Gastar: You Had My Curiosity, But Now You Have My Attention

On the other hand, the preferred shares, albeit very risky as well, seem like an interesting binary option bet.

We believe that it's very likely the common is toast. We wouldn't touch it!

This is a complicated case, both legally as well as fundamentally, because there are more unknowns than knowns.

Introduction

Gastar Exploration (GST) is a very complicated case.

On one hand, until few months ago the company seemed to be close to turning the ship round. Few distinguished authors identified the stock as offering a huge potential, mostly due to the following:

Cash Flow. Per GST's most recent statement, the liquidity stance took a giant leap in the right direction (as shown below)

Source: Gastar Exploration 01/2018, Earnings Press Release

Huge drilling-exploring potential. The company owns a pretty large (circa 68K acres) and promising (circa 1550 undeveloped net drilling locations) exploration area:

Source: Gastar Exploration May, 2018, Investor Presentation

On the other hand, it all started falling apart lately, at a rapid pace. GST looks much more like a snow ball running downhill than an E&P with high hopes to drill.

Preferred Shares

GST has two series of preferred shares and interest payments on both have been suspended during most of 2017-2018:

1. Gastar Exploration, Inc., 8.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Securities (GST.PA)

Source: quantumonline

Originally, 10,000,000 shares were designated as Series A Preferred Stock, each with par value $0.01 per share. Out of which, 4,045,000 shares were issued and outstanding as at March 31st 2018, with liquidation preference of $25.00 per share. Total current sum of debt (excluding accrued-cumulative interest) based on i) par value is $ 101.125M, and ii) current market price of $2.98/GST.PA is $12,054,100.

2. Gastar Exploration, Inc., 10.75% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (GST.PB)

Source: quantumonline

Originally, 10,000,000 shares were designated as Series B Preferred Stock, each with par value $0.01 per share. Out of which, 2,140,000 shares were issued and outstanding as at March 31st 2018, with liquidation preference of $25.00 per share. Total current sum of debt (excluding accrued-cumulative interest) based on i) par value is $53.5M, and ii) current market price of $3.16/GST.PB is $6,762,400.

Why is GST.PB trading slightly above GST.PA? Because investors assign a higher price for the preferred share with the higher coupon. Nonetheless, in our opinion this has no merit whatsoever because GST.PB should be worth more than GST.PA only if you believe in the company's sustainability as an ongoing operation. We, as the article will explain, do not see this as a viable option. If we're correct, GST.PA and GST.PB should trade equally, in tandem.

Review of Important Dates

Here is the sequence of the most important recent and upcoming events that led GST to the its current extremely distressed situation:

February 12th 2017: GST secures a deal with funds managed by affiliates of Ares Management (ARES) that provides for $425M in new financing. The Ares securities purchase agreement's key terms were as follows:i) $250M first lien secured term loan, 8.5% interest, maturing March 2022,ii) $125M second lien secured convertible notes, 6.0% interest, convertible, upon receipt of stockholder approval, at an initial conversion price of $2.21 per share at the option of the holder, maturing March 2022; and iii) 29,408,305 common shares issued at $1.7002 per share representing the 30-day volume weighted average sales price as of February 15th 2017.

GST data by YCharts

July 20th 2018: GST hired Perella Weinberg Partners - a firm that specializes in providing "comprehensive support in high-complexity turnaround, distressed, and bankruptcy situations" - to advise the company in analyzing and evaluating financial and strategic alternatives, including a potential restructuring of the company’s balance sheet.

In addition, ARES (reminder: GST's primary lender), filed (on the very same day) an amended 13D filing to change its investment strategy from "passive" to "active". In more simple words, they've turned hostile.As part of that filing, Ares included a term-sheet outlining its proposal to have GST sell the company or, failing that, file for bankruptcy with Ares presumably taking ownership of 100% of the equity.

In case that you already wonder at this stage why would ARES wishes a company it has a significant stake in to go under, let me sat at this point that a scenario where GST files for chapter 11 allegedly serves ARES better and may allow the company to book a much greater net gain overall. Although ARES owns both common equity (that will get wiped out in case of bankruptcy) as well as preferred shares, if and when GST files for bankruptcy ARES will end up owning GST. All of it. Alone. Will get back to this soon...

Finally, the two appointed Ares directors - Ronald Scott and Nathan Walton - unsurprisingly resigned from GST BoD because they obviously didn't want to vote on anything that would be deem as a huge conflict of interest and might be construed as self dealing.

August 1st 2018: Following few days of rumors and speculations, the company announced that it is considering potential strategic transactions, including financing, sale or merger deals. The company added that it's welcoming (begging for?) proposals from both existing stakeholders and interested (non-affiliated) third-parties. In day-to-day language this means: ARES is pushing us to the edge of the cliff and we are desperately looking for help.

August 9th 2018: Gastar Exploration is expected to report earnings, after market close.

August 14th 2018: Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) is expected to report earnings, before market open.

Meanwhile, this is how the stock has reacted to the streak of negative news:

Ok then, now what? It all comes out to three basic questions:

1. What are ARES true intentions?

This is the easiest question because, frankly, at this point nobody knows. This is the elephant in the room.

The main problem (and conflict of interest) here is that ARES - being both a shareholder and a debtor - is playing (at least) a dual role in here. As we already outlined before, the most profitable scenario for ARES is to push the company into bankruptcy. According to this scenario, ARES will become the sole owner (100%) of GST and then it can do whatever it wants to with the company. For example: selling it for a huge profit - that they need to share with nobody else - at a (relaxed, with no rush) timing and for a price that they will be happy with, i.e. not through a distressed-speedy sale.

If that smells a bit fishy to you - you've got it right. However, it's important that ARES is playing by the book and at this point doesn't seem to do anything that is not legitimate. Smelly? No doubt, but allegedly legal.

The key word is naturally "allegedly". Because no matter how you look at it - there are conflict of interests in here, and it's uncertain whether the actions that ARES took this far are strictly kosher. It's safe to say that if ARES move along with the "all-or-none" approach - it's likely to find itself fighting few legal battles, against both the company and its insiders as well as against external shareholders. ARES needs to decides whether fighting long legal battles - that surely will delay bringing an end to this saga - is in its bets interest, even if the potential prize is 100% ownership of GST.

At this point, it's unclear whether ARES would rather fight for bankruptcy, combined with a potential big gain and a big headache, or for an immediate sale where they get less but i) come out clean, and ii) finishing up with their GST adventure ASAP.

2. What is the NAV of GST?

The real answer is: Your guess is as good as ours. It's impossible to assign an accurate value to the assets of a company in the situation that GST is in. Having said that, we will try to do our best.

Unlike the first question, the assets GST owns are clear and not in doubt. It's the price they may get - if they get a bid at all - that is hard-to-impossible to predict.

The current net book value is $136M in unproved acreage and $116M in proved reserves, of which about one third were proved developed at year end 2017.

The long-term debt to ARES is $352.758M, and the total preferred stock debt is $154.625M- bringing the total debt to ~$507M. If GST is able to sell the land it owns for half its value the preferred stock can be repurchased at par par value with no problem whatsoever.

However, unlike GST's total debt, part of the debt can be treated as "non mandatory". That's the debt which is not defined as "principal". Per the most recent Q1/2018 statements (page 13), the total principal balance, i.e. the amount that must be repaid, is $425.729 (or ~"$426K" hereinafter).

The difference between $426M principal debt to the official $352M is due to the unamortized (non-cash) fees. They were largely allocated to shareholders' equity and will have to be reversed out at current prices (see page 14 of the statements or look at the footnote on slide 5 of GST's May 2018 presentation)

"Make-whole" premium for early repayment of debt is likely to add another 10% on top of the "principal balance", i.e. another ~$43M on top of the ~$426M. Using a total debt of $468M and 68K acres, the average price per acre that is needed to pay off the entire debt is ~$6900/acre.

Bear in mind that the most recent transactions* in the relevant area were done at ~$8500/acre.

*Chaparral Energy (CHAP; formerly CHPE) purchase from an unknown seller for $50M and South Korea's SK Innovation purchase of Longfellow Energy for $280M.

If we move back to a smooth sale with no prepayment premium at all, we are talking of an even easier task: A calculation that "only" involves a total debt of ~$426M and ~67,900 acres means that if GST can sell its land for over $6270/acre - preferred shareholders can get par.

This is a below-market price but naturally, when a company is distressed - and GST is - you never know if and how high any interested party would be willing to pay. Certainly not the market price. So a big question here is are we going to see a quick-distressed sale or does Ares may allow for a swift-economical exit? What we're certain of is that ARES executives has no intention to run-operate this company on their own.

3. Will preferred shareholders get something in case of bankruptcy?

At this juncture, the company may elect to take any of the following routes:

i) Business as usual

We put that as an option because, somehow GST can theoretically, albeit miraculously, maintain its operations. It's hard to see how this is happening with ARES turning hostile, but as long as GST has the money, the will and the ability to satisfy the debt to ARES - it can elect to keep operating.

This is bad for all parties involved, shareholders and debtors alike, because it drain the company up from the little that is still left. Therefore, we view this as a very unlikely alternative and we see GST stop operating no later than 2019.

Restructuring without going through a Chapter 11 or a sale seemed like a science fiction at this point. Even if the company can pull something of that sort out of its sleeves, this would mean that common shareholders will be wiped out completely and preferred shareholders would see most, if not all, of their debts go down the drain too. How else can GST operates, unless only ARES stays in the picture (as debtor), is beyond my grasp. Therefore, we view this option as the least likely - and this is an understatement - because, aside of the obvious difficulties, this also takes time and ARES wish to see a speedy end to this saga.

ii) Bankruptcy

Ares can't force a bankruptcy as long as their ~$360M debt is satisfied. They are on the hook for their common (though certainly seems willing to sacrifice it) and will gladly salvage what they can. ARES care less about what type of security they get paid for. As long as they are being paid enough - according to them, of course - ARES wouldn't mind voting for the equity or for the debt to be valued at zero. Show them the money - and they will show you love.

We believe that the speculation that they eagerly want a bankruptcy so they can steal the company and resell it later for presumably a higher price is a canard. They simply want out of GST at the easiest, quickest and most profitable way they possible can.

This is exactly why we don't see bankruptcy as the most reasonable scenario here. However, if the most reasonable scenario can't be exercised - this is the second best operationally and probably the best path from ARES perspective.

In any case, it's clear that if we get to this stage - the common stock is toast. What preferred shareholders may get is a wild guess but they won't get much and likely will get nothing.

iii) Sale to the highest bidder (if there is any) or a merger

This is the he most reasonable scenario that actually serve the best interest of all parties: GST, ARES, shareholders and debtors.

Although this isn't what GST's executives had in mind a couple of months back, this scenario allow them to move down with dignity, being perceived as heroes who managed to "save the princess" from the "wicked witch".

ARES, as we already stated above, may get less than what they could fetch if the company went under - but they are likely to exit this investment with a nice profit and move on quickly; just what they want to.

Preferred shares will get something out of this deal because if they won't - they won't agree to it. We suspect that "something" is anything between $6-7 to $25, depends of course how much the company can get sold for. The $6-7 is more of a rough estimate, assuming that most current preferred shareholders - we for example - would be happy enough with doubling their recent investments.

Naturally, potential bidders for GST or for its assets are the near-by "neighbors". The following list of companies represent all the possibly interested parties, significant players in the Mid Continent region: Continental Resources (CLR), Devon Energy (DVN), Marathon Oil (MRO), Noble Energy (NBL), Newfield Exploration (NFX), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG), Longfellow, Chaparral (CHAP) and Alta Mesa Resources (AMR), formerly Silver Run II (SRUNU), a Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. ("SPAC").

In all likelihood, the top names are not suitable buyers. They are big money players, looking for large-ticket transactions and GST might just be a too small of a deal for them to bother swallow. Some of these E&P operators are mainly involved in the high pressure and merge zones of STACK, i.e. not aligned with GST's characterstics.

AMR and CHAP appear as the most appropriate potential suitors because they are operating in the same (normally pressured) zone as GST does. However, the market-cap of both AMR and CHAP is relatively small ($2.314B and $837M, respectively) and they have their own issues. As such, it's hard to see any of these corps. acting quickly enough, i.e. as quickly as ARES would like the right suitor to act.

AMR data by YCharts

Having said that, an opportunity like GST isn't an opportunity they wish to miss. Not every day you get to buy a perfectly matching land that may fit in your existing operations and may fulfill your growth aspirations.

Between the two, AMR makes the most sense due to various reasons:

AMR's land is actually split up by GST’s acreage and making the acreage contiguous increases its value. AMR has already built gathering system infrastructure on GST’s land and is building a pipeline from that system to Cushing that is expected to go live in 2019. Harlan H. Chappelle , AMR’s CEO, recently said that the company is planning to make a "competitive bid for surrounding acreage"... It doesn't make more sense than such a bid to be aimed at GST.

Not all (good) solutions are born equal

As much as a sale or a merger may see many investors making a victory lap - they should all hold their horses until we know exactly who against who.

It's important to note that NOT any buyout, at any price, would automatically mean that preferred shares get par!!!

Legally, there is no requirement that a merger of GST involves either cash for preferred or a mandatory conversion at par (a result of the change of control). A merger means that there is no liquidation, and creative lawyers (aren't they all?...) would be able (should the parties to the agreement wish for) to find a way to avoid a "liquidation event", if necessary, in order to achieve the objectives of the the parties to the agreement and the "NewCo."

A likely type of merger (if there's one) will see ARES getting cash for their debt, and all equity holders (hopefully) getting stock of the acquiring company. That's is a best-case scenario for common stock holders who, in such case, may see something in return to their holding.

If any merger proposal, whatever its terms happen to be, garners the necessary approval from the various equity classes then the deal goes through as proposed, irrespective of the liquidation preference. It may be that getting approval is difficult, but in the end ARES is the one with ultimate control over what happens with its ownership of both debt and equity. In effect, GST is already being run as a privately-owned company.

Why are we buying the preferred shares then?

First of all, because we believe that the common is toast. We can't see any reasonable scenario where the common shareholders recoup their losses so we clearly wouldn't (and didn't ever before) suggest buying into the common. This was true even when GST was perceived to be a much better - and surely less risky - investment than it's now.

Secondly, we strongly doubt that Ares wants to dilute their 27% position in common stock by paying preferred shares in common shares unless they believe the common is worthless.

Thirdly, we believe that GST should be able to get a proposal - no matter of what nature - that should leave the preferred shareholders with something better than the preferred shares current market prices.

Finally, we tend to think that since ARES wish this saga to end up as quickly and smoothly as possible - they will try to get the best deal for themselves that would still garner the preferred shareholders consent. Such a deal might see ARES getting less than the maximum potential of an "all-or-none" approach but it will save the company time, money and energy should it need to go through legal proceedings.

Putting it differently, we believe that ARES will eventually push to a deal that would bring most preferred shareholders on-board.

We strongly doubt that Ares wants to dilute their 27% position in common stock by paying preferred shares in common shares unless they believe the common is worthless.

A Binary Option?

A binary option is a financial option in which the payoff is either some fixed monetary amount or nothing at all. It's a type of "all-or-none" option.

Why do we call GST a binary option then, when there are clearly more than two scenarios here? We do so for two reasons:

1. Because the preferred shares are currently trading as if ARES has adopted an "all or none" approach. While on the surface this is how it seems ARES acts, we believe that we may see (a bit) more flexibility from their end soon enough.

2. Under the three main scenarios that we described above, one can put certain assumptions that would lead to very different results. This is a real tough cookie and it's because this case is so complicated that we wish to simplify it as much as possible. Looking into it through the probability lenses, using a very schematic calculation based on a binary option, this is what we see: 75% chance for zero + 25% chance for $25 = $6.25

Once again, this is far from being accurate as there are so many scenarios, assumptions and calculations one can use/make. However, we use a "binary option" calculation here in order to demonstrate (in the easiest-simpler way) why we see value in the preferred share.

The upside potential here is at least as big as the downside. In all fairness, we believe that the upside is more than just $6.25 minus $3 but we wish to keep this as conservative and simple as possible.

There's no better way to put it than the way Trapping Value - my partner on the Wheel of FORTUNE - has put it:

At this point, we believe that paying ~$3 per preferred share is paying (fairly for the current-right) "attention".

In case of the company going under (bankruptcy), the two preferred shares will have the exact same legal priority ("parri-pasu"). So if and when a liquidation process takes place they will be worth the same, regardless of their coupons. As such, there's no reason to prefer (pun intended) one over the other rather to choose the cheaper between the two preferred shares.

Due to the nature of this case, we assign a category risk 5 (=the highest possible risk) to this suggestion. According to the WoF definitions, this means no more than 0.5% exposure.

Investors' Takeaway

We will be much smarter after GST (8/9, AH) and AMR (8/14, PM) report earnings. These earnings will surely bring a lot more clarity about performance of development wells. They will also shed more light about the companies near-term intentions. GST regarding ARES and AMR regarding GST.

Meanwhile, we might also get a better idea what ARES true intentions are. For now, we can only speculate and play with scenarios according to the game theory.

Another wild guess is that ARES and/or GST management already received some sort of interest, perhaps even a non-binding bid, and simply want to get more. Otherwise, why J. Russell Porter (former CEO of GST) got canned? Either he didn't want to sell at all (likely) or he was looking for a valuation that was unreasonable. Remember: ARES wish to see a quick deal!

However, it's important to note that we recall no examples of a company hiring both bankruptcy lawyers and financial advisers that did not subsequently ended up with a Chapter 11 filing!!!

AMR or any other neighbor in the area should want to buy them this makes perfect sense. Having said that, want doesn't equate can and can doesn't equate success. It's likely that any potential-interested buyer is waiting, just like we do, to find what ARES real intentions are before thinking how to tackle this.

We provided above few calculations for the minimum price that GST should get in order for preferred shareholders to recoup their entire loss. We leave the best (recovery calculation) for last because when one is valuing the acreage, the value of production should be added to the mix too. Therefore, we believe that it's enough to look for ~$6K/acre plus production value in order to fully cover the total debt, including the preferred shares debt.

More than anything, ARES wish to see an exit. As speedy, smooth and profitable as an exit can be. Speedy = no (operational) hassle and no (legal) battle. We are here to help ARES get this matter resolved ASAP. Therefore, what we advise/ask ARES is very simple: Double our money - and keep the rest for yourself.

