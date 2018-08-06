Torchlight Energy Confirms What Rich Masterson Always Knew, There's Gold In The Orogrande!

Recognition to oilmen and the country who made them possible

I want to start out by paying tribute to the independent oilmen of America. And, America itself. No where else in the world do you find a breed of business men who describe themselves as a 'wildcatters'. A wildcatter is someone who searches for riches below the ground, in places where no one has looked successfully before. This was done mostly on instinct in the early days. Now there is high technology that often helps turn tears of frustration into smiles of conquest. But, at the core it's still a dreamers quest.

And, only in America where mineral rights go with surface ownership (this is almost unique in the world), do you find tiny little companies that survive mostly on hope, prayer...and the firm conviction that somewhere down there...if you just drill deep enough, there's oil.

So, let's hear it for the independent oilmen of America, past and present. Without them we wouldn't know the names of H.L. Hunt, Frank Phillips, or John D. Rockefeller. Guys who had a dream and with sweat and toil, and sometimes blood, turned it into something bigger. Without their efforts early on, there wouldn't now be an ExxonMobil, (XOM). There wouldn't be a Chevron, (CVX), or ConocoPhillips, or just about any other giant, multinational oil company you can name. The world would be a different place.

The modern oil industry is largely an American construct that was exported to the world in the early part of the last century. So, thanks to America for providing the impetus to create an industry that powered modern civilization pretty much by itself for over a hundred years.

We oilies are getting some help now from new folks, Folks with names like Mr. Wind and Mr. Ethanol, and Miss Renewable. They've started edging us to the side, and we don't hear thank you's much anymore from them, or anyone else for that matter. And, sometimes these new guys, they even call us names, "dirty", and "polluter", and "dinosaur", while they protest the drilling and production of the energy they use to get to their protest sites.

That's ok, we're pretty thick-skinned; the names just roll off our backs, and no one ever said the world had to make sense. Nor, did we do it for thanks.

We were following a dream.

Introduction

This a continuation of an article that I published about Torchlight Energy Resources, (TRCH) last April. I gave it a kind of whimsical title that tied into a well known baseball term. "Long Ball play, Torchlight..." If you're reading this, you ought to go back and read the first one, first. I put a lot of tech detail in it that I am going to draw on as I describe what the new completion data sat could mean for investors in Torchlight.

Before starting to write this I had a nice chat with John Brda, CEO of Torchlight, and Greg McCabe, an accomplished oilman who holds a number of titles, in this case 'largest investor' in Torchlight. Greg is a geologist by training who credits another well known geologist for some of his inspiration and success.

That fellow, Rich Masterson is the reason we are all here, at this juncture in time. I gave him a pretty good write-up in the first article, so I won't repeat a lot of that here. What I do want to acknowledge is that without his inspiration, and wisdom-knowing he was right when everyone else said he was wrong, the determination to follow his instincts, and all of the other dozens of qualities that set the dreamers apart from those who just show up for a paycheck, the Orogrande would remain a dusty accummulation of tumbleweeds, sun-baked mesas, and thirsty jackrabbits.

So Rich, there just may be a pot of gold out there in the far reaches of the Orogrande. Thanks for dreaming big!

Petroleum systems

I used the term 'petroleum system' in the summary, so let's define it.

Source: Author's personal files.

Hydrocarbons often travel long distances from their point of origination to the point of their final repose. You can see the elements of the petroleum system here. Source rock-kitchen area, Reservoir rock, Migration route, Seal rock-impermeable rock, Trap-faulting that prevents further migration.

Get all of these together, and you have the potential for a successful oilfield. Miss one and all you get is salty water.

Oil you can sell. Salty water, not so much.

The WolfPenn theory for the Orogrande

If you follow the shale fracking business you are familiar with a lot of the names I am going to list. Cimarex, Concho Resources, Clayton Williams, Eagle Oil & Gas, Diamondback Energy, Pioneer Exploration, et al. These are among the dozens of companies that have made billions of dollars drilling the WolfBone play in the Delaware and Midland basins. Initially it described vertical wells that commingled production from the Wolfcamp and Bone Springs formations, giving the name WolfBone to the play. Worth mentioning, Rich Masterson is also credited with the development of this play.

The business case developed by Masterson for the Orogrande, was that a petroleum system had developed that was analogous to the WolfBone in Pennsylvanian era rocks. Hence the name 'WolfPenn' for the prospect. This was a radical departure from the conventional view of the Orogrande.

In the widely accepted view, tectonic movements and range faulting had prevented the development of traps to seal the hydrocarbons that had been initially accumulated in the basins deposition. This had flushed them out of the source rock, and all that remained, save for an occasional trap here and there, was salt water.

Source

No stranger to unconventional thinking, Masterson saw the Orogrande differently. Beginning in Hudspeth County, near El Paso and extending north into New Mexico, he saw same type of potential in the Orogrande for an organic rich, clastic reservoir with heterogeneous lithologies that had proven so prolific in the Delaware and Midland basins. Most of this conviction was pure instinct as there was not decades of vertical well data to draw on, as was the case with the two better known basins. The Orogrande had just been too distant from other oil plays, and written off as being filled with salt water.

Source: Long Ball Play article showing the similarity in depositional environment for the three basins.

With the frac performed on the University Founders, A-25 #1, this basic question has been answered.

Source

The Frac on the University Founders, A-25 #1

On 26th Torchlight announced the results of the fracture stimulation performed in April. Across a 1,000' interval they had pumped a six-stage treatment that had injected over 1.2 mm pounds of various grades of high quality natural northern white and resin coated sand into the well.

From my review it seemed to be a typical permian frac treatment with a lead pad of 100 mesh, followed by pads of 40/70, 30/50 and finished with 30/50 resin coated material. Slurry densities ranged from 0.25 ppg initially to 3.00 at the end. The job was pumped at average rate of 57 BPM, with treating pressures averaging 4,670 psi (well over frac grad).

The fracture analysis revealed some interesting reservoir properties. Chief among them the initial permeability of 220 md. A good bit higher than some of the previous data had suggested. More permeability than less, is always desirable.

Source: Torchlight via personal communication showing the frac height and length, and width of a single stage.

Over the inflow period the well produced gas at a maximum of 1.8 mmscfd, with some quantities of 41 gravity oil present as well. As the log indicated that the bottom 4 stages should be producing oil, the suspicion is that gas near the heel is shutting off liquids flow.

Source Frac spread and setup on the well. The cylindrical tank at top right is the water supply and feeds the blue and yellow tanks at the bottom. Sand is drawn from the sand king-type trailers to the bottom right, and mixed in the slurry equipment at the center. About a dozen pump trucks are lined up on the well to inject directly into the well.

The forward plan is to install gas lift equipment that will encourage flow from the toe of the well, for further evaluation.

Source (links to an installation video)

Your takeaway

As was discussed in my conversation with John and Greg, Torchlight is very pleased with the results of the frac. I did some comparisons of the inflow data with WolfBone wells in the Delaware basin. Across a nine-thousand foot HZ interval I found many wells making 12-15 mmscfd. With the potential for scaling, the University Founder's well seems to compare favorably with that reference.

Both men agreed, this is a significant way point in evaluating the commerciality of the Orogrande basin. They are contractually committed to drilling another couple of wells in 2018. These will be vertical data wells to further evaluate the extent and character of the WolfPenn interval.

They have opened a data room for potential investors to evaluate the results of testing so far, and according to John Brda, are receiving good interest from the industry. That isn't surprising to me as companies are looking to take advantage of the Permian's formation characteristics, as evidenced last week by BP's acquisition of BHP's shale acreage.

Source

Torchlight stock has been fluctuating a good bit this month for reasons of its own, and the general turmoil in the oil space presently. Until, and if they attract an investor from a development perspective, I really don't think much will change. Therefore I am looking for an entry point on the lower side of the current range.

I like this stock as a long-shot candidate. If they get a buy-in from a major, and are able to then fund a real development program, I would expect the stock to respond accordingly. This could happen at any time naturally.

If this stock interests you it should be borne in mind that Torchlight is a microcap with limited cash flow and a market capitalization under a $100 mm. This carries with it an elevated amount of risk.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

