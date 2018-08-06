2U: Bulls Are Getting Wary

I've been bearish on 2U (TWOU) for quite some time now, but until the company's recent Q2 earnings stumble, which sent shares down 6% despite a beat to top and bottom-line estimates, the company has only traded up. In my view, the company has begun to enter into a reversal phase that will dial back the company's extremely high valuation. Investors, in dumping shares of recent outperformers like Netflix (NFLX) and Twitter (TWTR), have shown a shift in preference toward more value-oriented names, and 2U is anything but.

To 2U's credit, the company has done an incredible job of recruiting world-class universities and spinning up its narrative on a silver platter to Wall Street. The company's tagline of creating online course content for thousands of students has played well in investors' ears, particularly when blue-chip educational technology ("ed-tech") companies are in short supply. The below snapshot, taken from 2U's August investor deck, showcases its collection of top-tier universities:

Figure 1. 2U institutional partners (also customers) Source: 2U investor relations

But behind the veil, the business model is actually very imperfect. As I've noted in a prior article, when 2U wants to set up a new graduate degree program (the focus of its offering is in grad-level, degree-granting courses), it bears the majority of the online content development and marketing costs to acquire students. It gets paid a share of tuition fees over subsequent years of the program's operation, but there's certainly no guarantee of a positive payback - in essence, 2U isn't too different from a for-profit university, albeit one with a strong technology angle.

In selling off 2U's shares, investors are perhaps wising up to the fact that this kind of business isn't scalable, and it certainly isn't SaaS - though the backbone of 2U's offering lies in software, it's not the same one-size-fits-all software that a company like Salesforce (CRM) can serve up en masse to its clientele. Each program requires custom implementation work, and thus, 2U's long-term profit potential is severely curtailed.

2U is every bit a 'high-growth" company. Revenue growth even accelerated this quarter to 50% y/y (we'll parse the company's Q2 results shortly), but investors didn't seem to care. In fact, the majority of earnings movements this quarter thus far have been in response to bottom-line metrics, such as Tesla's (TSLA) rally when it burned less cash than expected. Growth seems to be less important to investors at the moment, and 2U's lack of profitable growth is beginning to hurt it.

2U is down more than 20% from its May peak, but with shares still persistently trading at 9.4x forward revenues, there's still plenty of room for 2U shares to fall for a company whose revenue stream is so widely unpredictable and low-margin. Ed-tech is a fine sector to invest in, but there are plenty better names to choose from. In particular, I've been long on Instructure (INST) for several quarters, a true ed-tech SaaS company that delivers course management software to universities as well as a corporate learnings platform for enterprises (and unlike 2U, Instructure's software can be delivered en masse, at negligible incremental costs for the next sale). Instructure recently took a ~20% beating after its revenue growth decelerated in Q2, but its <6x forward revenue multiple for a company that is growing at ~30% y/y and is a true scalable SaaS play makes it a far better pick than 2U.

Q2 download: is enrollment weakening?

Here's a look at the company's most recent results:

Figure 1. 2U second quarter earnings results Source: 2U investor relations

At first glance, 2U posted what seemed to be yet another strong quarter. Revenues grew 50% y/y to $97.4 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $95.8 million (+47% y/y) by a respectable three points. Most notably, 2U also experienced eight points of sequential revenue acceleration, as Q1's growth rate had clocked in at just 42% y/y.

But under the hood, there are potential problems brewing. Take a look at the company's enrollment trends, as depicted in the company's Q2 earnings presentation:

Figure 2. 2U enrollment trends Source: 2U investor relations

2U's business model depends on attracting the maximum number of students to its courses - after all, it spends a considerable amount of development and marketing dollars to set up its graduate programs, and as there are no physical classroom or enrollment constraints on these programs, 2U maximizes its earnings by maximizing enrollment. Yet this quarter, 2U only added only 778 full course equivalents, far less than the 2,688 net adds in Q1 and 3,020 net adds in Q4. Some of this can be attributed to seasonality. On a year-over-year basis, 2U still grew FCEs by 28% y/y. But with FCE growth lagging behind revenue growth and seeming to slow down, it casts doubt on 2U's ability to keep growing at its current fast pace.

Complicating matters is the fact that average revenues per FCE, as illustrated by the pink line above, have been falling since 4Q17. If average revenues per enrollee are declining at the same time that enrollments themselves are decelerating, 2U's return on investment in its degree programs will start looking a lot worse.

Further illustrating how resource-intensive 2U's business is, the company had to boost marketing and sales expenses by 57% y/y to $58.4 million in the quarter, a faster pace of growth than either FCE growth or revenue growth. As a percentage of revenues, marketing costs consumed 60.0% of revenues (more than some of the most aggressive SaaS companies, I would add), 280bps higher than 57.2% in the year-ago quarter. General ad administrative expenses also shot up 61% y/y, while new expenses for "curriculum and teaching" costs, which didn't exist in the year-ago quarter, added another $6.0 million of costs.

Overall, 2U's operating losses more than doubled to -$22.0 million , while operating margins worsened dramatically to -22.5%, 590bps worse than -16.6% in the year-ago quarter. As 2U gets bigger, its operations are becoming even less efficient - further substantiating evidence that the company's business model is unscalable.

Operating cash flow losses, on the other hand, also nearly tripled to -$20.2 million, much worse than -$8.1 million in the year-ago quarter. 2U is still sufficiently capitalized, with $488.8 million of cash on its books, for us to begin worrying about liquidity concerns - but it seems unlikely that the company can turn around its operations to hit profitability anytime soon.

Final thoughts

In my view, 2U's business model is finally being laid bare to the investing public, as the company losses mount at a faster pace than its revenue growth. 2U's explosion of costs in the second quarter struck a sensitive nerve and exposed the thesis that, in the long run, continued growth may even put 2U into ruin. If this company has to undertake the costs for both curriculum preparation as well as advertising its courses, in return for declining average tuition fees and a slowdown in enrollment growth, 2U might not be the change-the-world ed-tech company that investors originally thought it to be.

Yet despite the fall from recent highs, 2U still has much more to lose. Its high valuation leaves it susceptible for further selloffs. In my view, investors are best staying on the sidelines for this experimental name.

