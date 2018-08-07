The No. 1 Reason To Buy McDonald's Stock

If I could only give one reason to buy McDonald’s stock (though there are many), I would start with the company’s executive team.

McDonald’s executives have done a great job managing shareholder capital, adding $3.15 in market capitalization on every $1.00 invested into the business.

The best investments are often a case of betting on the jockey. Because when you put your money on great management teams, you're going to do pretty well over the long run.

Case in point: McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD). CEO Steve Easterbrook and his predecessor Don Thompson have done a superb job of managing shareholder capital, quietly making their investors a fortune. And if I had to give only one reason to buy McDonald’s stock (though loyal shareholders could probably list many more), I would start with the management team at head office.

Does McDonald’s Management Make the Grade?

Thanks to their established market position, McDonald’s cranks out a lot of cash flow. This leaves executives with three options: 1) pay excess cash back to shareholders, 2) plow profits into operations, or 3) make expensive acquisitions.

Fast food doesn't exactly represent a growth business, at least in North America. People can only eat so many burgers, fries, and sodas. In such cases, you'd hope executives would be content to milk their existing operations and pay out most of their profits to shareholders.

And for the most part, McDonald’s has done exactly that. Over the last 10 years, management has nearly tripled the company’s dividend per share. Between Easterbrook and Thompson, the company also repurchased tens of billions of dollars in stock. This has reduced the total number of outstanding shares by more than a third.

Loyal shareholders probably aren’t that surprised. McDonald’s has boosted its dividend 42 years in a row -- proof positive of an "owner's" mentality cemented in the company. Until we can strap up managers to a polygraph test, a growing dividend is the single best method we have to determine executives’ commitment to shareholders.

When executives have invested money back into their business, they've earned good returns. The company has added thousands of locations globally, which have earned handsome profits for investors. Management has also invested billions renovating existing restaurants in an effort to make stores look sleek and modern. In combination with new menu items, higher prices, and other operational changes, executives have found ways to squeeze more sales out of existing locations. Over the past few years, McDonald’s has posted impressive comparable store sales growth between 3% and 5% per year.

On the M&A front, management hasn't strayed too far from their core fast-food business. Big acquisitions make for exciting headlines, but studies show most big deals tend to destroy shareholder value. Expansions into unrelated businesses or industries tend to water down returns, too. Over the years, McDonald’s has refocused on their main operations and divested its stakes in unrelated businesses like Redbox, Donato’s Pizza, and Boston Market. This disciplined approach won’t impress any investment bankers. Shareholders, though, don’t seem to mind.

For evidence, you only need to look at McDonald’s financial results. Between 2008 to 2017, the company earned $49.5 billion. From those profits, management paid shareholders $27.7 billion in dividends and plowed $21.8 billion back into the business.

Over that period, McDonald’s added $68.8 billion in market value. So for every $1.00 management retained, management created $3.15 in shareholder value. In other words, they’ve knocked it out of the park.

Of course, my thesis isn’t bulletproof. From time to time, McDonald’s has shown an inability to keep pace with evolving consumer tastes. Management has responded too slowly to changing preferences at a local and regional level, as well as a more pronounced shift in consumer tastes toward healthier and authentic foods.

That said, Easterbrook’s turnaround program has addressed most of these issues. I also like his plan to slash costs, optimize the company’s capital structure, and refranchise operations. In other words, McDonald’s has refocused on only the most profitable part of the restaurant business: earning lucrative royalties from franchise owners rather than actually running the capital-intensive operations themselves. These efforts have resulted in a smaller, but more profitable, company, providing a big boost to shareholder returns.

The Bottom Line on McDonald’s Corp

Of course, prospective investors need to do a deeper dive. A full analysis of McDonald’s would require a look at the competition, growth potential, share price valuations, etc, etc.

All of that goes a little bit beyond the scope of this essay. But when you partner with top business people, you’ll do pretty well over the long haul. And in the case of McDonald’s, you’re betting on some of the best executives in the world today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.