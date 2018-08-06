Ovid Drops On Mixed Results, But The Long-Term Thesis Remains

The financials are in good shape for now with $74.2 million in cash, but it is highly likely that Ovid will have to raise cash before the end of 2018.

Recently, Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) announced results from its phase 2 study treating patients with Angelman Syndrome. The results were mixed, and that caused the stock to fall by 33%. However, the more promising program lies with a partnered drug that is targeting a host of neurological disorders. I believe that there is a golden opportunity here, despite the mixed results posted. For that reason, I believe that Ovid Therapeutics remains a strong buy.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study was known as STAR and it recruited a total of 88 patients with Angelman Syndrome who were randomized across three groups. Patients either took once-daily OV101, twice daily OV101, or placebo. At a prespecified efficacy analysis at 12 weeks of treatment with OV101, it was shown that there was a statistically significant improvement for patients compared to placebo. This statistical significance was shown in a rated clinical global impressions of improvement (CGI-I) scale. This CGI-I scale measures how well patients are doing. It was noted that patients that were treated with OV101 achieved the exploratory efficacy endpoint of CGI-I mean score at week 12 compared to placebo. This gave a statistically significant p-value of p = 0.0006. Okay this sounds promising, but why were the results considered to be mixed? That's because the positive exploratory efficacy endpoint of CGI-I is a good endpoint to look at, but investors are still cautious if OV101 works well for this disease or not. For instance, if you take a look at the way the study was setup, you will notice that the secondary outcome measures lists GGI-I as the 16th exploratory endpoint for the study. The issue is not that OV101 didn't achieve this endpoint, but the mere fact that there were so many exploratory efficacy endpoints established. Of course, the drug OV101 met on the primary endpoint which was safety. The problem is that there is skepticism on the efficacy of the drug. What also caused a sense of mixed data was the fact that the twice-daily dose of OV101 did not fare better than once-daily OV101. What's the good news then? There are two pieces of good news from this study. The first is that Ovid is pressing on with an open label extension study for these patients in the fourth-quarter of 2018, known as ELARA. The second positive news item is that Ovid believes it can meet with the FDA to set up a registration pathway for OV101. The risk remains in that achieving positive results on an exploratory efficacy endpoint may not be sufficient enough to prove that the drug works for this patient population. The biggest issue now is to see what the FDA will allow as the primary efficacy endpoint for a potential pivotal registration study. That is not yet known, and that remains a major risk. Hopefully, the FDA allows this CGI-I scale to be used as a primary endpoint for possible regulatory approval. If not that would not be good at all, because other exploratory endpoints like changes in behavior, sleep and gait did not achieve statistical significance.

More Shots On Goal

It can be concluded that the phase 2 results above in treating patients with Angelman Syndrome were mixed. Setting that aside, Ovid is not just relying on OV101. It has a more promising program that is already partnered with Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPYY). The partnership between both companies was initiated back in January of 2017, when both made a pact to develop rare epileptic encephalopathies. These include: Dravet Syndrome, Lennox Gastaut syndrome, and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. Okay, but why is this partnership a positive? It is a positive, because of the newly added indications that both companies are going after. For example, a few weeks ago it was noted that the partnership was expanded for TAK-935. The expanded partnership added additional clinical trials, and this means more shots on goal. These were trials that were initiated on the basis of the partnership:

Phase 2 ARCADE: A multicenter, open-label, pilot study in pediatric patients, aged 2 to 17 years old, with either CDD or Dup15q syndrome

ENDYMION: A multi-center, open-label, long-term extension study in patients with DEEs who participated in a previous TAK-935/OV935 clinical study.

Phase 2 ELEKTRA: A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled, study in pediatric patients, aged 2 to 17 years old, with Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

All 3 of these studies, were on top of the already initiated phase 1b/2a study for adults with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. The basis for mentioning this is that while the results for Angelman Syndrome were mixed, there are other programs that may have better potential to succeed.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Ovid Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $74.2 million as of March 31, 2018. According to this filing, the company believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for the next 12 months. That means it will likely have to raise cash way before then. It is highly likely that a cash raise could be on deck at least by Q4 of 2018. That's because biotechs don't wait until the last minute to raise cash.

Conclusion

Thus far, mixed results for the phase 2 study in Angelman Syndrome will create some skepticism on the effectiveness of OV101. The good news is that the observed efficacy endpoint is enough to warrant a discussion with the FDA. It remains to be seen what primary endpoint is established for a potential pivotal study. Even with this issue, Ovid has a pipeline full of many other drug candidates. More specifically, its other promising drug is TAK-935 which is being developed in a partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. The 4 ongoing studies for TAK-935 create many additional opportunities. That's why I believe that the 33% drop in the stock is not justified. I believe that Ovid Therapeutics remains a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.