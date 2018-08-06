Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Roche's EMA Advance, Pfizer's New Strategy, Arrowhead's First Amgen Milestone Payment

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Roche Gets PRIME Designation From European Medicines Agency

News: Recently, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that it had obtained PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) for its drug RG6042. RG6042 is being developed to treat patients with Huntington's, which is an inherited disease that causes nerve cells in the the brain to break down over time. This causes problems with movement, thinking, and a host of psychiatric symptoms. Recent data points to the ability that this drug RG6042 was able to show a mean reduction of 40% in the mutant huntingtin protein. Such a reduction was observed with the two highest doses of the drug in a phase 1/2 study. Another notable item is that at least some patients were able to reduce this huntingtin protein by as much as 60%.

Analysis: This PRIME designation is a good news for Roche, because it provides a host of benefits. Not only does it create an open dialog between it and the EMA, but there are other factors this designation gives that can get RG6042 approved in a quicker fashion. One example would be that under the PRIME designation, the EMA decides upon the approval of a product in a quicker fashion. In other words, if an application is put in by Roche for RG6042 it won't take the full 210 days to review the drug for approval, instead it will be done in 150 days. The results are preliminary in that they come from a phase 1/2 study, therefore, they must be confirmed in a larger phase 3 study. However, the clinical data observed thus far has been substantially good.

Pfizer Wants To Spend More On R&D To Get New Blockbuster Drugs Approved Quickly

News: Recently, Pfizer (PFE) reported its Q2 earnings. It was noted that it had beat on both the top-line and bottom-line of its earnings. However, the second quarter was considered to be good. It was by no means bad, but at the same time it wasn't considered to be monumentally good either. For instance, revenue was up 4% year over year to $13.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share for the second-quarter was $0.81 per share which was a 21% year over year increase. However, the issue is that the company's off patent and generics drug business is starting a downturn. In an effort to revitalize the slump in off patent products, Pfizer is undertaking an initiative where it will potentially gain approval of up to 25 to 30 new drugs by 2022.

Analysis: This is a good undertaking for Pfizer, because it has to go back to its roots of growth. Before losing patents, it had a host of products that were in blockbuster status. Now, it seems that some of these products have been in decline for some time now. For instance, there are two drugs that had dipped in sales. These drugs are Lyrica and Viagra respectively. Lyrica, which is a drug for fibromyalgia, dropped by 3% in revenue to $1.22 billion. Viagra was in even worse shape falling by as much as 47% year over year to $185 million. The plan calls to increase the R&D spend to get new products to market quicker. Hopefully, Pfizer can accomplish this goal because it has been seeing a lot of competition for its off patent and generic drugs.

Arrowhead Obtains First Milestone Payment Of $10 Million From Its Partner Amgen

News: Recently, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) announced that it had obtained its first milestone payment from its partner Amgen (AMGN). That's because back in 2016, Arrowhead licensed two of its clinical products for cardiovascular disease to Amgen in a $617 million deal. The first payment that was given to Arrowhead was $10 million. The reason for receiving that milestone payment was because it initiated the phase 1 study for the drug candidate known as AMG 890 (previously dubbed ARO-LPA).

Analysis: This is good news for Arrowhead because it opens the door for an additional opportunity to earn up to another $607 million. All that is left now is that this product must deliver on results in the clinic. That means this drug has to prove itself in a phase 1 study, that it can at least achieve some type of a reduction for lipoprotein (NYSE:A) or Lp(A). AMG 890 could potentially be a drug that reduces lipoprotein, which in turn could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. This is just the first drug under the deal. That's because under the deal that was developed between both companies, Amgen has the option of advancing another cardiovascular clinical candidate as well. For Arrowhead, these advancements present good opportunities to increase shareholder value. The addition of AMG 890 into the clinic, means that there are now three drug candidates being tested in clinical trials. The other two candidates being tested in the clinic are ARO-AAT and ARO-HBV, which are for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and hepatitis B respectively. Things are looking very good for Arrowhead in the long-term.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.