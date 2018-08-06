Retire On Your Investments (Without Selling Any Of Them)

A few weeks ago, I was conducting some periodic financial analysis on my investment funds and came to a realization:

When it is time for me to retire, I will have to sell these investments to generate cash in order to pay for my expenses. (Which will generate capital gains taxes, ordinary taxes when selling from my traditional IRA, and will actually remove those investments from my portfolio.)

While this is totally acceptable (and millions of people do it every year), I was reminded of a book that I had read several years ago about income investing. I also recently reread the book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" by Robert T. Kiyosaki. If you haven't read this book before, it describes how Kiyosaki earned his millions in real estate and provides a basic financial education for investors and everyday people alike. In his publications, Kiyosaki advocates for the purchase of assets that provide regular, periodic income (such as real estate).

It occurred to me that an ETF and stock investor like myself could create an income-generating investment portfolio as well. This would free you from the necessity of one day selling your holdings and allow you to reinvest the earnings as they are paid out (in the form of dividends, capital gains, return of capital, etc), or simply retain them to pay for your everyday expenses.

Luckily for me, I already own an investment portfolio and have written several articles describing how I arrange my investments. (You can find all of my Seeking Alpha articles here.) At this point, I decided to begin researching how I might shift my portfolio strategy towards more income-producing investments.

Funds and the research behind them

As an ETF investor, my go-to for research is etfdb.com. On this website, I used the ETF Screener to select all ETFs that existed in their database and sorted them all by "Annual Dividend Yield" on the Dividends tab (as shown below):

Note: The data shown above may be different, depending on when you view it on this webpage.

My first step was to weed out all of the inverse and leveraged ETFs. I am a long-only investor and these are generally more appropriate for day traders. Additionally, as their prospectuses will tell you, these types of funds do not accurately track their indices over long periods of time. This would, of course, exclude the first ETF listed above: VMIN - REX VolMAXX Short VIX Futures Strategy ETF. While I'm sure that this may be a great ETF, it is not suitable for me nor for the income strategy described in this article.

I also excluded from consideration any ETFs that had an artificially high yield, say from a one-time, sizeable distribution. My preference was for ETFs that paid-out regular, consistent dividends. In addition, I generally left out funds that had less than $400M in assets. Using Microsoft Excel, my preferred spreadsheet program, I came up with a list of various ETF candidates (shown below):

Using the data that I collected, I selected the following ETFs as prospective income portfolio holdings:

CLM, PZA, ONEY, JNK, REM, CBL, and AMZA

This would provide me with exposure to a value-oriented stock closed-end fund (CEF) in CLM, a dividend yield-focused stock ETF (ONEY), a stable tax-exempt bond fund (PZA), high-yield bonds (JNK), diversified real estate (REM) and commercial real estate (CBL, which you should note is a REIT, not an ETF), and exposure to the high-yield midstream pipeline industry through AMZA.

As the individual investments were now selected, I used the portfolio tools through Folio Investing (my brokerage) and assigned weights to each of the 7 investments. In the end, I ended up with the following asset classes weights, which I felt were adequately diversified:

Weight Stocks: 17.11% Bonds: 26.82% Real Estate: 28.37% Energy 27.70% 100.00%

Personally, when making a large positional move like this I will generally complete the winding up / down of the individual positions over a period of no less than 30 trading days. This is a tip that I picked up from Jim Cramer's television show "Mad Money" on CNBC a few years back when I tried my hand at day trading. Jim advises his viewers to always enter a position incrementally, whether in thirds, fourths, etc. If after the first day your investment rises then that's great! You already have a gain on your investment. However, if it drops, you can then purchase the investment (after a sufficient amount of due diligence) at an even lower price than yesterday; always a win-win!

I am mindful that the stock market can always drop, individual stocks in these funds can serve to drive the entire ETF (and the related industry) down, and that dividends always have the possibility of being cut. However, to address these very real risks, I downloaded the annual and semi-annual reports for these 7 investments and began reviewing them judiciously. As I read the reports, I tracked some financial ratios on an Excel spreadsheet; kept track of the increase and decrease in NAV, net assets, and gross earnings; and recalculated the dividend yield for each holding based on the following sets of data:

Actual trailing 12-month yield

trailing 12-month yield Trailing yield using the highest individual per-share dividend paid

Trailing yield using the lowest individual per-share dividend paid

Doing this gave me a good idea of the ranges of yield that I could expect and helped me to determine the extent of dividend coverage that each ETF, CEF, or stock possessed. Having this data in hand allowed me to determine the only real significant finding in my fundamental analysis: Personally, I felt that AMZA, despite paying the most yield in the entire group, deserved a vigilant eye. It had a low fund size overall and it appeared to me that this fund was financing its dividend through sales of new shares, and had done so for the past fiscal period at least. I made note of this on my financial analysis worksheets for AMZA and will reevaluate this holding in December 2018 or January 2019 when their annual report is released.

The ROTH Move

After I had begun the rebalancing process, I made another HUGE decision which I think is going to yield some amazing results: to liquidate my traditional IRA.

In my estimation, based on the earnings that this investment mix would generate, when adding-in what I had previously contributed to my traditional IRA on a tax-deferred basis, the earnings from these investments could replace my family's two full-time salaries in approximately 15 - 20 years! (Note: I'm a youngster, my anticipated year of retirement is in 2049.)

For this reason, I calculated the estimated tax hit using the 2017 version of TurboTax already on my computer to determine the amount of withholding to declare when the IRA was distributed. You can do this by manually updating the tax bracket percentages, standard deduction amounts, and exemption amounts manually to reflect the 2018 figures.

My eventual plan is to reinvest part of the traditional IRA proceeds into a Roth IRA and attempt to build an identical, income-producing portfolio in the Roth. As you may know, distributions from a Roth IRA are tax-free after a certain age, which is quite attractive to equity and bond investors alike.

Estimated returns

For privacy reasons and because the size of everyone's investable funds is different, I have chosen not to disclose amounts here. However, as noted above, I have completed a fairly thorough analysis of this new, proposed portfolio and have determined the following (assuming dividends only and immediately reinvesting all earnings when received):

I will be able to replace my full-time salary in about 10 - 15 years.

Both my spouse and my full-time salaries will be replaced in about 15 - 20 years.

In the year 2049, when I become eligible for 100% Social Security, these investments will yield an almost seven-figure yearly income (about $450K in 2018 dollars).

While the future cannot be predicted, as stated before, and any of a number of hard investment decisions may need to be made in the future, I feel that this type of income-producing portfolio will provide me with the funds that I need to pay for everyday living expenses, without forcing me to recognize a capital gain and a steep tax bill in retirement to do so. In addition, by housing these funds in a Roth IRA, I can someday face the possibility of receiving much of these earnings completely tax-free. What's not to like?

But what if the market drops, then what? As I previously did with my Ivy League-styled portfolio, the answer is the same as for all other long investors: Conduct your due diligence to ensure that the investment still meets your needs and brings value to your portfolio, then continue reinvesting your earnings and rebalancing your portfolio to maintain your target asset weights. It really is that simple.

Warning

The strategies and circumstances described above represent my investment decisions and own course of action after carefully considering my own investment mix, investing time horizon, age, tax situation, and personal finances. Every person's financial situation is different and this article DOES NOT provide individualized advice or recommend that you follow the same steps as I did. Before making any large financial decisions like this, you are advised to consult both a tax professional and a financial advisor. The ideas presented above may or may not be appropriate for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA, REM, CBL, PZA, ONEY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long CLM and JNK.