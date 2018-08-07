Blue Capital Still Pays For The Sins Of The Past

At the current moment, I stay away from the stock, even if I keep an eye on it.

If Irma’s case is settled, then Blue Capital will move on again and will deliver higher profitability than for the first six months of 2018.

The underwriting margin was better than in Q1 2018; however, the company was still adversely affected by the consequences of the hurricane Irma.

Executive Summary

On the first of August, Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) released its Q2 results. The $2.5 million reported net income was lower than in Q2 2017. Nevertheless, the adverse impact of the hurricane Irma was lower than in Q1 2018. On the other hand, the dividend was still uncovered by the profit of the company, which continued to pay the price of its past sins, the underestimation of the reserves.

Paying For The Sins Of The Past

In spite of the improvement in the quarterly profitability compared to the prior quarter, the year-to-date combined ratio remained higher compared to 2017. The combined ratio for the first six months of 2018 amounted to 86.2%, or a 29.9 percentage point deterioration.

Blue Capital’s Q2 2018 Report

Combined effects drove the worsening in the combined ratio: the decrease in the premiums, due to the greater cessions to third-party reinsurers and the continuous burden of Irma. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the company recognized $1.6 million and $5.3 million of net adverse loss and LAE reserve development for estimated losses, as reported losses and claims settlements in the period related primarily to Hurricane Irma exceeded company’s estimates.

Blue Capital’s Q2 2018 Report

The adverse prior year reserves development represented respectively 22 points and 36 points of the quarterly and year-to-date loss ratios. In other words, Irma still impacted the underwriting results of the company adversely, mainly because the company underestimated the final costs of the Florida-located catastrophe.

On the expenses side, the quarterly expense ratio worsened by 1.9 percentage points, mainly due to the lower premiums. On the year-to-date level, the expense ratio deteriorated by 2.1 percentage points to 40.8%, in spite of the efforts made to reduce the expense level and the lower reinsurance acquisition costs.

Blue Capital’s Q2 2018 Report

As in Q1 2018, the administrative and reinsurance costs were lower than in 2018 on an absolute basis, but as the premiums earned by the company dropped as well, the total expense ratio increased accordingly.

In my opinion, the company is currently making the efforts to reduce its operating expenses. Nevertheless, the reinsurer is still paying the price of its former sin, i.e., an aggressive reserving process. As I wrote in a prior article, Irma-related losses are indeed higher than currently reported. Nonetheless, the company books each quarter additional reserves to face the ultimate costs of the claim to avoid deteriorating too much of its book value. But the truth remains the same: Blue Capital was under-reserved. Because of the hurricane Irma, the company faced its sins, and the shareholders paid the price of the company’s reserving aggressiveness.

An Uncovered Dividend Destroying The Shareholder’s Value

In Q4 2017, the book value was $127.1 million. In Q1 2018, the total shareholders’ equity dropped to $125 million, because of the unfavorable prior year claims development. In Q2 2018, the bleeding almost ceased, as the total shareholders’ equity only declined by $0.2 million to $124.8 million.

Blue Capital’s Q2 2018 Report

The reason for the reduction in the book value was the dividend payment, which was not covered by the earnings.

Blue Capital’s Q2 2018 Report

As mentioned many times, the high dividend amount paid by Blue Capital is sustainable only in the case of the underwriting margins are sufficient enough to cover it. In 2017 and for the six months of 2018, it was not the case. Thus the shareholders’ value was destroyed.

A Q3 2018 Forecast

After the Q1 2018 results, I tried to assess the Q2 2018 results. I painted both scenarios. Under the best one, the company was able to restore its margins, mainly because Irma’s cost was settled. Nevertheless, this hypothesis was very strong, and the Q2 2018 showed us (investors and people interested in Blue Capital) that Irma's case was not yet settled.

Under the second scenario, the chapter of Irma was not closed, the company booking additional reserved to settle the claims related to the hurricane. I expected 4 million of additional reserves, representing 40 points of the loss ratio. I might be too conservative regarding my assumptions. Nonetheless, the facts have proved that I was right partially. While I predicted a $1 million net income, the reported profit amounted to $2.5 million. Furthermore, the dividend was not covered by the underwriting income, and the book value decreased accordingly.

So let’s try to forecast Q3 2018 results. With the change in the reinsurance structure and the tariff increases signed during the January and June renewals, the net earned premiums would be in the range of $7 and $9 million. As I expect an additional booking of $2 million for settling Irma’s case definitely, the loss ratio should be between 30% and 40 %. The cost ratio would maintain at about 40%. Hence, the combined ratio would amount to 70%-80%. Therefore, the underwriting income would be in the range of $1.4 and $5.3 million. The net investment income should impact the net income positively by $0.5 million. Hence, the post-tax net income would be from $1.9 million to $5.8 million, as the paid tax is nil.

In my view, the dividend coverage would depend only on Irma’s claim situation. If the case is settled, then the company would move on, by delivering a higher-than-expected underwriting profit and the book value would start to grow again. If not, the dividend sustainability will continue being endangered on a short-term view and the shareholders’ equity would decline accordingly.

An Upside Caused By Uncertainties

As I have written before in prior articles, Blue Capital’s shares are usually traded at 0.9 times its book value. With a current book value of $124.8 million, it means that the fair value of the reinsurer would be approximatively $112 million or 22% higher than the current market capitalization. In the case of the shareholders’ equity would not be sucked up by the dividend payment, the market capitalization could even be slightly higher. At the current price, I am not willing to invest in Blue Capital, for two combined reasons: the pending situation of Irma’s case and the current uncertainty on the reserve adequacy. As I said in the past, I keep an eye on the Bermudian reinsurer but wait for more green lights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.