Analysing America's Builders

When we see some interest from investors and industry benchmarks rebounding, which is the best company to be putting your money on?

This might come off as strange to readers who have heard about the stable growth homebuilders have seen over recent years.

The homebuilding industry hasn't received much love in 2018, this could be largely due to mortgage rates rising or even factors such as a tighter labour market.

The homebuilding industry. 20% gross margins, copious amounts of cash and current ratios that you could only dream of. Sound too good to be true? Most people think so, especially when looking at the industry's performance in 2018. To put it nicely, it seems as if the entire industry has been disregarded. It's strange because revenues, homes closed and profits continue to rise. Still, share prices are lagging. The industry as a whole has been under-performing even general benchmarks like the S&P 500 (SPX).

Why?

The big question. Why are homebuilding stocks underperforming, when the industry has experienced stable growth?

That's a very difficult question to answer. Every analyst has his own opinion about it.

Uncertainty? Perhaps, purchases of new homes did fall to the slowest pace in 8 months during June. With it, the median selling price also declined to the lowest in more than a year. This suggests that buyers might be reluctant to purchase more expensive properties.

On the other hand, properties sold in which construction hadn't yet started are at a four-month high. This is consistent with what we're hearing in the latest earnings calls. This is a sign that this "weakening" demand hasn't affected them yet. There's no guarantee that it won't at some point.

Other factors at play are higher land acquisition costs and a tighter labor market. These would weigh on gross margins.

The Competitive Landscape

For the purpose of comparability, I have selected 5 homebuilder stocks. I believe that these provide an accurate representation of the industry as a whole. They are D.R. Horton (DHI), Lennar (LEN), NVR (NVR), Pulte Group (PHM) and KB Home (KBH). The group generate more than 90% of their revenues from their homebuilding operations.

In terms of volume, D.R Horton has historically (16 consecutive years) been the market leader. Lennar used to be a close second. This is what revenues in the industry look like for the past 5 years (Interactive Chart, mouse over for revenue. All figures in Millions):

(Source: Gavin Fourie, Respective 10-K's)

From this we can see just how well both D.R. Horton and Lennar are doing. They have increased the gap between them and their competitors significantly.

D.R. Horton

In my opinion, one of the strongest competitive advantages that DHI have, apart from size, is their debt to capital ratio. It's one of the lowest in the industry and for good reason, because this has been an important objective for management.

(Source: Gavin Fourie, DHI 10-K)

The lower this goes, the less risky of an investment the company becomes. To clearly illustrate how huge this is for the company, look how it compares to others in the industry:

(Source: Gavin Fourie, Respective 10-K's)

Strategy

For DHI, the most important part of the homebuilding process is land. All homebuilders know that their continued success is highly dependent on having an adequate supply of finished lots on which to build. If land becomes less available to homebuilders, their number of homes delivered will be reduced.

Another issue is that the costs of attractive land could increase. This would impact gross profit margins and performance. This is why DHI has been investing significantly in the best methods of acquiring land. There are, typically, two ways of acquiring land on which to build. Homebuilders could purchase lots or enter a land option contract.

Land option contracts are much more desirable in most aspects as the initial investment is massively reduced. The company also typically has the right not to exercise the option. This also reduces much of the risk involved in purchasing the physical land. Trends change and companies might decide that a certain area won't be as profitable as another. Therefore, this method minimizes losses and boosts profitability simultaneously.

How land option contracts work

Land option contracts require a deposit from the company, this will be forfeited if they chose not to exercise the option. The deposit typically amounts to ~10% of the aggregatepurchase price of the finished lots. Deposits can be made in the form of cash, but more generally by letters of credit.

The company can decide not to exercise the option at any time and for any reason. This can be done by delivering notice of their intent not to acquire the finished lots. The total loss to the company, in this case, would be the amount of the deposit.

Simple and advantageous. This strategy removes the financial requirements and risks associated with direct land ownership.

Rapid progress is being made by DHI in this aspect. As of Q3, only 44% of lots are owned and the other 56% is optioned. This represents a 23% increase in the amount of optioned lots from a year ago.

Lennar

Lennar hasn't been sleeping in the bigger scheme of things. In fact, the company has been making waves since their acquisition of CalAtlantic. The deal was valued at $5.66 Billion excluding debt of $3.8 Billion.

The company paid with an estimated 83.8 Million shares of their Class A common stock and 1.7 Million shares of Class B common stock. Additionally, they had to make $1.16 Billion in cash payments to CalAtlantic stockholders.

This acquisition boosted Lennar's consolidated debt up to $10.7 Billion.

The acquisition technically made this new combined company the largest homebuilder. Looking at 2016 numbers of homes closed, the combined company sold 40,792 versus D.R. Horton’s 40,309.

I say technically, because D.R. Horton has been growing their homes closed faster than Lennar. Between FY '16 and '17, D.R. Horton increased their homes closed by 13.5% while Lennar only managed a 10.6%. While past results aren't indicative of future returns, I believe that D.R. Horton are better positioned for the future. Especially after acquiring Forestar.

Strategy

The company has been pushing something known as the Everything's Included® marketing program. The idea behind it is that it will simplify the home buying experience.

The Everything's Included® Approach is supposed to maximize the company's purchasing power. It also enables the inclusion of luxury features as standard items in their homes.

While this is a novel idea, it might not pay off. Customers are increasingly seeking customization. Thus, this rigid system might not be positioning them appropriately for the future. It also raises the average selling price of their homes. This isn't the best outcome as more demand has recently been seen around the lower price points.

Pulte Group

The Pulte group is another key player in the industry. Revenues have been steady and average home sale prices are high. In fact, they are much higher than that of most. This is due to 46% of home deliveries being move up buyers. This segment consists of families looking to move up to a larger, and therefore, more expensive house.

(Source: Gavin Fourie, PHM 10-K)

Other reasons for the increase in the average selling prices included favourable market conditions and changes in the geographical mix of homes sold.

PHM also acknowledge the advantages of land option contracts and aim to use them when possible.

Strategy

Technology. The Pulte Group is taking full advantage of technological advancements. The company want to be part of the process and not forced to adapt later down the road. This is a valid concern, one which we can expect other players in the industry to start addressing very soon.

Presently, it seems that PHM is more focused than others and will be ahead of the curve. PHM is integrating innovation into their production processes. This goes from marketing and sales all the way to construction and financing.

The company is constructing a Smart Neighbourhood in a partnership with Georgia Power. They will also be releasing a new Smart Home offering to consumers later in the year.

KB Home

Among these 5 companies we're discussing, KBH is on the smaller side in terms of volume. Historically, the smaller the company was the riskier of an investment it was deemed. Times have changed and this might not hold true in all cases. In this case though, it is. It's evident as KBH has one of the lowest gross margins from the company's we've covered.

(Source: Gavin Fourie, Respective 10-K's)

This shows just how much the smaller companies in the industry are struggling with higher land acquisition costs and a tighter labor market. It also indicates just how helpful size and scale can be in negotiating better pricing. Better pricing from both suppliers and in terms of labour.

Strategy

KBH is putting a lot of effort into scaling their current geographic footprint. They hope that this will help grow their market share. Obviously this will be important to ensure they remain profitable and competitive.

They plan on accomplishing this by building communities that offer affordability, choice and personalization. For personalization, they allow customers to select a lot, floor plan, structural options and elevation. Afterwards, customers can personalize their homes through the KB Home Design Studio.

Additionally, the company wants to become the leading national company in environmental stability. Their efforts aren't going unnoticed. They have received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award in 2017.

The company has noticed the general trend of the markets moving towards personalization. This doesn't guarantee success as they will have to keep investors happy during this process. It might be hard seeing as they are smaller and have a below-par gross margin.

NVR

To be fair, NVR has been involved in the land options contract strategy just as long as DHI, but they don't have the scale to make it as valuable of an asset. I'm not saying that hasn't helped them in the past, because they have used these to achieve very high ROIC figures. Looking at the future though, DHI is becoming a leader in this aspect.

On other aspects, NVR have been falling behind in terms of growth. Their competitors have accelerated their growth curves, leaving NVR behind with much to be desired. This is not to say that there hasn't been growth, because they have grown over the past 5 years. The growth just hasn't been as robust as that of their peers. Therefore, I won't go much further into their strategy or financials.

Conclusion

Homebuilders are a great investment. It's suitable for most kinds of investors. Many admire the fact that they have massive amounts of cash on hand. Others, like me, enjoy the safety. It might sound ironic considering 2008, but homebuilders are a pretty safe investment. I say this, because most of the company's in the industry have a revolving credit facility.

The revolving credit facility is often used to issue letters of credit. These, in turn, are used to pay the 10% deposit required by land options contracts. Thus, they are massively important to homebuilders. Revolving credit facilities contain financial covenants that the company must uphold. Generally, they require the company to maintain a minimum tangible net worth, a minimum interest coverage ratio, and a maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio or amount of liquidity. Their compliance with these must be reported to the provider on a quarterly basis. Due to this fact and the favourable current ratios, I believe the industry to be a safe investment.

The homebuilding market isn't without its risks. For one, it's highly competitive. It's also plagued with concerns. Concerns such as the reduction of the mortgage interest deduction and the deductibility of real estate taxes and state and local taxes. Recently, concerns have included higher land acquisition costs and a tighter labor market. The larger players are able to mitigate many of these concerns and are the safer options.

When analysing multiple companies, I select either the market leader or the least risky option as best candidate. In this case, those options are the same thing. For investors looking to get into this market, I would suggest D.R. Horton. They are appropriately sized to mitigate many of the risks mentioned and are the market leader (Without including the Lennar situation). Another thing that I really like about DHI is that they have one of the lowest average home sales prices. This helps them catch the demand arising from the lower price points.

DHI also just had an amazing third quarter. To read more about that go check out fellow contributor, Leo Nelissen's, article here: D.R. Horton Did Really Well In Its Third Quarter

One very last point to add is that analysts expect the industry to remain in the expansion phase over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.