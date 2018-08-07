Way To Go Marathon Oil!

Most of my readers know that I am a huge oil bull. I own both energy & exploration and service & equipment companies to benefit from a strong oil recovery. Marathon Oil (MRO) is one of those holdings. The company just presented its second quarter and missed both EPS and sales estimates. Nonetheless, there are enough reasons to be bullish. Production is not only rising, it is done in an increasing efficient way while free cash flow is massively improving. I am not selling anytime soon.

Source: Marathon Oil

Earnings Miss, So What?

EPS came in at $0.15. This is $0.32 higher on a year-on-year basis and the third consecutive quarter with positive earnings. EPS came in 6 cents below estimates which is the first earnings miss since Q2 of 2017. Sales came in at $1.42 billion versus expectations of $1.50 billion. The year-on-year growth rate is at 34% which is the second consecutive quarter with strong sales growth (>30%).

Source: Estimize

Sales missed estimates because of lower international oil production while EPS came in below estimates thanks to higher operating costs. Both misses are obviously not part of the bull case. However, there are enough reasons to ignore the earnings miss without being in some stage of cognitive dissonance.

One reason why the news is not as bad as it seems is the fact that the company was able to generate operating cash flow of $767 million. Organic free cash flow came in at $255 million which means that the company still had a quarter of a billion dollars left after funding second quarter capital expenditures and dividends. Moreover, operating cash flow is up 82% on a year-on-basis. The bigger picture also shows that the recovery is steady.

MRO data by YCharts

Moreover, the second quarter operating performance has been very solid. Total production came in at 419 MBOED which is up 21.1% compared to Q2 of 2017. United States E&P produced 298 MBOED which is a 34.2% increase on a year-on-year basis and 4.9% higher than the first quarter of this year. Libya did not contribute anything after the sale of the Libya subsidiary in Q1 of this year.

Total US crude oil production improved 34.4% year-on-year. Eagle Ford oil production added 6.8% while Bakken added a stunning 76.9%. Oklahoma came in strong at 28.6% while Northern Delaware added 450%. However, the Northern Delaware growth rate can be ignored given that only 6.5% of the company's oil production takes place in that basin.

Total natural gas liquids production was up 42.5%.

That said, there are a few interesting facts with regards to the company's efficiency. Guidance has been raised across the board. Total production is expected to increase between 14-18% while the cash return on invested capital (CROIC) is expected to come in at 70% at $65 per barrel. The interesting thing I wanted to mention is that these higher goals are expected to be achieved with capital expenditures of $2.3 billion. In other words, not only is the company raising its expectations, the company is achieving these goals without having to invest more capital.

Source: Marathon Oil Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

The Northern Delaware basin is a great example of the company's higher efficiency. In the second quarter, Marathon Oil achieved a 45% improvement in average drilling feet per day since the fourth quarter with 9 frac stages per day on a three-well Fiddle Fee pad. These efficiencies allowed the company to reduce the number of rigs from 5 to 4 in June while maintaining the original 2018 guidance of 50 to 55 wells to sales.

When it comes to financial stability, we see that the company did not make any significant changes in the second quarter. The liabilities to equity ratio is still at 0.80 while the current ratio is at 1.51. Long-term debt to equity is at 0.45. All numbers show that the company is not in danger of bankruptcy. The company is not even remotely in financial turmoil even if oil drops a few dollars. Bigger sell-offs during a short term oil downtrend should not be expected.

What's Next?

Going forward, there are two things that need to be monitored. First of all the price of oil. Marathon Oil is an oil company which means that the oil price decides whether the trend is up or down. That said, there are also factors the company can actually influence. And these factors are looking very good. Free cash flow is rising rapidly while production guidance has been raised once again. The company is massively improving efficiency which bodes well for an environment of rising oil prices. In May, I wrote an article about American E&P companies. Even though this is almost 3 months ago I still stand behind everything I wrote in that article. Oil is rising further with support from strong economic growth/demand while the supply side is having difficulties to raise production.

Moreover, I really like the fact that Marathon has been trying to break out from its long term downtrend for the past few months. I expect this to happen over the next few days/weeks. This would then push the stock towards $23 on the mid-term. I also still expect oil to reach $80 on the mid-term.

Source: TradingView

All things considered, I believe that Marathon Oil is the place to be. I will continue to hold this stock while I recently added Whiting Petroleum (WLL) to my portfolio. I am likely going to cover that stock as well. Also note that I will update my oil thesis over the next few weeks.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRO, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.