Gaia Inc. (GAIA) CEO Jirka Rysavy on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jirka Rysavy - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Tarell - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mark Argento - Lake Street Markets

Steven Frankel - Dougherty

Eric Wold - B Riley

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Gaia Inc.'s Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018. Joining us today are Gaia's CEO, Jirka Rysavy; and CFO, Paul Tarell. Following some prepared remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.

Before we get started, however, I'd like to take a minute to read the Safe Harbor language. The following constitutes the Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The matters discussed today include forward-looking statements that involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, historical losses, competition, changing consumer preferences, subscriber costs and retention rates, acquisitions, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Gaia assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Gaia's CEO, Jirka Rysavy. Please go ahead, sir.

Jirka Rysavy

Thank you, Justin and good afternoon everyone. So our second quarter results ended again ahead of our expectations. Subscribers grew 68% to 466,000 from 277,800 a year ago. This puts us ahead of the growth rate needed for us to reach our next target of one million subscribers by end of the next year.

While we invested during the quarter about $1 million less than we budgeted in our member marketing plan. This was partly helped by increasing number of members joining us by organic means. Remember, acquisition coming from organic channel was up again during the quarter and is now solidly over 40%.

Streaming revenue increased 65% compared to same quarter last year. The revenue and subscriber growth rates from now should be comparable going forward. Gross margin grew 70% basis point to 86.8%, and we expect to maintain this level of gross margin for the rest of the year.

By focusing on a content merchandizing over last few months, we diversified the viewing of our titles or no title now represents more than 0.6% of total viewing. About 8,000 titles are viewed every single month there's no group of titles such as series of collection representing the primary viewing for more the 2% to 3% of our members.

We also expanded our geographic reach to over now 180 countries. We received a permit which somebody asked last time in our call and we started our preparations streaming for our streaming event center, which we plan to launch - I wish to plan to launch our premium level subscription at about $300 annually probably sometimes next year. We will provide you an update about this premium subscription during our next call. And we expect to hit our 0.5 million milestones which is 500,000 member somewhere in mid-September.

And Paul will speak to you now about the quarter. Paul?

Paul Tarell

Thanks, Jirka. Streaming revenues in the second quarter increased 65% to 10 million compared to the year ago quarter due to continued strong subscriber growth. Gross profit in the second quarter increased 61% to 9.1 million compared to 5.6 million in the year ago quarter. Gross margin increased 70 basis points to 86.8% from 86.1% in the second quarter of last year.

The increase in gross margin has continued to be driven by increased revenues and continued efficiency in our per subscriber costs of streaming and content, as Jirka mentioned, we expect to maintain our gross margins at this level through 2018.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $15.6 million compared to $12 million in the year ago quarter. Most of the increase was driven by increased spending on customer acquisition costs to support higher growth rates.

Our customer acquisition costs as a percentage of streaming revenue was 85% during the second quarter of 2018, despite the increase in the volume of subscribers added. This is down from 99% in the year ago quarter and below the 95% to 105% of streaming revenue target we establish on our May conference call.

This was due primarily to continued efficiencies in our marketing efforts and continued increases in organic contribution. As a reminder, we include all marketing expenses in these numbers, including the cost of translating our existing library and launching our foreign language offerings.

While we perform favorably against the spend target in the second quarter, I would like to reaffirm that we will be targeting investing 95% to 105% of streaming revenues and subscriber acquisition efforts for the remainder of 2018, while maintaining our discipline of not spending more than 50% of lifetime value.

With this investment rate, as Jirka mentioned, we are projected to reach our next major subscriber milestone of 0.5 million subscribers in mid September 2018, on our way to 1 million by the end of 2019.

The overall net loss in the second quarter was 6.3 million or $0.35 per share compared to a net loss of 6.3 million or $0.42 per share in the year ago quarter. As of June 30, 2018, we had 41.2 million in cash, our real estate valued at roughly $30 million and an undrawn line of credit for $13 million.

With that, I would like to now open the call up to questions. Justin?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question today comes from Mark Argento with Lake Street Markets.

Mark Argento

Hey, good afternoon, guys and congrats on a strong quarter. Just had a couple of questions around the organic roll, some acquisitions here, but this is always - there is very solid in the quarter. Could you talk a little bit about where is in the subs, were they coming, the word of models, and can how you truck and then and particular the overall if you could drill down a little bit on what you spend for customer acquisition in the quarter would be helpful?

Jirka Rysavy

Paul, I think I will take the first one, so on organic yeah that was very positive news for us, we can talk about last time because we first time get to about 40% from mid 30's. Now all the months in a quarter where ahead to 40% between like 42% and 40% above that. And so it was very nice for us because obviously that's what helped we just spending less because we budgeted to have to buy a lot more than we actually did and we hope that trend will continue but well obviously it's depends how there's a lot of factors. But it was a very nice quarter, we kind of tried to do several thing in a marketing like for example, we focus like more in bundles especially in June, like spending more money in a certain the marketing efforts and but I think the organics there are two main source what it's kind of helping, one is kind of what we started to call member referral and you're going to probably hear from us a lot about it next year is we're really putting a lot of effort into what become member referral. We have something, we extended to like a seven days to play pay for basically call member watch free or friends watch free so a member you can gift somebody a video and they have like seven days to watch it. So that's was one of the factors we also it's always a quarter when we focused more an e-mail because it's slow quarter. And so those would probably the biggest factors but I think as we go to next year it is a member referral all you'll hear more about from us. Paul for second?

Paul Tarell

Yeah, sure. In terms of that the CPA purpose of all those factors contributed to reducing that rate down from the mid-80's to the low 80's for Q2.

Mark Argento

And only general anecdotes [ph], in terms of churn stickiness of the cost more or like to standby?

Jirka Rysavy

I don't think there's overall really meaningful change in second quarter, I think we pretty much stay with it. There's no, I don't think it was either direction but it's like in the second quarter. If you kind of start fundamentally improving your trances typically towards the first quarter when you see the big move the second and third which will be similar for Netflix, you see the kind of maintaining to trade, it's good. You don't expect big improvements on that because it's just more people outside and stuff like that so we have to fact what I talked about merchandising that when we kind of started his business and kind of will look at the Netflix statistic and they said there is no title more than 1% and no group. More than 3%, we should get there one day and be already there so our highest title it's like 0.6% and most I mean if you go to title number 5, it's more like 0.2%, and there's no group more than 3% either so kind of looks like that general streaming may kind of some works and effects where guide enough too.

Mark Argento

Great. Thanks, guys. Congrats again.

Jirka Rysavy

Thank you, Mark.

Operator

And next will be Steven Frankel with Dougherty.

Steven Frankel

Good afternoon. I noticed the end of the June, you tell that a live streaming event on the yoga side and maybe we could you tell us what you learned from that and well they're kind of innovative are from might you have in the next quarter or two?

Paul Tarell

Hi, Steve, it's Paul. I will take that one. So we're always testing and iterative on ideas to increase in engagement and the yoga population is one where we're always looking at ways to engage them as you can imagine coming off of strong Q1 yoga performance what we're looking at is trying to engage and motivate those people that joined us in January. So that's really what that test was designed to do, to create a more personal connection to our hosts, it was a pretty small test in terms of the number of people that we reached out to, we primarily just wanted to test them the mechanisms of being able to do it and I think it was an overwhelming success from that perspective and will be leveraging that test for other tests going into the back half of the year on other populations. But we don't really have a calendar that we are publishing around that it's more about a team by team basis of identifying things that they want to test and then having the mechanisms to be able to do it to see what the impacts are.

Steven Frankel

Okay and Congratulations on the strong organic traffic and the increase in international penetration. Could you update us on your thought process around ramping up foreign language content and maybe actively marketing tools selected international markets?

Jirka Rysavy

For right now international it's mostly organic. And as we kind of set a couple times a year out if you don't really have a big plan to focus in international to level 80 million subscribers as a kind of issue, as a part of the million. We obviously doing it and so we few kind if going to watch our international, we kind of switch and start to take a lot of different currency Paul can maybe talk about it would be take now.

Paul Tarell

We're up to 6 currencies today with the number 6 coming by the end of the year.

Jirka Rysavy

So those are kind of the prepping the marketing for international. I think we would start somewhat next year but it's still not going to be a big our reliance on and international. I think you're going to start to hear more about what we called a member referral. We all those probably also next year you're going to have some what we called a premium subscription which has to about $300 we didn't decided timing on it yet, but if you did some test with our members and is very good feedback, but we will provide a little more next year which will be more impacting the average the ARPU within would be a number of subscribers. But we would go internationally be starting right now on marketing based on the contrary list is what we call lower conversion in our higher conversion rate which are would be like a New Zealand, Australia. For example, Germany start to be very promising Scandinavia. So we do a lot of testing and establishing rich countries how to best to market when we're going to hit it. But it's International will be more for 2020, but we'll start to probably talk to you about some in our next calls what's the percentage because we actually did see slight international uptick as a percentage of our overall members. But it's kind of promising, but it's not yet significant to really talk about it as a plan.

Steven Frankel

Okay and then Paul, could you update us on what the cash flow and free cash flow was in the quarter?

Paul Tarell

The queue is going to be published this afternoon which will have all those details in there.

Steven Frankel

Okay and that's all of my questions for now. Thank you.

Operator

And next will be Eric Wold with B Riley.

Eric Wold

Thank you. And good afternoon, guys. A few questions, one is a follow-up on the comments around the margin organic growth and kind of the referral program you've got where members can share videos with someone else to kind of advertise them to come over. You have how can have most in the more than official referral program we kind of someone compensate members are going to drive people over kind of an incentive for them to do that kind of do you see that an update like sorry that member from program as you move towards and I that?

Jirka Rysavy

Yeah that there is really two questions in it, my answers probably yes on both in different manners so the first, the member referral it's I don't expect that it will be a monetary composition even we will offer it. We have what's called an ambassador program, which is for people who are from multiple members. So people can join the ambassador program and refer for and then we pay them. That's kind of actually part of a division what we call sales and that was actually going to report to Paul right now. And we're going to quite focus on that one, the member referral; it's for people who would refer one to ten members. And there would be some benefits but I don't think there would be really monitor is really looking for thousands of people and yet there would be like some monetary benefits not necessarily money we still didn't, we tried right now few of them so we kind of test would have we'll have the best as we launched by that's probably from anything what are you talking we when are really good they're very solid as we kind of get closer to our million members because that is one to significance there because we going to have more and more mature members and their member referrals is the best way how to harness that power. And as we also launched some aspects of what we call community for this member interaction but I would say going over next three years that would be to keep part of member referral and to community what we call community aspects of the marketing because it's originated thought it would be more [indiscernible] sure, but now we see that the marketing and getting new members are actually very good aspect of that undertaking.

Eric Wold

And then maybe for Paul and this is not exact figure is just a kind of a simple average in the quarter but I look at kind of simple average you get to kind of monthly revenue for some depths in the quarter or year-over-year and quarter-to-quarter. We back waited in the quarter in terms of subscriber additions maybe more and then I say program meeting that was kind of cadence of the marketing more in June and then the other months?

Paul Tarell

Yeah I mean you had it spot on right there. So it's really last year we were focusing on bringing in members earlier in the quarter to offset that and this year one of the tasks that we were looking at doing was what's available in June so that we could use that for our July through August planning exercise so that's exactly what happened this quarter was more back weighted than normal.

Eric Wold

Okay.

Jirka Rysavy

And also we tried to because we kind of saw that if you kind of do it early in the quarter and you guys, analyst when you kind of analyze it then you get ahead of the revenue compared to members and we saw when we saw people publishing that hey, is maybe not the best way to do it. Because then the revenue why we had the members through revenue can stay behind because the $0.99 is a big number as a percentage of quarterly revenue if you take it one months in $0.99. So we try to right now do it such a way that the revenue and revenue growth and member growths will be likely same percentage. So you have a good guidance how to budget director and you compare guidance because it didn't know work if it is queued up front so we tried to make it more predictable because we don't want to kind of get our targets and stand behind the analyst revenues.

Eric Wold

Okay.

Jirka Rysavy

And people mostly are focused and the members right now are still a lot going forward. I think revenue on earnings will be key part so I would just we want to establish the way I would be doing it so it's predictable. I think of predictability it's probably the key things would be striving here.

Eric Wold

Okay and final question for me. So obviously you budgeting 95% to 105% spend and you weren't 85% you could be made a decision to kind of harvest the cash and not spend it and going to stay below that. As you say you look at the back half of the year, if you end up being below 95% to 105% again what's this is your process behind writing you're staying below that going to harvesting it or would you going to accelerate spend to get into that range to bring in those subscribers early? What's a decision between the two?

Jirka Rysavy

I think for us, it's really a question of how much organics, how it's organic is going to act because that's probably the Delta what are you looking for. I think we want to really be stable, we don't really expect to accelerate everything we have right now if you look at what we need to be treat now and then it's about 85% growth so it would be sorry 65% growth. Our growth rate for subscribers and so for that revenue we want to stay relatively predictable this understanding taken on third quarter are typically slower and if you look at Netflix they do it and they have a same issue last time and you provide to our guidance we miss it for little bit, which is sometimes a function of what it would happen in that Netflix we when I want to have avoid that. So we already pretty stable but we understanding this second and third is always will be a little slower in fourth and first will be a little maybe higher. But the generally we tried to be pretty predictable and as we kind of said that even ahead million right middle of the September we can actually give you to date. But and then so hitting $2 million subscribers don't look over certain over performance on subscribers if anything the save some money.

Eric Wold

That makes sense. Thank you, guys.

Operator

And next will be Darren Aftahi with Roth Capital Partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Donna for Darren. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about some of the dynamics of the subscribers you added during the quarter, if you saw any trends in those new subs attracted to certain content or one of the three main channels.

Jirka Rysavy

We have for it's obvious seasonal in our first quarter lot of subscribers would come from Yoga. Second quarter a lot of - most of the subscribers - I mean, I'm talking as a percentage, so first quarter the Yoga will dominate, second quarter what we call seekers and seeking truth will dominate. So there is definitely shift from Yoga to seekers and second quarter as probably by far fastest growing quarter and second quarter was the seekers.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it and then related to any potential price increases, do you have any sort of outlook as to what would need to happen first does it depend more on how quickly you can grow above one million subscribers or gaining a greater percentage of international franchise and just who are curious about your thoughts there?

Jirka Rysavy

Well the internationally right now we would charge like EUR10 like in Germany so you can say that somewhat price increase the but there's about 15% difference. And in all international market day at par or mostly they are in the US, so it's kind always part of testing can with this be probably do some of the testing. But don't expect any meaningful price increases before we hit million members. However, we will talk about it middle of next year but we don't expect to change the basic price. We might have some offerings which will be higher like I talk about a premium subscription which will be three times the current price and that probably will be launched somewhere in Europe next year. But it doesn't mean it will change the price to our bases still that we had a million members.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it and then last one from me around premium. I think you mentioned you've tested it with some of your subscribers a little bit. Is that how you roll it out as well in sort of segments or is it just going to once it's live it's going to be live to all of them?

Jirka Rysavy

We did and tested it. We kind of did like questions how are we survey. So we once we run it live will be available for everybody and we would expect there will be more upgrades of existing members than new members coming to it. However because it brings for the events space we ring some new name so they're proud of also a little acquisition lift but we don't planning on that. So I think it's more ARPU, it's basically you look at that if you have in that you would have on the top of the regular service you would also have a streaming of those weekend events what you can see alive which multi-lingual or some more time is. Retested couple times last year and it was kind of surprisingly good we received some of the revenue from events this streaming was like $500,000. So it's it would be a lot of testing but we'll believe it's a future and if you really investing into preparing to streaming especially the international translations because last time 80% of the streaming came from international and just 80% of streaming revenue came from international markets. So we will talk more about next quarter about this, but since last quarter somebody will expect to see apply for permit and locally to get to build diverse space in our campus, so we're providing the update on it today. But really I think by it the third quarter we would have enough data to talk, give you some specifics so you can put it in the plans, I would suggest not to do much still we kind of give you specifics. So we don't give the exact, we're skeptical.

Unidentified Analyst

Very good, thank you and congrats on the quarter.

Jirka Rysavy

Thank you very much.

Operator

And at this time this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'll now turn the call back over to Mr. Rysavy for closing remarks.

Jirka Rysavy

Thank you, Justin and thank everyone for joining. And we look forward to speaking with you when we report our next quarter which will be on early November. Thank you very much.

Operator

Well, thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.