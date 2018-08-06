ams AG Suffering Through Growing Pains

ams AG shares look undervalued if long-term revenue growth in the mid-teens is reasonable; 3D sensing can support that level of growth, but competition and adoption risks are real.

Management's guide for the third quarter was reassuring vis a vis Apple, but margin leverage remains an open question and the possibility of more M&A keeps uncertainty high.

Although ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) (AMS.S) shares have done better than peers/rivals like Lumentum (LITE) and Himax (HIMX) over the past year, the performance over the past three months has been quite weak as investors have worried about a variety of risks including slower adoption of 3D sensing by smartphone OEMs, lower near-term margins, the possibility of main customer Apple (AAPL) turning to a second supplier in 3D sensing, and management’s apparent willingness to consider additional M&A.

To some extent I’m not surprised that the shares have been this volatile (“volatility” has been one of the main risks I’ve noted in past write-ups), and revenue guidance has been healthy even if margin worries remain. This is not going to be a stock for the low-risk crowd, but I continue to believe mid-teens long-term revenue growth from growing 3D sensing adoption in smartphones and in non-consumer markets can support a fair value for the ADRs of around $50.

I would note that the U.S. ADRs are not especially liquid, and investors may wish to consider the Swiss listing.

A Q2 Beat Was Nice, But All Eyes Were On Guidance

ams reported 18% year-over-year growth in the second quarter, beating the average sell-side estimate by about 10%. Although margins eroded considerably from the prior year and prior quarter, the company’s adjusted operating loss was a little smaller than expected.

The more important takeaway from the second quarter results was the guidance for the third quarter – guidance that answered at least some of the bear claims that ams was going to lose substantial business at Apple in the next round of phone designs. The midpoint of management’s third quarter revenue guidance suggests 53% yoy growth and is more than 8% above the prior average sell-side estimate. Even at the low end of the range, ams would be about 4% above where the sell-side had third quarter revenue going into this report.

All told, it doesn’t look like much has changed relative to my prior expectations in terms of revenue. Based on management’s guidance, I believe ams will have meaningful ($5 or more) content on multiple iPhone models, including True Color light sensors and 3D sensors. It does appear, though, that ams’s margin leverage is going to come in short of where the Street had been and that will give the bears something to fixate on until and unless management can prove that peak operating margins will be something better than the low 20%’s.

Building The Business Takes Time … And Growth Investors Aren’t Famous For Patience

One of the key questions around ams is whether 3D sensing, particularly for facial recognition, is going to catch on in a meaningful way in smartphones and in the relatively near future. The Apple iPhone X had been the only phone with the capability, though there is now a second phone on the market, the Xiaomi Mi 8, which uses VCSEL arrays produced by ams, as well as ams light and proximity sensors.

The Xiaomi win was important, but there are still a lot of unknowns in the market. ams has established a strong presence at the high end of the market as a leader in structured light, and there really haven’t been any notable competitor wins that I’m aware of. At around $10 of content, will more Android OEMs adopt structured light, and will ams win the bulk of that business? Likewise, will ams keep what it has? There were rumors earlier this year of Apple looking to dual-source here (bad for ams), and it’s not like Apple doesn’t have a history of doing this even if the near-term guidance indicates that ams is safe for now.

More companies may choose instead to go with less sophisticated solutions, including time of flight (or ToF) or active stereo vision as a way of controlling costs. While ams has also built up a solid position in active stereo, the content value is lower. If ToF becomes the favored approach, that could be more problematic – ams has a ToF solution, but there is a lot more competition in ToF (including STMicroelectronics (STM) and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) as well as the overall risk that OEMs will try to leverage options like active stereo and ToF to drive lower prices for structured light.

At the same time, ams has other irons in the fire that are going to need time to mature. The company’s MEMS-based environmental sensing business is only just getting started, and there’s no shortage of potential competitors in air quality, humidity, pressure, and gas sensing. Other opportunities including industrial sensing and auto LiDAR will likewise take a few more years to begin generating real revenue, and there will be ample competition for ams.

A Strategic Review Creates More Uncertainty

Along with second quarter earnings, management announced a “strategic review” process that will play out over the second half of this year. Management didn’t offer much in the way of details, other than that it would be considering both disposals and acquisitions to improve the business.

There’s nothing wrong with a review process per se, and it makes sense for management to take a closer look at where they stand in a rapidly-evolving market. Still, ams already has a lot of debt and the idea of any further sizable acquisitions in the near term isn’t going to sit well with some investors. There is an argument to be made that ams is too dependent upon structured light within 3D sensing, and perhaps a target like PMD (which is Infineon’s ToF partner) would make some sense.

On the disposal side, it’s anybody’s guess what management may decide to do. Selling its audio business (which includes active noise cancellation and MEMS microphone interface ICs) could make some sense, but I’d hate to see the company sell out of its industrial and medical sensor businesses, as I believe an all-consumer (and virtually all-smartphone) weighting would make for even more volatility and leave the company even more vulnerable to “cut your prices … or else” negotiating tactics.

In the meantime, ams has announced some strategic moves. The company is partnering up with OmniVision in structured light (receiver-side camera sensors) and invested in Bellus3D, a software solutions provider in active stereo. The company also did a small M&A transaction, acquiring ixcellence, a small developer of customized DOE dot pattern designs.

The Opportunity

For all the sound and fury in the stock price action, my fundamental assumptions don’t change all that much. Relative to my prior modeling assumptions, I’ve traded out some margin for faster revenue growth, but the end result is still a long-term revenue growth rate in the mid-teens and an adjusted FCF margin in the low-to-mid 20%’s. That continues to support a $50 fair value for the ADRs, while a lower margin assumption pushes down my EV/revenue-based target to $47.

The Bottom Line

ams is a pretty typical high-risk/high-reward play on an emerging technology. While ams seems to have a strong position in 3D sensing (in structured light particularly), these are still early days and there are no guarantees that ams will maintain that leadership or that that leadership will be enough - the market may develop more slowly than expected, or favor different technological approaches. Although I think the risk-reward is favorable, this has been a poor stock pick so far this year and ams needs a few more quarters of good news to win back some positive sentiment.

