vehicles.

In our view, sustainability is crucial, and it’s a license to operate for the future. And cycling, of course, is a part of PostNL already as long as we exist, where almost 80% of our mail delivery is done by bicycles. Then the results of International. In International, fierce competition remains, in Germany as well as Italy as well as within Spring. The revenue of International was €247 million in the second quarter. The underlying cash operating income was down minus €7 million.

With the decision to start the divestment process for Nexive and Postcon, we want to reiterate that Spring is a strategic important part of PostNL because Spring is creating – or is, via their cross-border business, filling out the networks of Mail and Parcels in The Netherlands, that’s one. And secondly, many of our customers do value the fact that we do offer or do have the possibility to have cross-border delivery. Within Spring, we do see that competition remains strong. Mail volumes continue to decline as they already do for quarter. And on the other hand, our global e-commerce customers like AliExpress are growing. The product-customer mix impacts margin of Spring.

In Germany, we saw a slight increase in revenue due to the start of the delivery for new clients as earlier announced. And this also had a positive impact on performance. We have a higher costs related to more outsourcing of our final-mile delivery. And in Italy, we do see a continuing growth in Parcels and very strong competition at this moment in time on mail volumes, and that means that the overall mail volumes in Italy declined. If I try to summarize then.

The second quarter was in line with expectations, and the underlying trends we did see for Mail and Parcels we did see in quarter one, we also did see in quarter two. The decision to start a divestment process for Postcon and Nexive means that the outlook of 2018 will be adjusted towards an outlook of €160 million to €190 million. Spring will be reported within Parcels. That means that as of Q3, we will report in three segments: Mail in the Netherlands, Parcels, including Spring and PostNL Other. The technical adjustment of the expected margin in Parcels, including Spring, for the outlook 2018 is 7.5% to 9.5%. The margin outlook for Mail in the Netherlands has not changed.

Then to the ambition 2020. If all things would be equal for continued operations, the technical adjustment in 2020 would be €25 million on our ambition. With Mail in The Netherlands, we’re confident that we can increase the run rate of the cost savings. The implementation of the conclusions of the postal dialogue may impact business drivers for Mail in the Netherlands as well as the phasing of our cost-savings plan, and that makes it difficult to predict exact numbers and phasing towards 2020. Parcels, including Spring, will remain fully focused on achieving our ambition to maintain solid underlying cash operating income margin with growing revenues towards 2020.

I would like to hand over to Pim.

Pim Berendsen

Thank you, Herna. Want to move in the next part of the presentation, I’ll talk you through Q2 performance through the lens of our different financial metrics, then go and talk a bit about financial consequences of the decision to initiate the sale of Postcon and Nexive, then move towards some key attention points for Q3 and to finish out with the summary of the key takeaways on this quarter’s performance going forward.

Going to move towards Slide 18, where we present the financial highlights of this quarter. And certainly, the most important key driver that we always talk about, the underlying cash operating income, we recorded €25 million in this quarter compared to €46 million the second quarter of last year by a deviation, a decline of €21 million. And as earlier said, that was based and in line with the same development of the trends that we’ve seen and reported only in the first quarter. So not unexpected, but anyway, €21 million lower than the same quarter in 20174.

The net cash used in operating and investment activities was minus €56 million, which was an improvement of €12 million compared to last year. And that predominantly relates to non-recurring acquisition effects that we’ve seen in 2017 related to the acquisition of the JP Haarlem and PS Nachtdistributie.

Then I move on to the underlying cash and underlying operating income bridge for this quarter, and let’s, first and foremost, focus on the second and third orange column, where we see the underlying operating income Q2 2017 being €61 million; and for this quarter 2018, €32 million. We’ve seen the volume price-mix consequences of minus €10 million, obviously, on the back of volume decline within Mail in the Netherlands as a consequence of the ACM measures that are in place. Autonomous cost increases of €5 million and the two components were partially offset by cost savings of €10 million, of which €6 million relates to cost savings in Mail in the Netherlands; the €4 million is saved in overheads. Subsequently,

Parcels is €2 million down, and that is basically that you can see, let’s say, the volume increase is €22 million, volume increase that has resulted in increased profit from domestic operations, partially offset by negative mix effects in price and negative mix effects in our International streams. So global back volume is down. International, Other, Parcels, streams are up, but they contribute differently if you talk about marginality. And next to that, we’ve seen an increase in pension cash-out in the quarter as well as higher depreciation costs compared to last year. So all in all, the volume growth in Parcels does contribute to the profit growth within Parcels, but offset by the other elements I just talked about.

On International, we see a decline of €8 million. That’s cost predominantly because of the relevance within Spring and Nexive, on the back of fierce competition within those businesses. And the other impacts of €40 million relate to very many different elements like pension expenses, higher non-deductible value-add effects, higher depreciation costs and what have you.

The changes in pensions and provisions result to an €8 million improvement compared to last year, and that brings us to the underlying cash operating income of €25 million for this quarter. If we then go into a bit more detail on the performance within the different segments all in all, we see a continuation of the trans seen in the first quarter. Mail in Netherlands reported €400 million of revenue, which is 7.8% down as reported underlying cash operating income of €6 million, which is €11 million down.

If we want to look that €11 million, that’s basically €10 million as a consequence of volume price-mix effects, then autonomous cost increases of €4 million and a higher overhead costs as a consequence of depreciation and what have you, offset by €6 million of cost savings and €2 million pension cash-out less. And the combination of those 3 minus €19 million plus €8 million brings us to minus €11 million compared to last year’s results. If we look at Parcels, you see a growth of €56 million in revenue on the back of 22% volume increase.

And as just briefly discussed, a delta of minus €2 million, a decline of €2 million compared to the profit in the second quarter of 2017, obviously, also on the back of the investments we’re doing to enhance the capacity by bringing live three of our parcel sorting and delivery locations ready before the peak season in – for the first quarter. If you look at International, revenue, flat for FX effects and profit down with €8 million predominantly from Nexive and Spring.

If we then go to the statement of income, then we see that this quarter, we ended up with the loss of minus €1 million, and that’s a decline of €30 million compared to the profit of €29 million last year. That loss originates, obviously, by a decline of the operating income, partially offset by lower financial expenses because of the refinancing done improved or lower negative results from investments in associations that in 2017 related predominantly to lower income taxes.

Then I move on to the net cash from operating and investment activities, and on that point, we see the improvement of €12 million from minus €56 million compared to €68 million in the same quarter of last year. There’s a few elements there that I would like to point out. Improvement is mostly again, as discussed earlier, because of the non-recurring acquisition effect that didn’t materialize in 2018 but was visible in 2017; slightly increased level of CapEx, €3 million more than same period; and an improvement of working capital, around about €8 million, brings us to the minus €56 million for this quarter.

A few words on pensions. The coverage ratio of the pension fund further improved. The actual position at this moment is 116% coverage ratio, and that brings the average over the last 12 months towards 115.6%. The increase in pension expense that’s visible in operating income is mainly explained by the higher rate of expected benefit increases reflecting the development of the coverage of the pension fund. This is compensated in other comprehensive income by an actuarial gain as recorded there. That same trend will be visible also towards the remainder of the year.

Then let’s look at how those P&L components are reflected subsequently in our balance sheet position, which you can find on Slide 24, that we show the consolidated equity position to be €13 million-plus; the net debt position of €99 million, which is €104 million lower than Q1 2018. That’s partially because of the minus €56 million cash used in operating and investment activities. And on top of that, the €47 million is from financing, which is obviously the reflection of the dividend paid in the second quarter.

Anticipating the change in accounting of leases, as per the 1st of January 2019, we’ve made an initial assessment of what the implications of that change in accounting from IFRS 16 could mean for PostNL. Our lease commitments mainly relate to rents, lease of buildings and transportation and we just expect limited impact on our 2019 numbers. We expect to account for approximately €130 million to €160 million right-of-use assets with compensating lease liabilities being the same.

Operating income and UCOI will only be limited implicated by this. EBITDA will obviously increase with approximately €50 million in the cash flow statement. And net cash from operating and investing activities increased with €50 million. Obviously, the other way around will be that the net cash used in financing activities will increase with €50 million. So all in all, no material impact on our balance sheet or cash flow statements in general, and we don’t expect any impact from credit rating either.

So that brings me to the conclusions of this quarter. The outlook for 2018 for the continuing operations after the decision to start and initiate the sale of Nexive and Postcon will be €160 million to €290 million. The adjusted segment reporting will be Mail in The Netherlands, Parcels, including Spring, and PostNL Other. And the adjustment of the expected margins in Parcels and Spring, down from 9% to 11% to 7.5% to 9.5% margin is solely, and I want to be very explicit here, solely because of the migration from Spring to that segment. And no fundamental change in underlying business drivers of Parcels or Spring is reflected in this.

Then maybe some attention points for Q3. And again, Q3 will be implicated by the decision to sell Postcon and Nexive and will be based on continuing operations. On our website, and I guess by now you found them, there’s Excel files where you can see the comparable number for restated or the decision to sell Postcon and Nexive. And as a consequence, as said, we’ve amended the outlook for the continuing operations to €160 million to €190 million.

If you look at the next quarter, we expect the quarter to see the same developments that we’ve seen in the past. There’s no working day effect in Q3 in this year compared to last year. The cost savings, which we explained already a few times before, will be much more back-end loaded in 2018. And the full year is now expected to be slightly below the earlier indication of €50 million to €70 million.

But also, implementation cost and cash-out provisions will be lower than earlier anticipated in such a way that, all in all, the margin of Mail in the Netherlands will remain within the bandwidth that we’ve guided before. We expect efficiency improvements in Parcels to be even more visible towards the end of the year, on the back of the three new parcel distribution and sorting centers become live. The plan for a week from now will have the first parcels sorted in Apeldoorn in October. Venlo will be live in early November. Amsterdam, that will still be live, so in due time for the peak season there.

Thirdly, dividend distribution. Interim dividend distribution will impact cash and equity in the third quarter as well. On top of that, we, as you all see, and will record the impact of the decision to divest Nexive and Postcon, and we anticipate to have a €40 million equity impact to be accounted for in the third quarter. Then on dividends. We reiterate and reconfirm our aim for progressive dividends. It’s absolutely clear that a sustainable cash flow performance is the basis and will ever be the basis for the solid shareholder returns. And after 2018, we expect dividend to be fully funded by cash flow generation. Leverage ratio remains as not aimed to exceed the two. And as said, the interim dividend in 2018 will be at €0.07 per share, which is in line with the dividend policy, 1/3 of the 2017.

Dividends will be again an election dividend, and the payment date will be the 27th of August. So to summarize the key takeaways of this quarter. The Q2 results are, as expected, below last year and are in line with the developments that we’ve seen in the first quarter. Preparations for the divestment of Nexive and Postcon are initiated and well underway. On outlook, we’ve amended our outlook for 2018 based on continued operations to €160 million and €190 million. All other things being equal for continued operations, the technical adjustment of that decision to divest Postcon and Nexive would be a €25 million adjustment with 2020 numbers.

For Mail in the Netherlands, it’s important that we’ll remain focused on improving the run rates of our cost savings. We’re confident that we can make that step-up, and that’s on the back of robust plans with clear milestones attached to all components of those plans. And we’ll continue to strive to improve those run rates also, obviously, towards 2019 and 2020. Yet at the same time, the implementation of conclusion of the postal dialogue may impact Mail in the Netherlands business drivers as well as the cost-savings plan, particularly the phasing of those cost-savings plan, and that makes it very difficult to predict exact numbers and phasing of those numbers towards 2020.

On Parcels, we remain fully focused on achieving our ambition to maintain solid underlying cash operating income margins with growing revenue towards 2017. And we would like to reconfirm our aim to pay out progressive dividends. And with that, I hand over back to Karen.

Karen Berg

Thank you, Herna. Thank you, Pim. We will now start with questions. I’ll start with the people here in the room and taking the effort to come to the Hague. [Operator Instructions] Anyone?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Karen Berg

Maybe you can introduce yourself.

Wijnand Heineken

Wijnand Heineken, Independent Minds. Looking at Parcels, volume growth is still very strong this time, only a very thin deviation as far as top line growth is concerned, so limited price/mix effect. I was wondering, do you think that this is more structural? Or did you have just some quarter there? And then on Spring, which basically is then the remaining part International, you mentioned two things: results still under pressure; but the other hand, customer appreciates the service of cross-border mail. That brings me a bit of feeling, is this maybe a necessary service, but it comes at a price? How do you look at that going forward?

Herna Verhagen

Just to Parcels, in the second quarter, we did see a limited price/mix effect when it comes to revenue. And I think important to understand is that revenue is not fully – it’s not only Parcels, but it’s also, for example, our logistical solution and our International revenue. So you cannot compare 1.1 growth in volume versus the growth in revenue. The limited price/mix effects we did see is more or less as strong as we did see it in the other quarters, so not a real difference there. When Spring results under pressure, it is a necessary service. I think the reason why results are – were under pressure in the first half year is because there was a cost increase with other postal operators we use as of January 1, which we not put forward – which we not – did not put forward to our customers. We only did it as of March 1, and the reasons behind that were competition risks.

And so there is a clear reason behind, of course, the fact that we have the best underlying cash operating income than we had last year. So we do not see it as a necessary service. We do see it as a service with which you can earn money, although differently. And that’s what we, I think, discussed earlier. Spring is, of course, consolidation business, which means, in the end, we earn money on a very small part of the chain and not on the full chain. And that means that margins in Spring are not any way different from the margins we earn, for example, within Parcel.

Karen Berg

Okay. Henk line under belongs to you.

Henk Slotboom

Henk Slotboom, The Idea. Sticking to Spring, is it true the partners you’re using, I can imagine that pick up stuff in China, for example, you fly it towards the Netherlands, you’re using third-party class D to fly it in. Is that what you mean by partners? Or is it something else? Maybe you can elaborate about that. AliExpress was mentioned quite explicitly about 1.5 years ago as a new client win. I don’t hear a lot about AliExpress, so if you can say something more about that.

Sticking to International, I think the good thing is that I won’t be asking a lot of questions anymore about International, but there is maybe one question that runs on my mind. If I look at the revision you make for the 2020 UCOI target, €25 million, and now that, that is placed for expected high single-digit top line growth, which we haven’t seen, but if I do the Math and I asked that to Karen and Inge this morning as well, it suggests that you expected Italy and Germany to be at the high end of 1% to 3% UCOI target range. Is that correct? And will that still be valid with the knowledge we have today? Should I continue or…

Herna Verhagen

Yes, okay.

Henk Slotboom

And then about Parcels, you gave a number of reasons why the margin is under pressure. Is it mainly in the gross margin? As we’ve seen in the past year, you print a condensed P&L on a divisional level in your half year report. But I can’t figure out what is operational or what is a gross margin at the cost of set cost, for example.

And how do you think that as it progress going forward? Because we’re reading all sorts of things in the newspaper that last-mile capacity – delivery capacity is scarce, that you may have to up the compensation that you’ve offered already to add and to make more compensation with the SMP group. Is it possible to see – to expect turnarounds in the tariffs? We’ve mainly seen tariffs actually down because of mix. But you’re by far the number one in the SME as segment. Is that a fair way to a perception?

Then about the cost savings, I understand what you’re saying about the consolidation of the mail market, and that’s a consolidation scenario that puts you in different a league when it comes to cost savings. But my question will be, is the cost-savings target you set for yourself in 2020, 2021, while being equal, is still valid, still possible? Because you’re running a little bit behind schedule now, is it a temporary nominal? Or should we phase it a little bit out further in time, all other being equal, of course?

And then – and now the last question is, I get the impression that you’re working hard on trying to consolidate the last mile in Mail. With all the promotion you are making about green deliveries in the inner cities, you have the momentum in place, I think, with Amsterdam being ruled by center-left coalition, Rotterdam being ruled by a center-left coalition. And we’ve seen the plans you have in terms of making the last mile greener.

Is it logical to assume that you’re aiming to leverage on your – to be – hopefully, to be monopoly position in the last mile in Mail and in Parcels as well? With combination of things, how easy or how difficult is it given the fact that you have difficult – different infrastructures for both of them, the parcel centers are different from the – or they’re not on the same locations as the mail centers?

Herna Verhagen

Okay. Let’s start with the Spring. And to your second part of the question, which was around AliExpress, indeed, the customer AliExpress claim in a little bit more than a year ago, and it’s a fast-growing customer, so they’re doing – if you look into the volumes they bring into Spring, they’re doing very well.

And we mentioned them, I think, every quarter but only with one sentence or maybe two words. But they’re a satisfied customer, and we’re a satisfied distributor in that sense. And your first question was around is it purely partners. Of course, that make the total change. It’s not purely partners, but partners do play a main role. That’s correct. And then the revision of International.

Pim Berendsen

Yes. So that back to the question, Henk, of the €25 million amendment of the ambition 2020, all other things equal, indeed, we look at the current performance of the country as a delay in the improvement. And we indeed anticipate a further improvement towards 2020. And for each country, that’s based on different value drivers. So for instance, the Parcel business in Italy currently still burns money.

I’d say we’re not at the scale level that the volume in the system is enough to be net profitable, but we’re growing towards the pivoting point where an additional volume will actually contribute to that. And that’s anticipated to have a very positive impact on the 2020 numbers. In Germany, it’s – and I should also say, in Italy, we anticipate more favorable comparative circumstances as a consequence of changing unanticipated pricing changes in Italy. But that same impact will anticipate and is already announced that they pay again, they have guided the market towards price increases, which will also be beneficial for Postcon.

And the current performance of Postcon is also implicated or related to the implementation of [indiscernible] for one that we’ve taken on the volumes but only gradually migrate these volumes to our own networks. And that’s one of the reasons why the current cost, which we sell, is one argument for consolidation services is higher. That’s a temporary effect because we’ll gradually move those volumes towards our own partners or our own last-mile activities. So indeed, we anticipate and have anticipated improved performance towards 2020 of both Nexive and Postcon.

Herna Verhagen

Then do we expect the turnaround in tariffs for Parcels, and in other words, do we expect a lesser impact of price-mix? It’s not what we expect for the coming quarters, and main reason for that is that the fixed workshops are growing much faster than the smaller ones. But also, the trends you do see in other markets are trends you see in the Dutch market as well. That is that the big ones are taking a much bigger part of the market than the smaller ones. And they impact, of course. That’s the main reason behind the fact that the average price of parcel comes down slightly.

Pim Berendsen

But if I speak to DHL and DPD, they’re experiencing perhaps even more problems with you on the last mile. It seems that while it may be difficult to tell the board when it comes to the pay-up, and it's already experimenting with its own delivery service in certain market – in certain areas.

But the lesser – I got to say, the lesser big ones, they have no place to go. So I would argue, it’s now or never, that the timing is as good as it can be, because DHL can’t handle it, DPD can’t handle it, GLS can’t handle it, if you can’t handle it, we can.

Herna Verhagen

Fortunately, we can handle, that’s one. And secondly, if you look into Parcels and Parcels, with Spring, a margin of 7.5 to 9.5; without Spring, 9 to 11. We do not deliver for free. So we can earn a decent amount of money on the parcels we deliver and, of course, adjusting the network towards the growth and paying the people what we think we need them to pay to have a decent earning. So that’s the model we’re running. We’re running a model in which we can earn money, in which we can grow and in which we can treat the people we like to treat them, and that means that they earn a decent living. Different question, of course, from the question, do you think that free delivery – because that’s one of the discussions which is going on in The Netherlands, that free delivery is a business model which can continue for the future. And the only thing I can say on that is, of course, that we are not delivering – we’re not doing the returns for free. So in my view, I do not see a change dramatically, to be honest, to pricing.

Your next question was on the cost savings and in combination with consolidation. In combination with the consolidation, we do say that the phasing of the cost savings is difficult to predict. And what we’ll also reiterate is, of course, the fact that we expect a step-up towards the second half of 2018 and a step-up towards 2019 and 2020 based on the plans, as explained on one of the slides, which are around the centralization of locations, e-cargo bikes, transformation of our last-mile overhead, et cetera, et cetera. But the consolidation will have an impact and not on the amount in the end but on the phasing of those cost-saving plan.

Would it be difficult or easy to create green delivery in the cities? I think when it comes to mail delivery, in most of the inner cities, we are already almost 100% green because most of the delivery there is done via bike or by foot. When it comes to Parcels, we will change, of course, the vehicles we use to the green delivery in the city towards e-cargo bikes and towards electrical vans. So there we have to change. Is it difficult? I think such change takes time. But if you take, for example, the city of Leeuwarden, there where we’ve now implemented fully our zero-emission last mile in the inner city of Leeuwarden, so it’s doable

Karen Berg

Okay. Any more questions in the…

Henk Slotboom

The gross margin question…

Pim Berendsen

Yes, I think that’s what Herna tried to address on the development of margins of Parcels, right? So we look at it, obviously, from two different drivers. You’ve got a cost per parcel and the average revenue per parcel. The price-mix effect is what we see and what we anticipate that will continue. That’s the pricing-mix effect. Does that say we’ll not look at pricing strategies to optimize our price points? Certainly, we will.

Certainly, we will. But the price-mix elements, obviously, also, as a consequence of the fact that the bigger e-tailers grow faster than others. We’ll certainly look at pricing strategies going forward, as we’ve done in the past. On the cost side for Parcel, there’s indeed some elements that increase the cost per parcel, at the same time, the efficiency measures we take, the increased capacity of the new sorting, distribution centers' different ways of using artificial intelligence to improve hit rates will, at the same time, have a positive, i.e., a reduction consequences on the cost per parcels. So of course, we’re, let’s say, trying to, let’s say, maintain our competitive position and optimizing the margin we can make on – based on those two drivers: price-mix and cost per parcel.

Karen Berg

Thank you. Andre?

André Mulder

André Mulder, Kepler. So from my side, a number of questions. So first one, do you expect a negative impact on equity of €40 million? Is that related to the outcome that you already had with approval partners on sale of those two entities? If so, if you’re explicitly saying I’m going to have a negative impact on equity of €40 million, shouldn’t be – shouldn’t you be taking a massive write-down?

Second question, on Spring, the combination of the International operations was a margin of 1% to 3%. Can you give us a split of those parts or what do you now expect for Spring maybe in 2018, 2020? First half of Spring was zero in numbers. So what do you expect for numbers for the second half? And how should you look at 2020? On the numbers also, we saw depreciation moving up 30%, 3-0, in Q2 to €25 million. That’s quite a big amount, especially if you take into account that CapEx in last few years have been below depreciation.

So we might even expect the depreciation, we will go down, not go up by 30%? So was there some kind of exceptional influence there? On the two entities, I assume that you stopped depreciating them in the second half. So what will be the impact there in – a question on consolidation. And apart from agreements between parties, what’s needed in terms of regulation, both domestic and international?

And the last question, on your statement on sheet 30, we’re talking about implementation of conclusions of the postal dialogue. I assume that you are referring to this negative impact of €50 million to €70 million. And I also assume that you would beat them, thinking about a lower impact rather than a higher one. Can you comment on that?

Pim Berendsen

I’ll take the first one.

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Pim Berendsen

The minus €40 million equity impact, how has that been determined, and is that on the back of the discussions already done with potential buyers. No, the €40 million is based on an independent valuation that we’ve done on the – as part of the process we’ve – on the back of current performance and future outlooks of these businesses, have done a careful process of independent valuation. That leads to this minus €40 million equity impact for the end of Q2. Where are we in the process? We’re not engaging at this moment with potential buyers. We have identified a potential buyer as landscape.

We are comfortable that we can do a transaction within a year. That is one of the criteria that you have to meet in order to be able to report these entities going forward as discontinued operations, which we’ll do as per Q3. And we anticipate engaging with potential buyers towards the end of September. So they – the announcement of the decision to initiate that, we’ll use the remainder of August and September to be fully prepared. First, that’s already made. We fully prepare and then start engaging with potential buyers in both countries. That’s basically how the €40 million has been determined.

André Mulder

You’ve done this of a direct asset write-down as it is normal?

Pim Berendsen

No, the decision to sell has been taken, and we reported as a subsequent event also after half year results. The way to value the business from discontinued is to look at the expected sales proceed net of cash, of transaction cost. That’s what we’ve done. At the end of the half year, there was no reason for an asset write-down for a still continued use of these businesses.

André Mulder

Will there be cash remaining on these two entities?

Pim Berendsen

Cash remaining, of course, we’ll have a valuation discussion that will be on the back of enterprise value and equity value. And although we now represent a negative equity value, certainly, we expect a significant cash in as proceeds from these divested processes. On the Spring margin developments, basically, what you can find in the restated figures is that, for the half year, it’s a zero result but an improvement in Q2 compared to Q1, slight improvement from minus one to plus one.

And we anticipate the second part of the year will further see an improvement in that result also. Clearly, the first quarter was heavily impacted by our decision not to pass on increasing terminal dues towards our customers that has been done. As said, volumes of Ali have and are growing. We expect Spring’s performance towards the end of the year to increase.

We have never given any indications as Spring being part of International, nor will we do that specifically for Spring when it’s going to be part of Parcels. But based on these numbers, you can hopefully follow the step-down in margins towards 7.5 to 9.5 only being dilutionary impact. So we anticipate Spring to improve towards 2018 continue to improve towards 2019 and 2020 beyond that.

André Mulder

And last year, you’ve made around 8%.

Pim Berendsen

Yes.

André Mulder

You want to See a return to that?

Pim Berendsen

We won’t see a return to that on short notice given the fierce competitive circumstances in Asia, particularly in trade lanes from Asia to Europe. And more specific, I can’t be, I’m afraid. Then I think one of the points related to the precision was related again to Postcon and Nexive. The consequence of the decision to initiate the sale is that they will be represented as discontinued.

That means that we’ll only report the combination of those two as a net financial results and will not, yes, depreciate the assets of these businesses in the same way or at least not reporting it in the same way than we’ve done before. And not reporting Postcon and Nexive throughout the remainder of the year also has had its implications on the outlook for the remainder of the year, and that’s the reason why it brings to €160 million and €190 million.

Herna Verhagen

Will impact [Technical Difficulty] is that full impact or almost full impact is already seeable before there will be final conclusion in postal dialogue. So that’s not what we expect, and therefore, we reiterate that the expected impact will be €50 million to €70 million. And what is needed for consolidation? I think as mentioned in my presentation, we’re very happy with the conclusions drawn by the State Secretary.

And one of her conclusions is that consolidation might be the best option in a sharply declining market. What is necessary now is that the rules within or the framework within consolidation can take place needs to be competitive. And that’s what the State Secretary together with politicians in Parliament have to do and, in our view, are preferably rather sooner than later because that makes clear if we can consolidate and how we can consolidate.

André Mulder

If you’re combining two big entities, is it possible to make an exception just for the postal network because, normally, that won’t be allowed?

Herna Verhagen

That’s the main reason – one of the main reasons that we have regulation in place at this point in time that stimulates competition. Consolidate – consolidation feels contrary to stimulating competition. So there, clear guidance needs to be taken by the State Secretary together with the Parliament. And if they give clear guidance on how they see consolidation and under which circumstances or conditions, then you – then a following step is possible. But that’s exactly why a discussion is necessary.

André Mulder

Do you expect any objections from the EC on this? Should the two come together in a full merger?

Herna Verhagen

We do – we think it will be, in the end, a Dutch matter. But in our view, that political discussion is a necessity before we can even come to a discussion like that.

Karen Berg

Okay. Then the people on the line, I have three people waiting. Let’s start with Marc.

Marc Zwartsenburg

That’s me, I guess. Good morning, afternoon. Just – it’s Marc Zwartsenburg, ING. Let’s take my questions one by one, otherwise, you might forget one. First of all, to start on the dividend, Herna or – can you confirm that the progressive dividend commitment for 2018 is also beyond 2018? But also given the condition, whatever the equity position is, so you expect, basically, equity to be possible already by year-end? But even in the case that the equity is negative, and maybe you have to do an additional write-down, would you still then confirm that the dividend is progressive in 2018 onwards? First question.

Herna Verhagen

The aim has not changed, so the aim is to pay progressive dividend. For 2018, always, we always did say that it – we can pay a progressive dividend because we – or, for one year, have a higher payout ratio than the 75% of underlying net cash income. We do expect our consolidated equity to be positive by the end of 2018. For 2019 and 2020, we also reiterate the ambition to pay a progressive dividend. And that can be paid out, as Pim already said on one of his slides, out of our normal earnings and cash.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Now from free cash flow, that is clear. But also, in case that in 2019 or in 2020, equity is negative, that is not on the – what the condition itself. I know – to prevent that the dividend is still progressive and paid?

Herna Verhagen

It’s not anymore – it’s not a worthy condition. It’s not anymore a condition. One of the conditions we have today is that our – the EBITDA versus debt then will higher than two.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes. Okay, then on the new guidance for 2018, I think Pim explained that the €25 million correction is purely driven by Germany and Italy. Can I conclude that nothing has changed to the expectations for Spring for 2020? That – and linked to that, because Spring is now in the Parcel division, should we now assume that your margin guidance for Parcels of 9 to 11, now 7.5 to 9, 9.5, is that now also the margin guidance towards 2020?

Pim Berendsen

The answer is yes on that last point. Certainly, this – so the adjustment for the 2020 ambition of €25 million is solely related to the decision to initiate the sale of Postcon and Nexive.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. So now the Spring, because if you take the guidance from International you stripped out now the €25 million. And in the end, also the margin for Spring I think was in – within that range that you gave for the whole division. So that means that it’s marginal impact on the margin of Parcels, except for the mix. Could we see it like that?

Pim Berendsen

Yes, and – exactly. And that’s why we say the adjustment from 9 to 11 – from 9 to 11, to 7.5 to 9.5 is only because of that dilutionary – dilutive effect of Spring earning, lower margins than Parcels. So again, no fundamental change in the underlying business drivers of either Parcels or Spring.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And then, Herna, maybe on the ACM impacts, there’s still a ruling there that the final outcome we should still have from the ACM on the tariffs. But as it stands now, and would they confirm or they guided for or what they initially indicated in Spring of this year, that is the final decision as well. That means that we don’t have – we’ll not see any changes to the €50 million to €70 million. Is that correct?

Herna Verhagen

The final decision is not yet fully final, Marc. So they gave a final decision for proposal. A proposal means that every market party had the opportunity to give his or her views. That is at least done by us, but we do expect also done by others. That will lead to a final proposal. And only then you can say that if it impacts the €50 million to €70 million or not. So we have to wait for that final proposal, which is expected that – which is expected by the end of – in September or by the end of September.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes. But the – and the question is, if the final is in line with the proposal, then nothing would change, yes?

Herna Verhagen

Yes. And I understand the question. And what we did say is that nor the postal dialogue nor where we are at this moment in time in our phase of Significant Market Power it leads to a change in the €50 million to €70 million of impact. That’s what we did say, Marc.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And then the – you made the remark that most of the €50 million to €70 million is front loaded.

Herna Verhagen

Yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

But in case – because the government’s basically said that cherrypicking is – has been a negative part of the – an impact in the USO. And maybe regulations has got too far, and you can all read the proposals. Would this then – is my understanding correct with – in case the government decides that some regulation has gone too far, and they’d revert part of the regulation and basically dealing only to arbitrage and not to any efficiency to the network. If they revert back to abolish certain regulation that has been put in place, would that then be a positive on the €50 million to €70 million?

Herna Verhagen

We find it difficult to believe. And the reason for that is because the main impact of regulation until now is lower tariffs. And get into to establish back on the old level is probably not that easy to do. But that’s the reason why we do say that most of the impacts we already have in our numbers and

Marc Zwartsenburg

And with the volume and the impact on volumes and the market share also, so that would then be a positive, I assume, so there should be some positive if they revert some of it.

Pim Berendsen

Well, it be – Marc, volume loss is there. So far no volume loss is because of loss to competition on the back of this change in regulation. At the same time, those other postal operators can access our network against much lower tariffs. And what they are distributing themselves is also more than what I’ve done in the past. And it’s not easy to understand why that would be a reversible element. They will continue to do their business on – given their business model. So those consequences have materialized, and I don’t see how they can easily be reversed.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. Then the final one, on the divestment of Germany and Italy. Pim, can you help me a bit with the cash flow impact going forward? If it would be out, how much CapEx goes into that business and working capital is linked to the business, that will be freed up?

Pim Berendsen

Well, I think that you have to wait for a bit more guidance on that on Q3, Marc. You will easily see the consequences when we’ve account for the third quarter on continued operations. There, you can see it. And then we’ll also give more guidance on the CapEx numbers going forward, excluding those two companies, throughout

Marc Zwartsenburg

Can have any indication on the CapEx because there’s a CapEx guidance also towards 2020, part of the 2020 guidance. Is it

Pim Berendsen

No, not right now. No.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Then it would be positive, I assume?

Pim Berendsen

Yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

That it’s not surprise

Pim Berendsen

We spend some CapEx there certainly, and we’ll not do that going forward.

Marc Zwartsenburg

No, but until that there is a positive working capital involved here and then would reverse the whole thing?

Pim Berendsen

No, let’s wait and see at the end of Q3.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes, I’m not so patient.

Pim Berendsen

No and no. And I understand that. But that’s it.

Herna Verhagen

Sometimes, it is fact of luck.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yeah, yeah, but the market - thank you for answering the question, thank you.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you.

Karen Berg

Thank you, Marc. I think we have Edward from HSBC in the line with some questions.

Edward

Good morning or good aafternoon depending on where you are? Three, please, if I may. The first, if I may, well, if I understood comments Herna made and comments by Mail, are you considering the possibility of having what we would call a first and second-class postal delivery, introducing that in the coming years as a means of efficiency? Secondly, I’m just trying to get my head around the negative impact on equity and whether or not there’s going to be a write- down.

You’ve – you just said you don’t need a write- down of the businesses for sale this quarter. Is that because they’re still valued on a continuing basis? And will, therefore, a write- down be likely triggered in Q3 when you change the status? And finally, just understanding, if I’ve got my math right, the reduction in the guidance of this year implies, I guess, that the businesses for sale would make a profit of €10 million later on this year. But their losses have got worse in the first half relative to the first half of last year. I was trying to work out what’s going to change in your expectations in the second half there. Thank you.

Herna Verhagen

Then let’s start with your first question. Are we thinking about implementing the first and second-class mail? The answer is no, absolutely not. What we do think is that we, in the end, are able to come step by step through a more equal flow over the days together with – which helps us to use our machinery and the equipment much more efficient. And it helps us to, of course, have a routing which is more efficient than it is today. And that is mainly based on customer desires, customer wishes, that they have different, of course, requirements when it comes to day certainty or when it comes to how they want things to be delivered, but nothing to do with the first and second class.

Pim Berendsen

Your second question relates to the write-down. And yes, let’s say, on the end of Q2, businesses are valued as continued operations. And from – yes, and I’m afraid it is a technical answer. That from a technical point of view, it’s a different method, a different valuation than the valuation related to direct sale proceeds or sale minus net cost to sell. And from that purpose on, we will report it from Q3 onwards as discontinued and already indicated also as a subsequent event that we anticipate that decision to have a net effect of around minus €40 million on equity.

The reduction of guidance, indeed, we anticipate a improvement of Postcon and Nexive results in the remainder of this year, and that’s on the back of one of the elements I’ve already talked about. The fact that will gradually take on additional national volume in Postcon, that will route it much more towards the end of the year towards our local delivery partners and towards our own regional networks, rather than who’d they be a gain, which will have positive effects like the continuation of our productivity improvements in our own last-mile activities.

And also, in Italy, we’ll predict and expect cost-saving measures to be beneficial and contribute to an improvement of the results in the second part of the year. In the valuation that we just discussed leading up to the equity impact of €40 million, we’ve, of course, taken into account run rate numbers, including the half year results. Those have been the basis for the independent valuation and the management and the local plans that gives us the value resulting in that €40 million equity impact.

Edward

Thank you very much.

Karen Berg

Thank you, Edward. Before I hand over to Tobias, [Operator Instructions]. Tobias Sittig, MainFirst, please go ahead.

Tobias Sittig

Yes, thanks. Two questions from me remaining. Firstly, could you elaborate a little more on why the exit of Germany is now happening? Because from the business trend you’re elaborating, it’s – should be turning around. You put a lot of money and effort into it over the past couple of years. And just because the management attention doesn’t seem to be a pretty strong reason to sell it now, and also there’s a change at the helm of Deutsche Post, there’s probably a big price increase coming next year. So the business environment should be getting better for Germany, and so selling that at a loss now seems like a wits timing to me, I must say.

And secondly, on the – on your comments on Mail, maybe I haven’t followed your argumentation fully, but can you elaborate a little more why a positive change in regulation would prevent you or be an excuse for not delivering the cost savings and efficiency gains that you promised to the market and, therefore, leaving headway to reduce your Mail guidance for 2019 with what you say today? Thank you.

Herna Verhagen

The first, I want to elaborate on why we exited at this moment in time. It has to do with a few things. It has to do with the fact that we did reach, in our view, a certain point with Postcon and also Nexive that they are well equipped to be on their own feet under a new parent, which had to in Germany with the consolidation that we organized over the last few years and in Italy because of the fact that we changed the portfolio of the company, together with the fact that, as Pim already did say, in our view, there is a good bias landscape available in Germany as well as in Italy. In combination with the fact that if we look into the opportunities we have in the Benelux, together with the enormous growth we foresee also for Parcels going forward, we do think it’s a wise moment to make a step to divest the country and, of course, focus fully on the Benelux the things we can do there, the growth we can create for Parcels in the Benelux together with the time and investments necessary to be dedicated towards that. That’s

Tobias Sittig

Can you maybe put that in numbers? Because, I mean, from a return on investment, you’re implying probably a sale price of €100 million for an entity that you expect to generate €25 million of EBIT, which sounds like 25% return on investment that you’re giving up by selling those divisions, if you really believe in those plans. And from your Parcel investments, I struggle to see you delivering with kind of flat margin guidance, similar returns on investments in the Dutch market, so that doesn’t really – I’m not sure. Or maybe you can elaborate on the business plan behind these moves there.

Pim Berendsen

Well, let’s – your – I understand your question, and – but you’re cutting a few corners. The valuation, what we’ve done with an independent valuation based on the business plans we have and the current run rate, right? The equity impact is a consequence of the equity value, and there is always a step between enterprise value, cash, debt free and what have you to end up with an equity value and its implications. As said, we’re finalizing the preparations throughout August and September. And then will we engage with the buyer’s landscape?

Of course, with the objective to get the best possible deal for PostNL out of those transactions, we truly believe that taking this decision right now adds value, contributes value to PostNL both by creating – or getting the cash in that we anticipate on these transactions and, as Herna said, focusing even more than before on our key activities in the Benelux to facilitate further growth in Parcels and to adjust and continue to adjust Mail businesses towards that volume decline. So I’m not going to speculate much more about, let’s say, what potential transactions it could bring in. And this is where we are. Certainly expect a significant cash in, and that’s what I can tell you.

Herna Verhagen

On your second question, why a positive change via consolidation leads to uncertainty around cost savings, we do not sit and it leads to uncertainty of the cost savings, but it leads to uncertainty of the phasing of the cost savings. And that has to do, of course, if we will be able to consolidate, you will add volume to a current system. That needs to be absorbed together with a lot of people, and that takes time. And that means that certain cost savings, if you have more volume, you have to postpone those cost savings, otherwise, it’s different for your sorting and distribution system. So it’s not that we say we are not able to do cost savings, the only thing we say is that the phasing of the cost savings could be different and is difficult to predict for us at this moment in time.

Tobias Sittig

Thank you.

Karen Berg

Thank you, Tobias. We have two Marks on the line, so I’ll first hand over to Mark McVicar of Barclays.

Mark McVicar

Hi, good afternoon everybody. I just have one question. Your – well, your exceptional items between underlying operating income and reported were quite large this quarter, larger than usual, of which you’ve got €20 million project cost impairment, PT and settlements. Could you just explain a bit more about practically what’s in there? And would you expect further large numbers in the second half of the year? Or should that be it?

Pim Berendsen

It’s indeed a relatively big number this quarter compared to other quarters and also not the level we expect to continue towards the remainder of the year. So basically, €20 million one-off, that also relates – and as a consequence then, that this is one of the drivers, obviously, of why we ended up with a net loss of minus €1 million. The €20 million composes of project costs also partially related to the initiated sale of Postcon and Nexive, also has net some impairments of real estate buildings that will be demolished and built up again. And it contains settlement costs related to settlements with postal operators on discussions originating before Significant Market Power regulations at them and took place. But certainly, a big one-off in this quarter, but definitely, we’ll not continue on this trend in Q3, nor Q4. We anticipate just to go back to the normal levels of one-off costs that you can see also in our previous quarters.

Mark McVicar

That’s great, thank you.

Karen Berg

Thank you, Mark. Then Marc Zwartsenburg, ING, again, please go ahead.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes, a quick follow-up. Maybe you can help me with this. I don’t know if it’s already possible, but is there already a date set for the Parliamentary discussions?

Herna Verhagen

Not yet, Marc. And therefore, you’ll find in the press release also our question to do it as quickly as possible, but it’s not yet set.

Marc Zwartsenburg

It’s okay, thank you.

Karen Berg

Okay, thank you. I think there are no further questions, so as this is my last – Andre, in the room, just come in.

André Mulder

Yes, one question on pricing. You were quite open in saying that you’re absolutely not going to introduce fuel pricing. Already, I think 2/3 of postal operators in Europe use that, but what’s the reason behind your note and that you’re saying?

Herna Verhagen

I think the main reason is that, in our view, when – if consolidation will take place, in our view, you can deliver a first-class service in a country like The Netherlands, which is a relatively small country, for a good price and a high quality.

Karen Berg

