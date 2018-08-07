Wayfair: Higher Valuation And Bigger Losses

Earlier on, investors had been hopeful that Wayfair's investments in logistics would pay off with better margins.

Up until posting Q2 earnings results, Wayfair (W) had been on a hot streak since May - and this is even in spite of the Supreme Court's June ruling against Wayfair that mandated it to collect state sales taxes. Last quarter, Wayfair was trading in the $70s, a price that I believed to be undervalued especially relative to other e-commerce names trading at much richer multiples of revenue. It appears that the market agreed, as Wayfair promptly rallied sharply to the $110-$120 range in the summer.

This rally was rudely interrupted, however, by Wayfair's surprising Q2 blow. This quarter, investors have shown that they are much more wary of the bottom line than in previous quarters, in evidence to a mounting thesis that market sentiment is shifting more toward value over growth. Tesla (TSLA) investors, for instance, cheered when the company's free cash flow burn was better than feared. At Wayfair, however, the reverse was true.

W data by YCharts

Shares promptly crashed more than 10% as a result. In spite of this pullback, shares of Wayfair are still up more than 50% from last quarter's levels in the mid-$70s. This movement, in my view, is a much-needed pullback and investors should wait before buying back in. Any time a company's shares rise 50%, it's a good time to revisit the bullish and bearish debates and re-assess our positions.

Note that this isn't the first time Wayfair missed quarterly earnings - shares plunged by an even bigger amount, -21%, after Q4 earnings. Back then as well, the primary problem had been larger-than-expected losses, driven by the company's international expansion. But back then, when shares were substantially cheaper than they are today, I was more willing to tolerate those losses.

While I remain fundamentally positive on Wayfair as the leading e-commerce outlet for furniture and home goods, I'm not a buyer above $100. High-flying names across the technology sector, across many categories, have been rattled this quarter - from the likes of Netflix (NFLX) to Facebook (FB). It will take time for Wayfair to recover, so investors shouldn't feel pressured to rush in. In particular, it seems like more of the focus from here on out will focus on margins and losses - growth is no longer the biggest consideration. For this, Wayfair will need more time.

Logistics in focus - when will we see a return on investment?

For the majority of this year, one of the most salient topics in the Wayfair discussion was its improvements on the logistics front. After all, as a merchant and inventory-holder of extremely bulky products, Wayfair's success depends just as much on its logistics know-how as its e-commerce sales traction. One of the supposed key advantages in furniture e-commerce is an improvement in logistics versus a retail location like IKEA.

Over the past several quarters, Wayfair has made tremendous investments overseas to improve its delivery capabilities in its international markets, which currently consist primarily of Canada and Germany. In addition, the company has made improvements to a program it launched in 2015 called "Castlegate", in which Wayfair's suppliers position their inventory directly in Wayfair-owned logistics hubs and pays Wayfair an inventory management fee, with the inventory staying on the supplier's books until the customer places an order and the sale is executed.

Here's a bit more color on Wayfair's logistics efforts from CEO Niraj Shah's prepared remarks on the earnings call:

Our proprietary logistics network continues to expand, reducing our reliance on third parties and an enabling us over time to increase delivery speed, lower damage and costs and improve satisfaction for more and more of our customers. In North America, we are now operating 25 of our own last mile delivery facilities with the recent additions of Nashville and Portland, giving us coverage of 63% of our U.S. large parcel home deliveries and just under 40% of our Canadian large parcel home deliveries. We're also continuing to take greater control of the middle mile of the delivery process. In June, approximately 90% of our U.S. large parcel orders flowed through the Wayfair-controlled middle mile network of consolidation centers, cross-docks and line-haul. These improvements across the Wayfair Delivery Network, or WDN, are enabling us to offer faster and more convenient deliveries for our customers. And our customer Net Promoter Scores for large parcel items reached an all-time high in the first half of this year, which is a great endorsement of the steps we are taking."

Needless to say, logistics is not a new initiative for Wayfair - it's been several quarters, even several years, in the making. Yet it seems that with the company's growing losses this quarter, the progress that investors expected to see is slower to arrive than expected. These efforts are not translating into financial results. Wayfair's selling, operations, technology, general and administrative cost category shot up by a mind-boggling 68% y/y in Q2 relative to the year-ago quarter, to $241 million. Put another way, operations costs consumed 14.6% of revenues in Q2, 180bps worse than 12.8% in 2Q17. Aside from cost of goods, this is Wayfair's largest category of expenses.

A 180bps deterioration might not sound so drastic for most companies, but recall that Wayfair has a huge top line due to its high-priced goods. 180bps on Wayfair's ~$1.7 billion of quarterly revenues is $30 million - a fairly large number that compounds Wayfair's losses. Though it's true that logistics investments are a longer-term effort, it would be nice to see some of that ROI upfront, particularly when Wayfair's capex spending has ramped ($61.1 million spent on property and equipment purchases in the first half of this year, 35% higher than $45.5 million in the prior-year period).

Q2 results: sinking EBITDA a major red flag

Here's a look at Wayfair's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 1. Wayfair Q2 results Source: Wayfair investor relations

As in previous quarters, Wayfair is not hurting for lack of growth. The company's revenue growth actually accelerated relative to the prior quarter, with revenues of $1.655 billion growing 47% y/y, one extra point of growth relative to +46% y/y growth in Q1. Wayfair also beat Wall Street expectations of $1.595 billion (+42% y/y) by a wide, five-point margin.

Coinciding with the top-line strength, customer metrics also trended favorably in the quarter. Active customers reached 12.8 million in the quarter, an increase of +34% y/y. Furthermore, the number of orders placed by repeat customers reached 4.3 million, up 62% y/y. The more business Wayfair can manage to drive from repeat customers, the less it has to spend on marketing in the future to win new business.

Investors, however, cared much more about margin compression than top-line strength. Gross margin in the quarter was 23.2%, 80bps worse than 24.0% in the year-ago quarter. Again, an 80bps compression for most companies wouldn't be a big deal - but for a company like Wayfair, with a massive ~$1.7 billion top line, 80bps represents $13 million, which is a good chunk of the company's EBITDA losses.

Operating cost increases were even more worrying. As previously mentioned, Wayfair's largest expense category outside of cost of goods is its sales and operations costs, which grew 68% y/y and jumped 280bps as a percentage of revenues to 14.6%. Customer service costs also ate up 3.7% of revenues this quarter, 20bps worse than 3.5% in the year-ago quarter. Investors would hope that as Wayfair got larger, it would capture efficiencies in its operating costs - but this quarter showed that this is not the case.

As a result, Wayfair's GAAP operating losses almost tripled to -$100.5 million, or a -6.1% operating margin; versus just -$38.7 million and a -3.4% margin in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA painted an even worse picture, sinking more than 15x to -$34.8 million, an EBITDA margin of -2.1% versus approximately breakeven in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. Wayfair Adjusted EBITDA Source: Wayfair investor relations

When looking at the geo breakout above, it's clear that the company's international investments haven't scaled as profitably and as quickly as investors had hoped. Likewise, Wayfair's pro forma EPS of -$0.77 missed consensus expectations of -$0.81.

Final thoughts

In spite of the negativity, it's important to note that Wayfair is nowhere near in danger of running out of cash or needing to raise capital, like Tesla was feared to be. From that perspective, Wayfair's losses are less of a near-term concern than other large loss-bearing technology companies.

Wayfair had $575.4 million of cash and cash equivalents on its Q2 balance sheet, though that also comes with $342.3 million of debt. Still, that's more than sufficient to fund Wayfair's losses, which produced - $55.0 million of free cash burn in the first half of this year. Provided this burn rate doesn't worsen, Wayfair still has years of liquidity left.

From an investment perspective, however, it's getting harder to justify Wayfair's ~50% rise in the past few months when its margins aren't keeping up. Though Wayfair's losses aren't an immediate concern, they certainly don't support Wayfair's enlarged valuation. In my view, though Wayfair remains a solid growth stock for the long term, investors will have another chance to snap up shares below $100 as the stock continues to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.