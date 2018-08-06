Sherwin-Williams Could Be Cheaper Than It Looks

Valuations look fair versus history, but if a few indications are correct, shares could actually be cheap here (versus growth prospects).

Severely weakened capital allocation ratios are cause for concern, but given the company's solid track record for creating value, they will likely "revert to the mean" eventually.

Note: This article was originally published for subscribers of Harry's Retail Report on July 18, 2018.

Sherwin-Williams' (SHW) capital allocations have sunk to what I would normally call less-than-stellar levels, but it did recently make a large transformative acquisition of one of its former competitors - Valspar. After the acquisition, Sherwin-Williams now has even more size-and-scale, as well as better industry presence in places like Lowe's (LOW) - which carries Valspar paints - as well as in other coatings and paints segments. I think SHW is actually a blend of retailer and consumer/industrial brand, since its products are sold not only in places like Lowe's, but also at its own company branded Sherwin-Williams stores.

Return on capital analysis

The first capital allocation ratio I will look at is "headline" ROIC (that is, ROIC unadjusted for operating leases), which has dropped precipitously from previous levels that generally exceeded 30%. The combination of tax reform and the Valspar acquisition have created a lot of "blurriness" for the firm's financial statements in fiscal 2017, so I'm doing my best here to determine the true "economic reality" underlying its fiscal 2017, so admittedly, the ratios might not be 100% precise - but I think they're close.

I used the adjusted effective tax rate above, due to the distortion of the reported rate as a result of tax reform. Per management in the fiscal 2017 conference call:

Our effective income tax rate on core operations for the quarter and year, excluding a deferred tax liability adjustment, would have been 27.8% and 26.9%, respectively. We expect our effective tax rate for the full year 2018 to be in the low to mid-20s.

I also calculated operating profit (since the company doesn't actually report EBIT on its financial statements) by excluding "Impairments of goodwill and trademarks", since these are likely non-recurring items in nature:

Source: SHW 2017 10-K

As previously mentioned, SHW also operates a good amount of company retail stores, which I'm assuming are the source of its relatively large amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases. I decided to estimate the value of these leases using the company's pretax cost of debt below.

Now we can theoretically capitalize the leases by bringing them back onto the balance sheet - to determine the impact on both the balance sheet and the income statement.

Operating leases and the impact on the balance sheet and ROIC

The leases send Sherwin-Williams' already relatively high debt-to-equity ratio even higher - from 2.85x to roughly 3.29x by my estimates.

Theoretically capitalizing the company's operating leases also impacts ROIC, but first, we need to adjust EBIT to account for lease-related interest and depreciation expenses:

Taking taxes into account to arrive at net operating profit after tax, we can now divide by the adjusted capital base to arrive at an estimated lease-adjusted ROIC:

Adjusted ROIC of 8.56% could be classified as terrible, but the acquisition is a large reason for the huge drop, and this could be temporary in nature. Once acquisition costs are fully integrated and the company's debt-load (also related to the acquisition) come down some, I think "mean-reversion" will bring back the firm's ROIC to more historically normalized levels, so as a shareholder I'm willing to take a "wait-and-see" approach.

In other words, I'm holding my nose and giving SHW (which has a great track record of creating value for shareholders) a pass for a couple years to revert back to more normalized levels of profitability.

Return on equity analysis

I also decided to break down the firm's ROE, which I think helps further reveal some of the acquisition-related impacts that might be more temporary than permanent.

Note: I estimated adjusted net income for fiscal 2017 by extrapolating it from pretax income, using the adjusted effective tax rate provided by management on the fiscal 2017 conference call.

The company's operating margins were largely stung by acquisition costs (included a notable bump in SG&A), so it will be interesting to see where they come in at for fiscal 2018. I'm expecting some improvements on this front in fiscal 2018 and 2019.

Asset turnover was another noticeable casualty from the acquisition, and taking a look at the asset side of SHW's 2017 balance sheet, we can partially see why:

Source: 2017 10-K

Despite whopping revenue growth of over 26% year-over-year (but only about 5% being "core" excluding the Valspar acquisition), assets ballooned at an even faster rate of growth (almost tripling) - largely because of goodwill increasing by over 6x and intangibles increasing by much, much more than that year-over-year. In other words, the firm's capital base was injected with a lot of "air" after the acquisition, which not only deflated ROIC, but also sunk ROE by helping decrease the firm's asset turnover.

I don't think that 2017 is a good year to judge the firm by its ROIC and ROE, therefore, and will wait until the "dust settles" in a few years to determine whether or not the acquisition was good or bad.

Going forward, it will be up to management to increase profitability and efficiency to improve the company's underlying fundamentals, and only time will tell if the Valspar acquisition was actually worth it (aka actually created value or just made the firm "bigger but not better"). A lighter tax burden going forward will help assist the company's bottom line going forward as well. Cash flow also remains strong, according to management in the conference call:

2017 was a strong year in terms of cash generation. Net operating cash for the year was $1.88 billion, an increase of more than $575 million compared to 2016 and greater than 12% of sales. Free cash flow, which we define as net operating cash, less CapEx and dividends, was $1.34 billion compared to $757.5 million last year.

Now for some more positives...

Now that the negative trends of (possibly short-term) deteriorating underlying fundamentals are out of the way, we can focus on the catalysts for future success. I will use some of the slides from SHW's most recent financial community presentation from May to help illustrate why I think SHW's growth prospects might be very bright going forward.

Starting with a housing-related slide, we can see that the firm thinks there will be a "continued growth cycle" due to strong household formation going forward.

Housing inventory was at multi-decade lows as of May, and the supply of housing at the entry level was particularly low.

There's no guarantee that builders will increase supply to meet demand going forward, but incoming data seems to confirm that there might be a "turning of the corner", so to speak.

At the end of June, Wolfe Research indicated that a strong report on U.S. new housing starts could mean good things going forward for not only Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's, but also Sherwin-Williams. This backs up what SHW was indicating in the May presentation.

Wolfe Research analyst Scott Mushkin said that:

Housing starts growth is positively correlated to Hardline retail quarterly same-store sales (from 1Q99 to 1Q18, correlations for HD, LOW, and SHW SSS and housing starts growth are .76, .73, and .67, respectively). The new housing starts give further credence to both HD’s and LOW’s comments that SSS for May were trending double-digit positive, and we forecast comp growth in the upcoming quarter for HD, LOW, and SHW of 7.0%, 5.0%, and 8.0%. Adding to our positive view, retail sales reported last week for building materials rose +5.3% Y/Y.

Assuming this trend continues, Sherwin-Williams is especially well-positioned, since it owns some of the largest share of not just the overall coatings market, but also the architectural market that will benefit the most from a potential increase in housing supply (to catch-up with demand).

Source: SHW presentation in May 2018

SHW is the largest supplier of architectural coatings in the United States, with approximately a third of the market, and is also the "go-to" provider of premium paint for contractors in the industry, according to Morningstar Research. Morningstar's report also explained that, "Housing starts were among the hardest-hit construction activities during the recession and have yet to rebound."

After the strong showing in June, it appears that this might not be the case going forward, and SHW will be in the driver's seat to capture much of the potential upcoming growth, and likely even capture more market share going forward as well. The company is scheduled to report its fiscal 2018 Q2 on the 24th of this month, so we will get more clarity then.

Valuations

SHW shares have traded at about 26.83 times earnings over the past five year on average, while the thirteen-year median multiple is a more reasonable 22.98 times earnings. In other words, the firm usually carries a premium price tag.

Despite a high trailing multiple (even in relation to its own historical valuations), Sherwin-Williams is guiding for "consolidated FY18 EPS guidance, excluding one-time impacts and acquisition-related costs and purchase accounting impacts, [of] $18.35 to $18.95 per share, versus $15.07 per share on a comparable basis in FY17"

That puts bottom line growth in the impressive 22% to 26% range. Analysts expect growth of roughly 25% on average, which puts shares at about 22.68 times expected earnings for fiscal 2018. They also expect earnings-per-share of $21.89 in fiscal 2019, which is another 16% growth spurt from 2018 to 2019 - putting shares at less than 20 times forward earnings estimates.

Conclusion

Sherwin-Williams looks fairly valued based on earnings estimates for 2018, and cheap based on 2019's estimates. If the company does hit 2019's estimates and retains the thirteen-year median multiple of about 23 times earnings, then that's good for a share price of roughly $503.47 - or about 9% annualized growth over the next two years, including dividends.

The firm's severely weakened profitability ratios are definitely cause for concern, but I'm personally willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt due to its excellent track record of creating value, as well as the long-term pricing power and market share that will likely arise from the Valspar acquisition. Valuations look fair here without considering growth, but considering the impressive earnings growth that's expected (especially if housing starts finally fully recover from the financial crisis), I think Sherwin-Williams shares could be cheaper here than they initially look.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name.

For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's Retail Report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.