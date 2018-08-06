Intermolecular's (IMI) CEO Chris Kramer on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Bill Roeschlein - SVP & CFO

Chris Kramer - President & CEO

Analysts

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital

Edwin Mok - Needham

Dan Weston - WestCap Management

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright

Bill Roeschlein

Thank you, Tiffany. Good afternoon and welcome to Intermolecular's second quarter 2018 earnings conference call.

After the market closed today, we issued our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. A copy of the earnings release is available on the Investors section of our website at www.intermolecular.com. Joining me on the call today is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kramer.

Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events, including financial projections and future market conditions is a forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ materially from these expressed in these forward-looking statements. Intermolecular assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements which speak only as of today, August 6, 2018.

For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please refer to the press release we issued today as well as the risks described in our Form 10-K for fiscal year 2017 as filed with the SEC particularly in the section titled Risk Factors.

Before we begin, please note that during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC in Regulation G. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors, but note that these measurements are not a substitute for GAAP and should only be used to evaluate the company's results of operations in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures. All non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our press release issued today.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Kramer

Thanks, Bill, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's call.

As you can see from our earnings release our financial performance in the second quarter was strong across the board building on the solid momentum we established in Q1. Our top-line grew 21% year-over-year in the second quarter to $9.8 million. This growth was driven by 45% year-over-year increase in our program revenue demonstrating our continued success securing new customer engagements. On top of this we reduced our operating expenses by 6% sequentially and 22% year-over-year to $6.7 million, our lowest quarterly level since our IPO.

Taking together, we were able to generate significantly higher gross margins, solid GAAP profitability, along with our fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Furthermore, we generated $4 million of positive operating cash flow in the second quarter. I would now like to invite our CFO, Bill Roeschlein, to provide more detail on the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Then I will return to discuss our operational progress and outlook. Bill? Bill?

Bill Roeschlein

Yes, thank you, Chris.

Turning to our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, our revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was in line with our guidance at $9.8 million and 1% up from the prior quarter and 21% higher than the second quarter of last year. Looking at revenue by source, program revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $9.4 million, up 1% from the prior quarter and 45% higher than the second quarter of last year.

As a percentage of total revenue, program revenue accounted for 96% of our total revenue in the quarter compared to 80% in the second quarter of last year.

Licensing and royalty revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.4 million or 4% of total revenue. This compares with $1.6 million and 20% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2017. As we've talked about on our prior calls, 2018 is the transition year in which we've been able to offset the planned declines in licensing and royalty revenue with growth in program revenue.

We had two customers that accounted for more than 10% of our total revenue in the second quarter of 2018. These two customers represented approximately 82% of our total revenue in the second quarter of 2018 compared with two customers that represented approximately 83% of our total revenue in the second quarter of last year.

I would like to remind you to please review today's earnings press release for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation between those results. As some of you know the key difference from our GAAP to non-GAAP measures is the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense. On this basis, for the second quarter of 2018, our GAAP gross margin was a record 70.8% and our non-GAAP gross margin was a record 71.2%. This compares with 65.1% and 65.7% respectively in the prior quarter and 68.5% and 69% respectively in the comparable year ago period. For the third quarter of 2018 we expect non-GAAP gross margins to be between 68% and 70%.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were $6.7 million and $6.5 million respectively in the second quarter of 2018. This compares with $7.1 million and $6.9 million in the prior quarter respectively and $8.5 million and $8.3 million respectively in the comparable year ago period. For the third quarter of 2018, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $6.9 million to $7.1 million.

GAAP net income totaled $0.5 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share and was a record 5% of revenues. This compares to a net loss of $0.6 million or $0.01 per basic share in the previous quarter and a significant improvement from the net loss of $2.9 million or $0.06 per basic share in the second quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.7 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million or $0.01 per basic share in the first quarter of 2018 and a significant improvement in the non-GAAP net loss of $2.5 million or $0.05 per basic share in the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2018 totaled $1.8 million or 19% of total revenue, an improvement from an adjusted EBITDA of $1 million in Q1 of 2018 and adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million in the comparable year ago period.

For the second quarter of 2018 we had $1.3 million of depreciation, amortization, and accretion and $0.2 million of stock-based compensation that were the non-cash charges we netted against our GAAP net income.

Turning to our balance sheet, as of June 30, 2018, we had cash and investments of $31.3 million or $0.63 per diluted share. Our cash position increased by $4 million from the $27.2 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Turning to our financial outlook, we anticipate that our third quarter financial results will be impacted by the successful completion of certain programs coupled with temporary delays in the execution of other program opportunities in our pipeline.

For those newer to the IMI story, it's important to understand that it's not uncommon for a customer to conclude a particular program with us at for the scope of work and then evaluate their R&D roadmap and opportunities before engaging with us on other programs. We would like to emphasize that our relationships with our major customers are excellent and that the completion of an existing program with the result of a successful collaboration that bodes well for future business.

For the third quarter of 2018 we are projecting revenues in the range of $6.5 million and $7.5 million. On a GAAP basis we are projecting a net loss to be between $1.7 million and $2.8 million or $0.04 to $0.06 per share. On a non-GAAP basis which excludes stock-based compensation, we are projecting a net loss to be between $1.4 million and $2.5 million or $0.03 to $0.05 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to range between a loss of $0.6 million and $1.7 million. We expect many of the opportunities in our sales pipeline to materialize in the fourth quarter of this year giving us a high degree of confidence that our financial results for Q4 will be substantially better compared to the third quarter both from a top and bottom-line standpoint.

Looking at the fiscal year as a whole, we're updating our revenue guidance to be between $34 million and $36 million highlighted by 15% year-over-year growth in our services business at the midpoint. As we look towards 2019, we remain confident in our ability to grow and scale our business profitably.

That concludes my prepared remarks and I would now like to turn the call back over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Kramer

Thanks, Bill.

IMI's growth strategy remains focused on three core tenants: broadening our customer base, furthering our leadership position in emerging memories in the semiconductor ecosystem, and longer-term expanding our presence in Asia.

The first core tenet is centered around securing a broader, more diversified base of customers as well as doing more business with existing customers. Our success in this areas were yet again demonstrated during the second quarter by our ability to secure two new customer contracts building on our track record of securing at least two new contracts per quarter. These types of contracts not only enhance our overall organizational stability but also financial visibility as well.

In many ways, our success is due to effectiveness of our sales and engineering teams were better positioned today to respond to customers growing needs and demands and thereby delivering increasingly more value for our customers.

Our expanded customer base helps to mitigate the temporary effects of program conclusions, a situation we're facing in our current quarter. As Bill mentioned, it's not unusual for a customer to successfully conclude a program with us and then evaluate their R&D roadmaps and opportunities before reengaging with us on other programs. We're confident our customers will continue to leverage IMI's state-of-the-art capabilities to accelerate their technological innovations which gives rise to attractive growth opportunities for IMI going forward.

Another aspect of our growth strategy involves expanding leadership in the emerging memory market. IMI is often contracted by a customer to explore new, exotic, or possibly toxic material set that are needed for a specific application. As some of you know, the emerging memory field is exploding with opportunities for new material sets to be explored for non-volatile memory and storage class memory applications with perhaps the most notable contender being phase-change memory. However as we've talked about current technology is facing inherent limitations in meeting these requirements making it more important to find new materials that can solve these challenges. This is where IMI comes in with our more than 10 years of expertise in materials innovation and our patented high-throughput technology platform; we are uniquely positioned to provide the materials innovation services needed to advance the industry roadmap.

We also continue to actively pursue longer-term growth opportunities in Asia both the DRAM and 3D-NAND markets remain especially strong in this region. This in turn has fueled increased R&D investments in next-generation devices including multilayer 3D NAND devices, next-generation DRAM and new memory devices incorporating phase-change magnetic and resisted brand technologies. These companies need partners like Intermolecular to help with their material selection, testing, and evaluation.

Our pipeline has grown over the past year and we're actively engaging with new and existing customers on many of these technologies just mentioned. Looking ahead, while we expect a temporary slowdown in Q3 due to the successful conclusion of certain programs, we remain confident in our ability to continue to grow and scale our business profitability possibly going forward.

And with that, I would like to turn this call to the operator for any questions, Tiffany?

And our first question comes from Jaeson Schmidt with Lake Street Capital. Your line is now open.

Jaeson Schmidt

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to start with the temporary delays, Chris I know you mentioned that it's common for customers to pause here but could you provide some more color surrounding these delays and if possible quantify the impact from these delays that you will see here in Q3?

Chris Kramer

Sure, Jaeson. We've talked about it before that the challenge with our business has been and remains the inherent lumpiness when a program comes to its logical plan conclusion, we've been working very hard to gain a broader pipeline that would allow us to smooth out these bumps but that’s still a work-in-progress. So the drop in Q3 is the result of several programs that came to their planned conclusion, we've been working since January with those same customers to come up with extensions or alternate programs, many of those are in the works right now and we expect by fourth quarter we will have those closed and in process and in working. So the dip or the delay we have in Q3, we expect to improve on in Q4.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay, that’s helpful. And the two contracts you secured in the quarter were those from existing customers or new customers?

Chris Kramer

They were won I would say existing meaning that we worked with them last year and we concluded the program and they came back to us, just as Bill said in his remarks, after re-evaluating their roadmap they came back to us for another program and one was an extension of an existing program.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. And last one from me, I will jump back into queue, given the macro backdrop, have you seen any changes in your engagement with China and any update on how that's progressing as we look into 2019?

Chris Kramer

China is complex, ever changing and I'm not going to be able to provide much insight into what's driving or how that's going to change. I will say though that our relationship with SITRI, SIMIT, and others continues to be positive. I expect that by the end of this year we'll be able to announce a revenue generating program in China and that hasn't changed.

Edwin Mok

Hi guys, thanks for taking my question. So first just to clarify the reduction on the third quarter, it comes from multiple customer or not one big customer and I have two follow-ups. Thank you.

Chris Kramer

Edwin, hi, Chris here. The answer is it's from multiple customers whose programs were timed to conclude in the summer timeframe and in both cases as I mentioned to Jaeson we've been working with both sets of customers with either an extension or alternate program, some of those that are in the works right now, some that I think third quarter will close some and fourth quarter will close others.

Edwin Mok

Are these memory customers, may I ask?

Chris Kramer

They are.

Edwin Mok

I see. And then Bill I think you might have mentioned actually in your remarks, sorry I jumped to different calls, but did you mention your OpEx targets for the third quarter and is that way to think about the cadence assuming business starts to recover in the fourth quarter and beyond, is that way to think about the cadence of your OpEx? Because your OpEx has been performing ahead of model or your plan?

Bill Roeschlein

Yes, so for the third quarter we would expect our OpEx between $6.9 million to $7.1 million, so $7 million at the mid-point and as we ramp back up, we will be able to deploy some additional R&D personnel into revenue generating programs and that really gives our OpEx more leverage and that's been able to allow us to drive our OpEx down and closer to the $6.5 million mark.

Edwin Mok

Okay, great. Actually thanks for clarifying. That’s all I have.

Dan Weston

Yes, hi, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I think some of them have been answered already but just to drill down on the contracts that came to a successful completion. Just to refresh what you said before please, were those three programs that ended?

Chris Kramer

I don't think we clarified exactly how many programs there were. I think I did answer that they were two separate companies.

Dan Weston

Okay. Two separate companies with multiple programs is what you said?

Chris Kramer

Correct, Dan.

Dan Weston

Got it, okay. And then the two customers, are those the two big customers of yours?

Chris Kramer

They are.

Dan Weston

Okay. And then the -- excuse me -- then the guidance that you're kind of alluding to for Q4 to be up sequentially from Q3, do that assume contracts will be replaced by those same two costumers or is it going to come from somewhere outside of that two?

Chris Kramer

A combination, not just to be clear not all of the programs have ended. So that's one but we're trying to -- we have to maintain a certain level of as you would expect confidentiality in terms of the size and scope and nature, only things that we're required to review will but some of the programs are continuing, some are on a short I would call it a short break while we reassess the results and we will restart some of those and other programs will be generated by new clients that are not yet in our backlog.

Dan Weston

Okay, got it. And then the two contracts that you announced closing in Q2 were those contracts from customers that were not part of your two big ones?

Chris Kramer

Correct.

Dan Weston

Got it. And will those start contributing to revenue in Q3 or more so in Q4?

Chris Kramer

Q3.

Dan Weston

Q3 got it.

Chris Kramer

And one will be in Q3, and one will contribute Q3 and Q4.

Dan Weston

Got it. Okay, and then Bill if you can, if you had to kind of estimate what your customer concentration would be with your two current big customers at year-end of this year, what would you predict those two to be?

Bill Roeschlein

It would be 80% or below most likely, so it's going to depend on the final mix but as Chris said we are engaged with not just existing customers but with some new customers as well and so given that our pipeline has got a lot more new customers in the mix, we would look to bring that that number, that concentration number down a bit.

Dan Weston

Okay, okay, that's going to do it for me for right now, thank you very much guys.

Chris Kramer

Thanks, Dan.

Kevin Dede

Thanks Chris. Your kind of comments notwithstanding, can you offer little more granularity I guess it goes hand-in-hand with the last question just on customer diversification given that’s one of the objectives?

Chris Kramer

Yes, Kevin what we're trying to accomplish in Intermolecular and this has been part of our ongoing strategy is to diversify where we're strong and that’s in semiconductor and semiconductor we break up into two major pieces, the device makers and the ecosystem players and ecosystem players could be a tool maker, somebody that builds the process tools or it could be the process material makers themselves and we're able to provide value and we engage with all three of those parts of the ecosystem separately and in sometimes together. The two programs that we signed were from the ecosystem and one was a process tool maker and the other was I'm going to call it a Quantum computing special company in that respect.

So we're seeing our ability to diversify outside of the very large entities that we've been serving quite successfully with other types of companies. Now inside of those large memory makers, there are different groups and we started working with those different groups. So I expect that we're going to able to diversify not just with different corporate companies but inside of companies working with different organizations that we haven't worked with previously and that's just opening up our TAM that's giving us more markets to serve and I think this will help to smooth out the anticipated start and stops of our R&D programs that we've had today.

Kevin Dede

Okay, fair enough. Did you approach that same question from a geographic perspective, I guess given concern --

Chris Kramer

Sure.

Kevin Dede

In general with what's going on in China and however it might spill over in other countries?

Chris Kramer

All right, well with China I mean, China was Greenfield for us and continues to be somewhat of a Greenfield. So we've not baked in any sort of China numbers into our forecasts. But we geographically have historically had a strong position in Korea and we work in the United States, in Japan, and Europe. So if you ask about our geography, we're trying to broaden that as well outside of just Asia for our clients.

Kevin Dede

Okay, fair enough, Chris. Thank you for the extra clarity. Much appreciate it, thanks for taking my questions.

Chris Kramer

Sure.

Chris Kramer

Well, thank you all. I’ll speak with you next quarter. Take care.

