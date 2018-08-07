Buy This Leading Nordic Consumer Goods Company

My goal as an investor is to invest in “forever” stocks, i.e., to buy them and never sell them. Hence, I try to spend as much time possible to research companies for moats and competitive advantages before I buy. I like to stick with the proven, predictable, reliable and boring stocks. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but I think the Lindy effect makes a lot of sense.

Today I will discuss a Norwegian stock I have owned for some years: Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY). I recently added to my position in the stock.

Orkla is a consumer goods company with a leading position in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and the Baltics (a total market of about 31 million people). Its market capitalization is about 70 billion NOK, which equals about 9 billion USD. It has about 18 000 employees, and in 2017, the company's turnover was about 40 billion NOK. One USD equals about 8.2 NOK. All numbers in the article are in NOK, unless stated otherwise.

The company's headquarters are in Oslo, and the main listing is on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code ORK. You can also buy it on the OTC market (ORKLY), where the average volume is 60,000 per day. If you use a Norwegian broker and buy it in Oslo, you will own the stock direct, i.e., not held in "street name". But I suspect you need a Norwegian/Swedish bank account, and that is, of course, no easy task anymore for non-residents.

History

Orkla has an interesting history because it has transformed itself many times since its inception.

The roots of Orkla can be traced all the way back to around 1654, but it was not until 1898 that it had any industrial significance. In that year, Christian Thams started industrial mining in Løkken, a small community 45 km south of Trondheim, Norway. Some years later, Mr. Thams was one of the richest men in Norway. In 1904, it got its current name of Orkla, and in 1913, the famous Swedish Wallenberg family invested in Orkla. I'm not sure about the origins of the name Orkla - perhaps it was renamed after the very good salmon river close by or after the region called Orkla.

Orkla was not listed on any exchange until 1929, and at the time it was still a mining company. However, after its listing, it started building an investment portfolio with the excess capital, and also diversified into other industries related to mining, like sulphur extractions, aluminum, etc. In 1979, Jens P. Heyerdahl became the CEO of Orkla and he developed Orkla into an industrial conglomerate. In the '80s, Orkla had a lot of investments into a very wide range of industries: pulp, chemicals, media, transport, hydropower and aluminum just to name a few. In 1987, the original mining operations were shut down. It was now a classic conglomerate which was at a substantial discount to net assets.

In 1991, Orkla made the first real foundation of focusing more on the consumer sector when it acquired Nora Industrier, a producer of different food products, like jam, meat, sausages etc. From then on, the focus narrowed gradually to acquire consumer companies and divest most of the other assets. The current divisions (see below) were established in 2013. From then on, its core strategy has only been consumer goods, and it is now in the final stages of its transformation from an industrial conglomerate to a leading branded consumer goods company.

Business

The current divisions are as follows:

Orkla Foods: The business area holds leading market positions in a number of categories, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings and ready-to-eat meals.

Orkla Confectionery & Snacks: This division makes snacks, confectionery and biscuits.

Orkla Care: The division involves personal care and cleaning products, Orkla Health (mainly dietary supplement, sports nutrition and weight control segments). Orkla Care also holds leading positions in painting tools (Orkla House Care), wound care (Orkla Wound Care), basic garments sold through the grocery channel (Pierre Robert Group) and professional cleaning products (Lilleborg).

Orkla Food Ingredients: We find bakery ingredients like yeast, butter, margarine and ice cream in this division. This division has lower EBIT margin, mainly because a major share of the sales stem from distribution agreements.

Orkla Investments: It consists of 42.5% ownership in Jotun, a Norwegian-based leading global manufacturer of paint and coatings. Hydro Power is a power plant in Sarpsborg (Norway) and has 85% interest in hydroelectric power in Saudafallene (Norway). In addition, Orkla has real estate with a book value of 1.5 billion NOK by the end of 2017.

Sales by region in 2017, according to the annual report:

Performance

Because Orkla has gradually changed over the past two decades with a lot of one-time items, it is hard to make much sense of the historical net income. I have not found any results going backward just containing the current divisions.

Free cash flow from revenue is a healthy 8% over the last ten years. CAPEX is a low 2.5% of revenue.

ROIC has been 8.3% over the past 5 years but over 10% in both 2016 and 2017. Again, any number before this is most likely not relevant because of divestment. I assume Orkla can manage 9-13% on a more consistent basis going forward.

Over the past ten years, Orkla has reduced the debt burden and is in a very sound financial situation. The balance sheet practically carries no net interest-bearing debt at the end of 2017 (total interest-bearing liabilities minus interest-bearing assets). The equity ratio stood at a solid 65%. The company had 3.6 billion unutilized long-term credit facilities.

The target of annual EBIT growth is 6-9%, including minor acquisitions (excluding currency effects and one-time items).

Risks

The Norwegian government increased the tax on chocolate and sugar by 83% from 2018. This has, of course, resulted in higher prices and thus lower sales.

Admittedly, a lot of Orkla's food/snack products are not exactly healthy. What happened with the sugar tax might happen with other products as well. The presentation for the first half of 2018 illustrates the damage from the sugar tax to the Confectionery & Snacks division:

We also have to consider the political risk in the Baltics. Personally, I think we are witnessing the beginning of the end of NATO. It will most likely take several years, but if NATO disintegrates, I take it for granted that Russia will annex all three Baltic countries. I have no illusion that any EU or European country will come to the rescue. But luckily for Orkla, only 5% of its revenue comes from the Baltics.

Orkla is, of course, exposed to commodities. Over the past year, we have seen inflation pressure, and this may subdue future results. However, over the long term, Orkla should be able to pass this over to the consumer.

Competitive advantage

Orkla has many strong brands, in total about 300. The company says 100 of the products are market leaders. Its most famous brand is the toothbrush Jordan, dating back to 1837. Jordan is sold in more than 60 countries and is by far its most global brand.

Every year, Orkla launches several thousand new products. In 2017, the company launched 500 innovations in Norway alone (Source: Annual report 2017). Orkla has the manpower and the capital to do this, and this, of course, makes it very hard to compete against.

The company should be fairly recession-resistant. Its products are mostly product you buy in everyday life no matter the economic situation.

Capital allocation

In the annual report for 2017, the board emphasizes that the main priority in terms of capital allocation is to transfer excess capital to make acquisitions in branded consumer goods and/or investments in existing operations. Alternatively, an extraordinary dividend or a share buyback will be considered. As late as 2017, it paid an extraordinary dividend from divestment of NOK 5.

The Annual General Meeting every year authorizes the Board of Directors to buy back up to 100 million shares, which equals 10% of the company (about 1 billion shares are issued), to be either cancelled or to be used with the employee incentive programme (EIP). During 2017, there were no buybacks and Orkla had an insignificant number of treasury shares. However, after the annual meeting in April 2018, the company has bought back shares on a regular basis up until today. In May and June, it purchased 10 million shares at an average price of 74.35 NOK.

On 16th July, 2018, Orkla issued a note stating it would initiate another buyback program for up to 10 million shares. It will be terminated at the end of August. When this article was finished (30th July), Orkla had bought 3.62 million shares at an average price of 67.8 NOK. Its total holding of treasury shares after these transactions was 12.8 million shares (1.28% of issued shares). I suspect some of these shares will be used for EIP.

Insider ownership

Chairman of the Board Stein Erik Hagen controls about 250 million shares (25%) directly or indirectly through his daughters. Because of the wealth tax (I suspect), equivalent of 0.85% of your net assets paid yearly, he has transferred most of the ownership to his daughters, who live in Switzerland. As far as I have seen, Mr. Hagen is focusing on shareholder value and he is a long-term investor. He is the main force behind the transformation of Orkla to a consumer goods company.

CEO Peter A. Ruzicka owns 687 000 shares, quite a significant amount.

Board members are also required to buy shares. According to the instructions for the nomination committee of Orkla, shareholder-elected board members are required to use minimum 1/3rd of their gross board fee to purchase shares in the company until they own shares in Orkla with a value equivalent to two times their gross board fee. In addition, all employees are offered Orkla shares at a discount.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that 53% of the company was owned by foreigners at the end of 2017 (I assume this also includes the Hagen family ownership).

Dividend

Orkla has no formal dividend policy, as can be seen from its capital allocation above. However, the company has mentioned in several reports it wants to maintain a “stable” dividend. Over the past 20 years, it has paid a yearly ordinary dividend every year and never paid a lower dividend. So, in my opinion, we can conclude that the company has a “progressive” dividend policy.

The dividend payments since 2000 are summarized below in NOK:

Year Ordinary dividend Additional dividend 2000 0.6 2001 0.65 2002 0.68 2003 0.8 5.0 2004 0.9 1.0 2005 1.5 2006 2 2007 2.25 2008 2.25 2009 2.25 2010 2.5 2010 2.5 5.0 2011 2.5 2012 2.5 2013 2.5 2014 2.5 2015 2.5 2016 2.6 2016 2.6 5.0 2017 2.6

2.6 NOK equals a yield of 3.71 at 70 NOK. The regular dividend has barely increased 15% over the last 10 years, but notice the additional dividends. Going forward, we can expect the regular dividend to grow very slowly in line with inflation, but expect an additional dividend when cash flow allows it.

The dividend seems safe. The current payout ratio is about 75%. For American investors, there will be a 15% withholding tax.

The ordinary dividend is paid yearly in April/May.

Valuation and Conclusion

Orkla share price has pulled back significantly from a peak of 85 NOK to 69 NOK today. It was even as low as 66 NOK three weeks ago:

(Source: Netfonds)

I believe the main reason for the pullback is the new sugar tax.

We can expect organic growth to be around inflation plus some, and further growth to come through acquisitions, synergies and cost savings. Most of the acquisitions are relatively small. For example, during 2017, Orkla acquired eight companies, but none of them large-scale.

The board mentions strong competition, especially from the grocery trade's own private labels. In the annual report of 2017, the board mentioned a trend over the last few years: local players are gaining strength at the expense of large global suppliers. Orkla has a large supply of local brands, so if this continues, the company should be reasonably well-positioned.

Below is a graph showing the P/E over the last few years, plus forward estimates from Thomson Reuters.

On a sidenote, price/book is a surprising low of 2.

Estimates from Thomson Reuters indicate a forward P/E of 19, 17 and 16 for each year until 2020. That is, of course, no bargain, but such a predictable company rarely trades much lower. Hence, I believe an entry at prices below 70 NOK is a good long-term investment.

