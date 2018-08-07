Nutrien: Buy This Breakout To New Highs

Nutrien (NTR) is breaking out to new highs on strong fundamental performance. The company is an industry leader in agricultural chemicals, benefiting from a recovery in the broader agricultural commodity market. Its share price is breaking out to new highs as investors become more optimistic about the company's economic prospects, leading me to take a position in the stock.

Retail Business

NTR’s retail performance led to a turnaround in top- and bottom-line results in recent quarters, driven largely by organic growth. On a geographic basis, its U.S. retail EBITDA in the first half of 2018 was up 6% as both crop protection and seed margins in the U.S. exceeded that of the previous year. Based on macro factors discussed later, this trend is likely to continue. Additionally, the company experienced strong demand for all crop inputs despite some pressure from the delayed application season.

Although the Australian market has been impacted by severe drought conditions this year, its operations continue to perform extremely well with Australian retail EBITDA reaching a record $99 million, up 23% over the same period last year. This is a testament to management’s ability to navigate difficult conditions, while also meeting the strong demand seen in the marketplace.

NTR has one of the top logistics and distribution systems in the industry driving value for shareholders. For example, in the two week window starting April 29th, NTR delivered $1.2 billion in products and services from its North American retail sites to growers. This equates to roughly $90 million delivered every day through the peak of the spring season, with many of these products and services requested by its customers with only a few hours notice, according to statements made during its earnings call. Meeting this level of demand requires significant infrastructure investment across the value chain, as well as a dedicated workforce.

Retail as a whole remains the top priority for NTR’s capital allocation process currently, presenting a number of different avenues to further expand its business. For example, NTR has made major advancements in its digital capabilities. In July, the company launched its integrated digital platform, making two strategic acquisitions aiming to enhance and accelerate its digital capabilities and interaction with its customers.

One of the acquisitions was Waypoint, the largest agriculture laboratory group in the U.S. By combining their sampling, testing and analytics capabilities with its new digital platform, NTR is hoping to drive synergies into its current process. The second acquisition was Agrible, a company that has a strong set of agronomic and sustainability tools, which can be immediately incorporated into its existing digital platform, according to statements made by management on its earnings call. Collectively, its current infrastructure and future payoffs from investment in digital should drive shareholder value in coming years.

Macroeconomic Backdrop

Global agriculture fundamentals remain strong, with some pressure on crop prices over the past quarter, but not enough to derail momentum for NTR’s operational growth. In the U.S., favorable crop yield prospects are a reason for pricing weakness. Additionally, uncertainty over-escalating trade restrictions between China and the U.S. is also weighing on the global agricultural industry as a whole. While it is difficult to predict the magnitude and duration of potential trade restrictions, North American agriculture should continue to reflect supply/demand in the market over longer periods of time.

U.S. growers continue to invest in plant health and nutritional products to enhance their yields, according to data derived from NTR’s earnings call. Management anticipates solid demand for fall application this year, as they expect an early start to the harvest. Farmers will likely be watching crop prices, as well as trade developments closely, particularly post-harvest, and will likely be spooked if there is not a trade resolution by then, which could weigh on NTR’s growth outlook.

Potash is expected to see strong global demand in H2 2018, with NTR increasing its forecast for global shipments slightly to between 65 million and 67 million tons.

As far as nitrogen prices are concerned, they have remained firm in recent quarters, supported by strong global demand and reduced supply from key export regions such as China. Moreover, higher energy prices for marginal producers in Europe and China have also provided additional support to the market, according to data derived from NTR’s earnings call.

Higher Nitrogen prices and lower gas costs have created an opportunity for strong nitrogen margins through the remainder of 2018, benefiting NTR’s bottom-line. Phosphate prices have also held up well, supporting an improved earnings outlet for its Phosphate business.

Revenue and Earnings Per Share

Although the agricultural industry has struggled over the last decade, there are signs of a turnaround currently. Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share since 1990. Company revenue spiked higher due to the merger of Potash and Agrium, taking market share along the way. Moreover, EPS has similarly risen due to synergies created by the company, allowing NTR to convert top-line growth into profit. Overall, company performance looks to be improving as the macroeconomic backdrop similarly picks up.

Price Action

Below is the share price of NTR dating back to January of this year. In the brief period of time the new entity has been trading, it developed a solid base formation, and is subsequently breaking out higher now. Strong resistance had built up around the $55 level, but with strong earnings results over the most recent quarter, as well as an improving macroeconomic backdrop, its share price broke out to new highs. I am a buyer of this stock on the breakout as it was fueled by solid fundamentals, setting a stop-loss level at $54.5 if my thesis is proven incorrect.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

NTR is a cyclical stock tied to agricultural commodity prices. Should the global economy fall into a recession in coming quarters, it could lead NTR to trade lower. Additionally, further uncertainty regarding the U.S. and China trade war could weigh on the ag sector, also negatively impacting NTR's fundamentals. The company however, looks to be in great shape currently, with strong positioning amid an improving economic backdrop. I am buying stock in this name as it breaks out to new highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.