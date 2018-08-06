JRS: An Interesting Real Estate Income Play

As I have written about a few times in the past, real estate is one of the best asset classes for income-focused investors. This is due to several different factors, one of which is that most real estate companies are organized as real estate investment trusts, which are required to pay out at least 90% of their income to investors for tax reasons. A second reason is that there are minimal expenses associated with real estate apart from mortgage payments and property maintenance, which can allow these assets to generate high cash flows. One of my favorite ways to invest in real estate in through the use of closed-end funds as the leverage that these funds employ allow them to boast higher dividend yields than the underlying trusts in which they invest. One real estate closed-end fund that was recently brought to my attention is the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) so let us take a look at this fund.

About The Fund

The fund has two goals, like many other real estate funds. These two goals are high current income and capital appreciation. In order to accomplish that goal, the fund invests its equity capital into a portfolio of American real estate trust securities including common equity, preferred equity, and debt. It also borrows money to boost the amount of securities that it can control relative to its equity. This allows it to generate more income than it could if it was only using its equity capital. As long as its borrowing rate is less than what the securities themselves pay, this strategy works well.

The Portfolio

As of June 29, 2018, the latest date for which data is available, the fund's portfolio consists of 85 different securities, broadly spread across several different categories of real estate:

Source: Nuveen Funds

As we can see here, just over a quarter of the fund's portfolio is invested in retail REITs. These are without a doubt my least favorite category of REIT right now. This is largely due to the fact that the category as a whole is overbuilt right now and faces increasing pressure from e-commerce companies such as Amazon (AMZN). With that said, there are some very solid retail trusts out there such as Realty Income (O) and Simon Property Group (SPG). Other than this concentration in retail, the fund is quite well diversified across the domestic real estate universe. This is admittedly not quite as obvious if we look at the fund's top ten holdings:

Source: Nuveen Funds

Here we can see that the fund's largest holding by a fairly large margin is the debt of storage center REIT Public Storage (PSA). This single holding comprises 7.9% of the fund's total portfolio. This is admittedly a much larger weighting than I like to see in any well-diversified fund as any problems with the company that could cause it to miss a debt payment would have an outsized effect on the fund as a whole. While Public Storage is a well-capitalized blue-chip REIT, this is still a risk. We also see that the fund has an outsized weighting to Taubman Centers (TCO), a shopping center REIT. This is generally considered to be one of the better retail REITs, along with Simon Property Group (also in the top ten) but my general concern about retail REITs would still apply. For this reason, the large position here does make me somewhat nervous even though the worst case scenario is rather unlikely.

As already mentioned, the fund invests in both common and preferred equity as well as debt. That can be seen here:

Source: Nuveen Funds

While common equity accounts for 64% of the fund's assets, we do see here that preferred equities account for nearly a third of the fund's assets. This offers a few benefits to investors. In particular, preferred equities typically have higher yields than common equities, which allows the fund to generate a higher amount of current income. In the event of a liquidation, the holders of preferred equities would have a senior claim to the trust's assets, which means that they will likely lose less money. In exchange for these features, however, the preferred equity holders sacrifice much of the upside potential that common equity holders have. Overall, this looks like a pretty good mix for an income and capital gains fund.

Interestingly, the largest portion of the debt securities held by the fund are not rated, although the majority of these securities do carry an investment grade rating.

Source: Nuveen Funds

While 41.4% of the portfolio is not rated, we can likely assume that most of the securities have similar quality to the investment grade assets in the portfolio but have simply not been rated by one of the major rating agencies. After all, this is a real estate fund and not a high yield fund. With that said, there is no way for us to be completely certain but it is quite likely that the fund is not taking on particularly large credit risk.

Distribution

Naturally, the primary reason for someone to invest in a fund like this is to generate income. The fund certainly does not disappoint here. JRS currently pays a distribution of $0.2050 per share per quarter, which works out to $0.82 per share annualized. This gives the fund a distribution yield of 8.20% at its current level. It is worth nothing, however, that the fund's distribution varies from quarter to quarter.

Source: Nuveen Funds

The reason for this is that JRS pays out all of the money that it makes in a given quarter to its shareholders instead of using a managed distribution as some other funds do. It is still rather disappointing though to see that the dividend has declined over the past two quarters. It is recommended to keep an eye on this as we do not want to see it decline further.

Valuation

It is always important to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset that we invest in. This is because buying an overvalued asset is a sure way to get sub-optimal returns. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual valuation method is to compare its market price to its net asset value, which is the value of everything in its portfolio minus any outstanding debt. Ideally, we want to pay a price that is less than its net asset value as this means that we are essentially buying all of the assets in the fund's portfolio for less than they are actually worth. As of the time of writing, JRS has a net asset value of $11.17 per share and a market price of $9.99 per share. Thus, the fund is selling at a fairly large 10.56% discount to net asset value. Therefore, the price appears to be right.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JRS offers a somewhat interesting way to play the American real estate industry and collect a high yield at the same time. The fund is currently trading hands at a very appealing discount, which increases the potential for solid future returns. However, its declining dividend and high exposure to the retail sector may be concerns. It may still be worth dipping a toe in, however.

