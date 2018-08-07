Buckeye Partners: Strongest Buy In MLP Universe

We show how we are playing the stock and why it makes sense in spite of fears.

Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) has been on our naughty list for some time. While we have a long term bullish outlook on the MLP sector, BPL's asset mix and poor distribution coverage kept us away in 2017 and the first half of 2018. We recently changed our minds. Let us explain why.

Introduction

BPL is one of the older MLPs with a 30 year plus history of distributions. It operates in three major segments comprising of domestic pipelines, global marine terminals and merchant services.

How you feel about the stock depends a lot on where you bought it. The last decade has certainly not been kind with a -13% price performance. While total return which includes distributions has been close to 80%, it too has lagged the broad index by a sizeable amount.

BPL data by YCharts

As with all companies which are given a high valuation, BPL did go "growth-crazy" in the early part of this decade. With markets losing interest in these stories, the cost of equity rose and projects turned to be less accretive than management forecasted. However longer term, BPL has been a good stock to own, doing better than the broad index, albeit with a lot more volatility.

BPL Total Return Price data by YCharts

The current selloff in what was once regarded as a "blue-chip" made us investigate if this was an opportunity or a repricing of an overhyped stock.

The current malaise

With growth projects being completed across the board, BPL's EBITDA has been on a steady climb. BPL has taken that as a license to increase its distributions.

Cash distribution coverage though has continued to flirt with the 1.0X level. It seems strange that management chose to raise annual distributions 3 times in this period. 2014 or even 2015 level distributions would have been covered today and people would not have been postulating on whether the distribution would be cut.

BPL has been hurt by some market conditions beyond their control, most notably the backwardation in commodity markets has decreased usage and pricing power on their storage business. But at the same time, earnings have been rising (mainly due to other parts of their business) and debt levels have been kept at a reasonable level.

Will they or won't they?

BPL has kept investors on the edge of their seats (and edge of 1.0X distribution coverage) for a long time now. The strong argument for a cut is that the capital can be better directed at finishing their growth projects and remove a source of overhang for the stock. Additionally there are headwinds for both their merchant services and global marine terminals business lines that do not look like they are going away any time soon.

It was troubles in this exact segment that caused another dividend stalwart to cut their payments.

The argument against is that the lack of coverage is hardly material. Over the last 12 months, BPL over-distributed about $29 million.

Not exactly a game changer for a company with an enterprise value bordering on $10 billion. If they expect to be able to cover the distribution down the line they might not want to put a blemish on their excellent long term history. They also have FERC mandated index increases on their pipeline business which began effective July 1. The combination of this increase and their growth projects should give them coverage from 2019 onwards.

Q2-2018 results

Q2-2018 results were highly anticipated with rumors of a cut rampant. This was given further momentum with Moody's downgrade coming just days before the results.

Buckeye's ratings could be downgraded due to sustained and elevated leverage and weak distribution coverage (debt/EBITDA exceeding 5x and coverage below 1.0x). An upgrade would be considered if Buckeye's financial leverage appears sustainable around 4x.

The actual results did not particularly assuage investors.

Source: Q2-2018 results

With a net debt of close to $5 billion, debt to annualized EBITDA is hovering right near the 5X mark.

Distribution coverage was even more abysmal near the 85% mark. BPL did initiate a strategic review, which will likely involve a distribution cut as there appears less and less room to manoeuvre here.

Where we stand

We like to disregard the distribution coverage and first examine the valuation. While not the lowest it has been, the forward EV to EBITDA multiple is definitely on the sweeter side of things. Comparing the multiple to stocks in the sector that we are fond of, we see that BPL is cheaper than Enbridge (ENB), Williams Partners LP (WPZ), Enterprise Product Partners LP (EPD).

BPL EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

It is more expensive than Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) but that one is merging into Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and the numbers will change once that happens. The debt at 5X EBITDA is on the higher side but some of it is artificial as EBITDA is being depressed due to backwardation, a state that we don't believe will last forever.

Irrespective of whether BPL cuts or not, longer term distributable cash flow (NYSE:DCF) should be in the $5 range and above. So the current price is close to 7X trough DCF. Finally, if our outlook for stronger inflation come through, we believe MLPs will be one of two best asset classes with significant pricing power and buying these assets at liquidation prices should pay off. With that in mind we initiated a buy for our subscribers at $32.25.

Source: Wheel of Fortune July 20 Alert

Conclusion

BPL's asset base and good debt metrics make us excited to own this over the long term. The longer term growth story is present but buying at an effective 6.5X DCF means that we really don't care about the growth as the DCF yield is enough to make us salivate. At the same time the stubborn backwardation in commodity markets is making life difficult for the company. The next quarterly results could decrease coverage levels even further and we will not be ruling out a cut.

In fact we only give 15% odds of the distribution being maintained. The most likely range for the new distribution would be around the $4 mark, which would give a 1.15X coverage of distribution and enough room to manoeuvre. We stress though that investors should focus on DCF multiple and not the actual distribution yield here. We have deployed half our capital now and are looking forward to doing the other half, should (more likely when) the distribution be cut and the stock drop.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short ETP and BPL puts.