McKesson And Its Real Value

The last 2 years earnings do not accurately show the real value of this company.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) is considered as one of the most efficient medical distribution companies that somehow has been growing even with super tight margins. But new pressures like Amazon entering its industry is causing shareholders to worry. In addition, pharmaceutical companies have stalled price increases, which affects McKesson’s ability to grow earnings. Finally, the company faces litigations over blame of being a catalyst for the opioid drug epidemic in USA.

These are real concerns that will have significant effects for the company and industry, but this article will focus more on the facts and will reveal that MCK is not the same stable and consistent investment that it was in the past. We’ll also look closely at its real value compared to stock price. The conclusion will aim to help short-term investors make a more educated decision, while other patient, long-term investors might still be satisfied with holding it long term.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 66/100. Therefore, McKesson isn’t considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. McKesson has high scores for 10 Year Upward Price Per Share, Return on Equity, and Ability to Recover from a Market Downturn. It has average scores for EPS history. Lacking categories are Return on Invested Capital and PEG Ratio.

These findings could indicate that McKesson might be a somewhat difficult business to predict since it is not showing good scores in many categories.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into these categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - company rating scores)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has experienced most of its growth after the economic crisis, from 2009 to 2015. But for the past 3 years, the share price average has mostly decreased. But overall, share price average has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Looking closer at earnings history, we quickly see that earnings growth has been very steady from 2009 - 2016. But the past two years earnings have deviated dramatically from the consistent past. These recent inconsistent earnings make it much harder to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company.

So why was the EPS in fiscal 2017 so high? If you look closer into the financial statements of the company, you'll realize that this EPS of $22.73 is misleading. The Q4 of 2017 shows that the EPS was elevated due to a one-time transaction related to McKesson's recent merger and acquisition activity. Therefore, after removing this one-time transaction benefit, the adjusted EPS for the year is $11.61.Why is the EPS so low in fiscal 2018? You may have to dig even deeper to find out a more realistic earnings number for 2018, since there were several adjustments needed. After making these adjustments, we can use $12.62 for 2018 EPS instead of $0.32. Or if we want to be even more conservative for valuation purposes, we can use the normalized diluted EPS of $8.63.

Adjusted Earnings per diluted share of $12.62 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, excludes the following GAAP items:

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles of $2.60 per diluted share;

Acquisition-related expenses and adjustments of $1.20 per diluted share;

Last-In-First-Out (“LIFO”) inventory-related credits of 31 cents per diluted share;

Restructuring charges of $2.82 per diluted share, including non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges; and

Other adjustment net charges of $6.01 per diluted share, primarily including non-cash goodwill asset impairment charges, partially offset by benefits related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

The return on equity history is fairly good for 2014 – 2016. But like earnings, there are huge deviations in years 2017 and 2018, because ROE is based on net income (or EPS) which we needed to make adjustments for.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

In the next table below, I’ve shown the difference between ROE using diluted EPS and the ROE after we’ve made the adjustments to 2017 and 2018 EPS. You’ll see that the adjusted ROE is now more consistent to the past ROE of the company. The adjusted data indicates that ROE has decreased in the two most recent years.

Return on Invested Capital also faces the same discrepancies for 2017 and 2018 that we’ve seen with the EPS and ROE. Therefore, if we focus more on years 2014 – 2016, we can see more consistent data. Overall, these numbers are a bit lower than I’d like to see for ROIC. I’m interested in consistent ROIC of 16% or more.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

McKesson’s Gross Margin Percent history shows that margins have been getting worse over the past 4 years and that the company operates on very tight margins of around 5-6%. In reality, I’d like a company with consistent margins over 30%. The main reasons why McKesson has been able to make consistent profits with such low margins is because the company is massive and very efficient with its distribution system.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

From this factual data and when considering the adjustments that we needed to make, we can see that MCK has been a mostly consistent company over the past 10 and 5 years. The company is showing some signs of decline in the past 1-2 years. There is also weaknesses such as low gross margins, mediocre return on invested capital, and decreasing growth.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is at a good level, especially for a company of this size.

McKesson’s Current Ratio of 1.01 is acceptable, telling us that it still has enough assets to pay off short-term debts.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in a healthy financial position.

The Price-Earnings Ratio is not displayed here because of the low diluted EPS of 2018. But when considering the latest forward PE Ratio from Morningstar and Zack’s, it’s somewhere around a PE Ratio of 9. This is lower than the 5 year and 10 year average PE ratio of around 18 to 20. This tells me that the market may have MCK undervalued when considering the current forward PE Ratio to the past average PE Ratio.

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 6%, which means that there is still lots of room to grow the dividend. However, the payout ratio has not been consistent and MCK has a history of buying back stocks, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of .46% to 1.08%. This stock pays out a small dividend and the dividend is inconsistent. Therefore, it’s not an ideal stock for dividend investors that want a stable and consistently growing dividend income.

When looking at the Buyback Yield, we see that MCK returns more value in the form of share buybacks rather than dividends. But sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:“There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of MCK, the company does have available funds of cash plus borrowing capacity beyond the near-term needs of the business. And from the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when MCK was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2014 and 2015. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that this was a time when MCK was buying back the least amount of shares. Then when share price was near 5 year lows in 2017, MCK was buying back the most amount of shares. Therefore, it seems like MCK has done a good job of returning value to shareholders through share repurchases because they execute the buybacks when the stock has a better chance of selling below its intrinsic value.

If I were currently interested in buying MCK now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near its highest point relative to the past 8 years. Therefore, it could be a good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with MCK is below average. First of all, the low dividend yield is not very attractive. The company has been inconsistent with its dividend yield growth. The good points are that the payout ratio has room to grow, the dividend yield is at a high when compared to the past, and the company returns value to the shareholders through well-timed share repurchases.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using diluted EPS normalized of 8.63. I chose this because it will provide a more conservative valuation and be more in-line with the growth patterns of the past than the diluted EPS of only $.32. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, MCK is slightly undervalued in multiple categories.

If MCK continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years or past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is slightly undervalued at this time.

If MCK continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth and equity growth, then the stock is slightly undervalued.

According to MCK’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, MCK is undervalued.

If MCK continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $136 - $137 per share.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, MCK seems to have a decent financial balance sheet, its dividend situation is below average, and the stock is slightly undervalued according to its proven track record, but it is overpriced when considering future forecasts. MCK’s most recent 2 years of earnings and adjustments with accounting make it more difficult to analyze and value. This confusion and disruption of its typically stable earnings data may deter investors from investing in MCK. Here is a recap of the pros and cons.

CONS:

Past 2 years earnings have deviated significantly and adjustments were needed for more realistic eps data.

ROE has slightly declined over past 2 years.

ROIC range has been slightly subpar at around 10 – 14%.

Gross Margin Percent is very low at around 5 – 6% and has been decreasing over the past 3 years. In addition, within this specific industry, gross margins are extremely tight.

Dividend yield of around 1% is low and has been inconsistent with growth.

MCK is overpriced when considering future growth forecasts.

The company has been sued by numerous communities over its alleged role in fostering the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Increased public pressure is causing pharmaceutical companies to put off plans to increase prices and this hurts McKesson’s bottom line as they earn a percentage of the med price.

Amazon is becoming a threat to medical distributors such as McKesson.

PROS:

Debt-to-Equity is good at .69

Current Ratio is ok at 1.01. We'd like to see more assets as compared with short term debt and for MCK assets and short term debt is almost equal.

Dividend yield is near a high level when compared with this stocks past 8 years of dividend yields.

The company does a good job at returning value to shareholders through well-timed buybacks.

Most growth scenarios show that MCK is undervalued when compared with its typical growth track record.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 7.08%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 5.63% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 7.69% over this year's forecasted earnings.”(Source: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect at best about 7% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 1% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 8% and this is probably a best-case scenario.

Here is an alternative scenario based on MCK’s past growth:During the past 10 and 5 year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 12%. Plus the average dividend yield was about .64%. So we’re at a total return of 12.64%. But we also need to consider that the share price today is back down to the same level of 5 years ago. In addition, the pressure to prevent medicine price increases, and litigations against McKesson may also drag down the share price further. Therefore our annual return would likely be less than 12% even if earnings growth continued to be somewhat similar as in the past.

If considering actual past results of MCK, which includes affected share prices, and long term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5 year return results.

10 Year Return Results if Invested in MCK:Initial Investment Date: 08/05/2008End Date: 08/05/2018Cost per Share: $57.46End Date Price: $126.21Total Dividends Received: $8.88Total Return: 135.10%Compound Annualized Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR): 9%

5 Year Return Results if Invested in MCK:Initial Investment Date: 08/05/2013End Date: 08/05/2018Cost per Share: $123.46End Date Price: $126.21Total Dividends Received: $5.52Total Return: 6.70%Compound Annualized Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR): 1%

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 1% to 9%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in McKesson, willing to sweat through expected changes and pressures of this industry and its competition, you could expect MCK to provide you with around a 10% annual return if you wait for the right time to sell. But for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, MCK’s pressures and pessimism could take a long time to pass and the investment might not be worth the risk.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So in a best-case scenario with MCK, you could expect to have similar results as an S&P 500 index fund. But you’d be less diversified and invested in a company that has added risk at this time.

Considering the more conservative approach, you’d do significantly worse than investing in the S&P 500 index fund.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that my money could be better invested in more consistent and profitable investments at this time. That being said, once things settle down with McKesson and its industry, I’d be interested in re-exploring this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.