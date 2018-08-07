Is The 'New' MoviePass Able To Save Helios? - Today's Editors' Picks

After MoviePass’s parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) underwent a huge reverse split earlier this month, its stock dropped around 90%. It's burning cash at record rates. Today, MoviePass officially notified their subscribers of a new model where they can see a maximum of 3 movies per month. Is this enough to save its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics?

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Double Dividend Stocks, Fear & Greed Trader, Jonathan Cooper, Michael Boyd, Brad Thomas, Shareholders Unite, AvoidingBigLosses, Bull’s Run, Stephen Simpson, CFA, Tristan R. Brown, and Rick Pendergraft bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Options adjusted spread

Comment of the day, by contributor bassmaster general

They have short term obligations, and are burning cash like crazy that isn't sustainable but it's not actually debt. Taking them off the market and going private allows them to pretty much do whatever they want with the subscription service including raising prices, limiting viewership, and getting a handle on the financial mismanagement that's been going on since they initially announced the $9.95 plan. Whether or not they could do it successfully and manage the cash burn enough to stabilize MoviePass, that's another story.

Image of the day: Apple hits $1 Trillion

Fun Fact Of The Day:

The first person to perform a successful C-section in South Africa was Dr. James Barry...a doctor who was actually a woman.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.