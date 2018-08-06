Do Not Sell AMD Because It's Not Overvalued

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) soared 14% the day after its Q2 earnings release (ER), amid revenue and earnings beats. But it was the subsequent 6% further advances that spooked even the longtime AMD bulls, such as George Kesarios, Damon Verial, Austin Craig, and The Fortune Teller, to entertain the notion that AMD is overvalued (Figure 1). However, before we rush to such a conclusion, let's look at the surrounding events.

It was not just a coincident that, for the first time, AMD decided to move its ER one day before its archenemy Intel's (INTC) ER. The timing became particularly interesting considering that AMD's earnings beat followed by Intel data center's earnings miss and the delay of 10nm chip. Since AMD has used its EPYC and 7nm chip to compete with Intel's Xeon and 10nm chip for the same CPU market share, it stands to reason that AMD's share price should benefit from Intel's share price losses. The AMD's subsequent 6% gain in light of Intel's ER could have been easily explainable based on the changes in the relative fundamentals. Therefore, it is in this context, not just because "the stock has run too fast" that I addressed the question whether AMD is overvalued.

Let me first share with you my thought process to answer this question. First, I need to identify the portion of the AMD price moves, which are a result of the changes in the relative fundamentals between AMD and Intel. There is a strong correlation since both companies' fundamentals and stocks are highly related to each other. The relative fundamentals include the individual revenue growth and risk levels which were perceived in its recent ER. Once we remove the common portion of the relative stock price movement, the rest will be the relative stock mispricing, overvaluation, or undervaluation, which is not related to the underlying fundamentals.

Relative Stock Valuation

I used price to sales multiple (P/S) as a measure of the relative stock valuation for AMD and Intel, because both companies are rivals first for the CPU market share, which is in terms of revenue. The emphasis on revenue over earnings does not suggest that profitability is not important to either company. But there is significant prior evidence that both stock prices are more responsive to revenue than earnings. Additionally, there is a computation issue using earnings such as P/E multiples, because AMD has not yet arrived meaningful positive EPS for comparisons.

In order to reflect the new information released from the recent ERs, I also computed a fair P*/S* ratio which incorporates the revised target price, P*, and estimated sales per share, S*. The following shows the exact representations for the actual relative valuation and the fair relative valuation:

Note that the two relative valuations can be different because fair relative valuation has reflected the difference in both estimated revenue growth rates and the risk levels, two determinants of the P/S multiple. However, the actual P/S ratio may not price in exactly what the fair estimates (Figure 2). Note that street estimates of both fundamentals and target prices may lag the actual ER; the actual P/S will pick up the impact immediately. For the purpose of this study, I only used the estimate changes in S* and P* when they were changed after each ER date.

As a comparison, I also computed the relative mispricing with the difference between actual relative P/S and the fair relative P/S. Such differences can be demonstrated by the two valuation multiples over the last two weeks. The following summarizes some of the observations from Figure 3:

Both valuation multiples indicate that AMD is more valued over Intel after AMD's ER and more so after Intel's ER. This is a result of that AMD beats its ER and Intel missed part of its ER and delayed the 10nm chip production. The actual AMD relative value is consistently higher than the fair value by approximately 12% (Figure 3). This difference can be a result of the relative higher AMD risk being factored in the fair multiples. More interestingly, AMD relative valuation continued to run up the day after Intel's ER (7/30). If there was a time that AMD was overvalued, this would have been it.

Mubadala Selling 22 Million Shares

It was apparent there was no new information accompanying with the price increase on July 30, Monday after the week of ERs. The run-up was then perceived, rightly so, by the market as overvaluation which led to AMD's largest shareholder, Mubadala, to unload 22 million shares as Mubadala has reduced their AMD holding significantly in the previous year. As a result of the selling and as of August 3, AMD relative valuation has been dropped back about 6% and returned to the previous level, i.e., 12% above the fair relative valuation.

The timing of Mubadala's sale also provides an interesting validation of the market efficiency. It appears that Mubadala was looking at the same graph as we all did and able to execute their trades at the highest valuation.

In other words, if you have believed that AMD was valued fairly relative to Intel before the two ERs, using the same benchmark, AMD is fairly valued relatively to Intel again after the two ERs.

In summary, AMD share price increased 14% in response to its Q2 ER beat. AMD has gained another 6% at the expense of Intel's data center earnings miss and the delay of 10nm chip production. Apparently, the 20% increase was deemed excessive just for one day. This allowed AMD's largest shareholder Mubadala to take advantage of the overvaluation by selling a significant portion of its holding. As a result, the mispricing was quickly reduced to 14%. Currently, AMD is fairly valued.

When SA's famed contributor Austin Craig said, "AMD Rises 20%, And I'm Shorting It All." He was 6% out of 20% correct.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.