Arch Capital Reports Another Good, Balanced Quarter

Arch continues to find opportunities to grow in Insurance and Reinsurance, while the Mortgage Insurance business develops nicely and produces the large majority of underwriting profits.

All in all, business continues to go well for Arch Capital (ACGL). The Street seems a little more rational about the company’s mortgage insurance business relative to just a month or two ago, while the insurance business continues to do well relative to an environment with rising claims expense. This wasn’t the sort of result that’s going to change minds on the stock though. If you liked it before, you’ll almost certainly still like it and if you didn’t like it before, I’m sure you’ll work up some justification for that too.

As far as valuation goes, the 15% or so move from recent lows takes it out of “can't miss” territory and more into “decent long-term hold” territory. At this price, I believe investors can expect a high single-digit total annualized return, which isn’t bad from one of the best-run insurance companies out there.

A Lot Of Moving Parts, But A Solid Overall Performance

Arch came up a little light on premium growth, but underwriting profitability was pretty solid this quarter, and the company beat expectations by about $0.04 (or more than 7%) after adjusting for a lower tax rate.

Gross premiums rose 5% as reported, but closer to 4% on a core basis, with good growth in Reinsurance (up 9%) offsetting weaker growth in Insurance (up about 3%), and slight contraction in Mortgage Insurance (down about 2%).

Net premiums rose more than 4% on a core basis, with Insurance up a little under 6%. Arch continues to generate strong growth in property (up 35%), travel/accident & health (up 19%), and programs (up more than 7%). Accident & health was also noted as a strong area by Chubb (CB) and has been one of the more appealing primary insurance markets on a global basis. On the flip side, the company continues to be cautious with D&O (professional lines was down 3%), while construction and excess & surplus were both down double-digits.

Within reinsurance, Arch Capital is, like RenRe (RNR), taking advantage of cheaper retrocessional insurance to keep their presence in reinsurance markets while offloading risk. Net written reinsurance premiums rose 5%, with double-digit growth in ex-cat property and marine/aviation (albeit off a very small base) and 8% growth in casualty – both RenRe and Arch Capital saw good growth in casualty reinsurance this quarter, while W.R. Berkley (WRB) saw meaningful contraction.

In mortgage insurance net written premiums were up about 2%.

Core net earned premiums rose 8%, and Arch reported 22% growth in investment income (versus 32% growth at RenRe and 14% growth at W.R. Berkley) due in part to higher spreads. Core underwriting income rose 19%, with a surprisingly good result in Insurance, a weaker result in Reinsurance, and a strong result in Mortgage Insurance.

There Are Some Pressures, But Overall The Business Looks Good

The core accident-year combined ratio improved by more than two points for Arch this quarter, with a slight reduction in the loss and expense ratios. Reinsurance was basically breakeven due to higher losses, while Insurance saw a higher expense ratio (due to a mix shift) partly offset by a better loss ratio. Reserve releases were lower than in the year-ago quarter, which is likely to be an increasingly common occurrence for Arch Capital and insurers in general in the coming years.

Arch management is still cautious about near-term trends in underwriting profitability for the Insurance business. More insurance company management teams are starting to address something I’ve been talking about for a few quarters now – rising claims costs (mostly on the severity side). On the whole, there’s not much any company can do about this other than to try to get appropriate pricing, model the rising severity, and allocate capital intelligently. Still, it’s an important phenomenon to watch, particularly in professional lines and perhaps in worker’s comp given where the ACA seems to be headed.

Within the mortgage insurance business, things still look pretty solid. New insurance written jumped 15% year-over-year, as Arch Capital gained share on Radian (RDN) and MGIC (MTG). Although Arch saw 95%+ loan-to-value business grow to 14% of the NIW mix, it’s still a smaller part of the overall mix and management has limited interest in growing this business. In terms of risk and quality metrics, new notices declined 8%, the weighted average FICO was steady both yoy and qoq, the weighted average LTV was steady, and the coverage ratio (risk in force divided by insurance in force) was steady. Loans in default decreased slightly, and severity also decreased, while the PMIER sufficiency ratio improved from 122% last year to 134%.

For a housing market that is probably around mid-cycle, there are really no problem areas for Arch Capital in the mortgage insurance business. Claims severity is a potential long-term threat, but rising housing values help mitigate that to some extent. What’s more, Arch continues to pursue a differentiated pricing strategy that should ultimately prove to lead to better risk segmentation and better full-cycle underwriting profitability (though you don’t know until the cycle actually turns).

The Opportunity

I’ve fine-tuned my model for Arch Capital but haven’t really made any meaningful changes. Using this year as the starting point (to neutralize the impact of the tax policy change), I expect mid-to-high single-digit long-term earnings growth, which supports a fair value a little under $31. Likewise, the company’s near-term return on equity supports a book value-based fair value of about $31 (in insurance, ROE and price/BV correlate closely over time).

The Bottom Line

A solid second quarter, consistent guidance and commentary, and an improving sentiment toward insurance stocks have helped Arch Capital's share price recently. With that move, I won’t say that this is still a can’t miss prospect, but I think the long-term return potential is still a little better than fair relative to the quality of the business and I still think it is a name worth considering/owning.

