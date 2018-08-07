Snap Inc.: The Next Shoe To Drop?

Third is a charm, they say.

After social media leaders gave their shareholders a scare in the past couple of weeks, with Twiter (TWTR) reporting sharp drops in MAU (monthly active users) and Facebook (FB) delivering expectations for decreased revenue growth and shrinking margins, it is time for Snap Inc. (SNAP) to try its hand at impressing investors. Second quarter earnings report is scheduled to come out this Tuesday, after the closing bell. I, historically much less excited about the prospects of the Venice-based company, wonder if Snap will instead be the next shoe to drop. I suspect investors are unlikely to give the underdog a vote of confidence after such a risk-off week in the sector, absent an abnormally strong earnings report.

What to pay attention to

First, let me start with a quick review of the expectations. The Street currently projects 2Q18 revenues to come in at $251.2 million, for an all-time low YOY growth rate of 38.3%. If I assume that DAU (daily active users) increases sequentially by 3% to 196.7 million, which seems consistent with recent trends and about half the average rate that I believe Snap needs to produce through the end of 2020, ARPU (average revenue per user) would need to increase by only seven cents sequentially for top-line expectations to be met. Snap's monetization efforts have produced very spotty results in the past several quarters, but in general I believe the bar to be set relatively low for 2Q18. That's good news for SNAP holders.

Below is my best case projection on 2020 DAU and ARPU which, if delivered, I believe would help Snap generate $1.00 in annual non-GAAP EPS within the next 24-36 months and possibly justify an investment in the stock. Dark-colored bars are reported numbers.

On earnings estimates, loss per share of 17 cents, if achieved, would land very close to last quarter's and last year's number. It is hard to project whether Snap will deliver below- or above-consensus results, since the company's margins tend to fluctuate quite a bit. But I believe it will be very important for investors to monitor Snap's performance on the cost side.

In 4Q17, when the company delivered possibly the best set of operational results in its history as a public company, it failed to contain cost of revenues and opex, resulting in an FCF outflow of nearly $200 million on revenues of only $286 million. While I understand that profitability is likely not Snap's number one priority at the moment, setting a positive margin trend and easing the cash burn could serve as boost to investor sentiment and share price.

Is it worth the risk?

Fundamentally, I continue to view SNAP as about the most speculative play in the internet and social media space, one that I don't believe carries the upside potential necessary to justify the sizable risks. Sure, another round of unexpectedly strong numbers could send shares soaring higher -- remember that SNAP was up an impressive 48% on the day following its 2017 year-end earnings report. But as I pointed out back then, about half the spike seems to have been driven by sell-side upgrades and price target bumps in the morning. I just don't see the same level of confidence about social media stocks following Facebook's and Twitter's signaling of tougher days ahead in the space.

For short-term players who can't resist the casino-like aspect of the stock market, I would encourage them to consider making bets with puts and calls (see at-the-money options chain above) that, in a worst-case scenario, would limit the trading losses. For most long-term, fundamentals-based investors, I still believe SNAP is a stock to avoid, and continue to see more "responsible" upside potential in names like FB.

