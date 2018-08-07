Mimecast Acquires Solebit For Anti-Phishing Defense

For MIME, the deal brings a partner firm in-house with little integration risk and at an attractive price.

Solebit has developed a security system for enterprises to guard against phishing and other cyber attacks.

Mimecast (MIME) has announced it has acquired Solebit for $88 million.

Solebit has developed a multi-capability cyber protection software platform designed to protect data and code.

With the Solebit acquisition, MIME has acquired two firms in the past 30 days, indicating increased urgency by management to bring partner technologies in-house.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based Solebit was founded in 2014 to provide a fast, accurate and cost-effective method for the localization, identification, elimination, and prevention of potential malware and unknown threats.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Boris Vaynberg, who was previously Intelligence and Cyber Products and Solution Manager at Elbit Systems, Infrastructure Security Division Manager at Comsec and Head of a Security and Network Department of the Israel Defence Forces.

Investors invested $13 million in the company in disclosed fundings and include Clear Sky and Glilot Capital Investors, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global data security market has reached $10.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $26.85 billion by 2022.

This represents a strong CAGR of 17.1% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing variety of business data and volumes created and the increasing cyber attacks which demand scalable high-security solutions.

Competitive vendors that provide cybersecurity software include:

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

Amazon Web Services (AMZN)

HPE (HPE)

Symantec (SYMC)

Crowdstrike

Cylance

Cybereason

WardSolutions

Endgame

Esentire

InterSet

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Mimecast disclosed the acquisition price as ‘aggregate cash consideration of approximately $96.1 million, subject to customary adjustments for net working capital, cash in the amount of approximately $10.3 million held by SLL, indebtedness and transaction expenses.’

A review of MIME’s 10-Q filing as of March 31, 2018, indicates the firm had $137.2 million in cash and short-term investments and total liabilities of $133.7 million excluding deferred revenue.

It appears the acquisition terms should not present undue stress on MIME’s balance sheet.

Mimecast is acquiring Solebit because its system avoids the use of signatures and sandboxes and provides automatic, real-time incoming data and code threat scanning capabilities.

As Mimecast CEO Peter Bauer stated in the deal announcement,

Security methods like signature-based antivirus and sandbox detonation are too limited when it comes to today’s most advanced threats. It’s time for a more capable, efficient and durable approach. We’re excited to welcome Solebit into the Mimecast family, as it helps us to offer customers a new approach that fundamentally improves their cybersecurity and resilience efficacy in the most efficient way on the market.

In the past 12 months, MIME’s stock price has risen approximately 29% as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

With the Solebit deal, that makes two acquisitions in less than 30 days. The firm acquired Ataata, a cybersecurity training and awareness system for enterprises.

Integration risk looks to be minimal, as Solebit’s system is already integrated into Mimecast’s Targeted Threat Protection system products.

With the rising incidence of phishing attacks against enterprise personnel, MIME’s management decided that a partnership with Solebit wasn’t enough and that it needed to bring the firm’s differentiated system completely in-house.

This acquisition appears to be reasonably priced to acquire a proven system to expand Mimecast’s offerings to enterprises.

MIME stock has performed quite well in the past year, increasing by 29% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%. Additionally, since the deal announcement, the stock is up 11%, so it appears investors like what they see in the acquisition.

