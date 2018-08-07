STR Holdings: Classic Cigar Butt With Near-Term Catalysts For Growth

While STR management has made poor investments over the past several years, the company has wound down its unprofitable operations and returned to profitability last quarter.

STR Holdings trades at $0.32 but has cash value per share of $0.66, working capital of $0.72 per share, and tangible book value of $1.44 per share.

Executive Summary

Any good disciple of Benjamin Graham knows the concept of margin of safety, and that typically means finding a stock which trades at 70% of tangible book value, has ample cash reserves, limited debt, and if you're lucky is actually earning money. While it's often hard to find these types of investments, which Graham affectionately called cigar butts, the market does occasionally serve a few up every now and then for various reasons.

The author recently set out to find some of these opportunities, and in doing so came across a very deep value play called STR Holdings (STRI). Not only does STR trade at 22% of its tangible book value and 48% of its cash on hand, but it also recently turned earnings-positive in the most recent quarter due to initiatives aimed at reducing cash burn and monetizing IP assets. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $6.4 million (based on a stock price of $0.32 at market close on Friday, August 3), cash reserves of $13.27 million, and total debt of $276,000. The below article will discuss why the market has soured on STR, and why STR is likely to have better days ahead with several near-term catalysts that should positively impact the stock over the next 0-24 months.

Brief Overview of the Company and its History

STR Holdings was founded in Enfield, Connecticut, in 1944 by two prominent researchers named John DeBell and Henry Richardson. Together the two men started STR as the first plastics research and development firm in the United States. In the ensuing decades the company patented a number of plastics that are commonly used today. By the mid-1970s the company developed a plastic encapsulant for photovoltaic "PV" modules, which became extremely popular under its trade name PhotoCap® EVA. Ever since then the company has been focused on providing a photo encapsulant product to the solar energy industry. The reader can find additional information about STR's rich history at the following link.

In laymen's terms, PV encapsulants are essentially thin sheets of plastic that go in front of and behind the solar cell in order to protect the cell from the elements (see image below). High quality encapsulants allow the solar cell to work optimally without losing energy output, but also can withstand extreme temperatures and weather conditions over a decade or longer. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, STR was the first company to develop a Ethyl Vinyl Acetate "EVA" encapsulant which became the industry standard encapsulant for over three decades. Readers can learn more about STR's innovation in the PV encapsulant industry by reviewing the following link. In the past 10 years the industry has started to trend away from EVA based encapsulants and towards Polyoelfin "POE" encapsulants which appear to have even greater durability and power generation capabilities than EVA based encapsulants. STR developed its first POE encapsulant technologies in 2015, but other companies have entered the market including DowDuPont (DWDP), and 3M (MMM). Fortunately for STR, the global solar encapsulant market is projected to grow by 28.4% a year for the next 5 years according to a report published by P&S market research this March. Unfortunately for STR, its share of the global encapsulant market has shrunk from 30% in 2010 to 1% in 2017, according to its most recent 10-K filing.

Solar Module Component Stack, Image from STR Holdings 2017 10-K, page 4.

In the mid-2000s the company began a series of expansion projects into a number of geographic locations, both domestic and foreign, in order to participate in the growing global solar energy trend. This included an expansion into St. Augustine (2005), Florida, Johor, Malaysia (2009), and China (2014), which all proved challenging and unprofitable for STR. To help pay for these expansion activities, the company went public in November of 2009, selling 12.3 million shares at an IPO price of $10.00 according to its S-1/A filing.

On August 11, 2014, STR entered into a share repurchase agreement with Zhen Fa New Energy, which purchased 51% of the company's stock at an average price of $2.35 per share (note the company underwent a 3 for 1 reverse stock split in February 2015). After closing the agreement, Zhen Fa was permitted to appoint four directors to the seven-member board of directors. In return, STRI received from Zhen Fa free rent at a Zhen Fa facility for 5 years, as well as marketing assistance and legal assistance in selling its encapsulant product in China. The foray into China for STRI proved to be a tremendous boondoggle, discussed in greater detail in the article below, and STRI made the decision in 2017 to wind down its operations by Q4 2017. Zhen Fa owns 45.97% of STR as of this past April, readers can view the ownership profile of the company here.

Despite a huge loss in the solar encapsulant market share, the company still has successful operations in Spain, India, and North America. The article below will discuss STRI's current balance sheet, as well as four potential catalysts that could result in share price appreciation for the company in the near future. Furthermore, the company's stock price is so depressed that it is trading well below liquidation value currently. Should any of the aforementioned catalysts take place, the company could easily start trading at close to its tangible book value of $1.44 per share, a 350% gain from the current share price of $0.32 (closing price on Friday, 8/3/2018).

Discussion of Key Balance Sheet Metrics

As the reader will see in the chart below, the result of STRI's expansion activities in China and Malaysia created a significant decline in book value per share from $8.08 on 12/31/13 to where it currently sits at $1.44. Cash per share in that same period has declined from $4.20 to $0.66 per share, and working capital declined from $5.37 per share to $0.72 per share.

Chart created by author using STR SEC filings.

The good news is that the selloff in STR may be significantly overdone. As the reader can see in the above chart, the erosion in book value and cash value per share has mostly stabilized since December 2016. Given the current market price of $0.32, the upside for the company should it trade at par with its cash on hand would be 107.5%, should the company trade at its current working capital per share the upside is 125.9%, and should the company trade on par with its book value the upside is 350%!

Table created by author using STR SEC filings.

As the reader can see from the table below, STR has a very clean balance sheet with nearly $13.27 million in cash ($0.664 per share), and only $276,000 in debt ($0.014 per share).

Table created by author using STR SEC filings.

For this reason, the author believes that the company is so undervalued at its share price of $0.32 that the stock could easily run up 100% or more should the market value the company based on its cash on hand or working capital. Furthermore, the author believes that there are several near-term catalysts that could propel STR's share price much higher should they come to fruition over the 0-24 months.

Near-Term Catalysts for STR

In the next several sections of the article, the author will discuss four potential catalysts for STR stock which could lead to near-term share price appreciation. The catalysts are listed in order of when they may create a positive impact, the catalysts are as follows:

Sale of STR's Johor, Malaysia facility, potential positive impact in 0-4 months (i.e., August 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018). Equipment purchase and license agreement, potential positive impact in 0-16 months (i.e., August 1, 2018 - December 31, 2019). India tolling business replaces low margin and unprofitable Chinese subsidiary, potential positive impact in 0-16 months (i.e., August 1, 2018 - December 31, 2019). Entry into high-end food packaging, potential positive impact in 5-24 months (i.e., January 1, 2019 - August 1, 2020).

Catalyst #1: Sale of Johor, Malaysia Facility

As mentioned in the company overview section, STR made several overseas investments over the last 10-15 years which did not pan out. One such investment was an expansion into Malaysia, where STR purchased property and a plant. Eventually STR realized this asset was a significant drag on earnings and became determined to sell the facility. STR describes the plant sale on page 8 of its most recent 10-Q in the following way (text bolded by author). Please note that STR has indicated that its goal is to sell the plant by 12/31/2018.

In July 2015, the Company announced a restructuring plan that included the closure of its Johor, Malaysia facility effective August 2, 2015. Subsequent to the announcement, the Company engaged advisors and was actively trying to sell its land-use right, building and other fixed assets located at the facility. During 2016, the Company entered into a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement for the land-use right and the building for a purchase price of RM25,000. Closing of the transaction was subject to customary conditions to closing of transactions of this type, including the approval of the Johor Port Authority (“JPA”). On July 31, 2017, the Company received a notice from the purchaser purporting to terminate the agreement, alleging that the JPA was seeking to impose certain conditions on the approval of the transfer of the facility to the purchaser that it found unacceptable. The Company was not successful in removing those conditions, and the agreement terminated. The Company has re-launched the sale process for its Malaysia facility.

Page 8, STR Holdings 10-Q for the period ending 3/31/2018

While the company was previously unsuccessful in selling this property, the near sales price of 25 million Malaysian ringgits gives investors an idea of what the property may be worth. Using the current conversion rate for USD to ringgits on 8/4/18 of $0.24532 ringgits to $1, the value of 25 million ringgits is equivalent to $6.133 million. This equates to almost $0.31 per share for STR (current share price is $0.32).

Chart created by author using STR SEC filings.

While the above property is currently listed as an "other asset" on the company's balance sheet, and a sale would thus not increase book value, it is the author's opinion that a sale would however monetize this non-producing asset and investors would react positively to this news. It is also possible that STR may choose to issue a special dividend to shareholders when it eventually sells this property and repatriates these funds. As the repatriation of these funds would not be classified as earnings, it is the author's understanding that these funds could be repatriated without being taxed.

Catalyst #2: Equipment Purchase and License Agreement

STR has a number of trademarks, trade secrets, and other intellectual property "IP" surrounding its formulas and processes for making photovoltaic encapsulants. The company does not include these as intangible assets on its balance sheet, but this IP does have value for STR. However, this past January STR began a strategy to monetize its IP assets. Discussed in the most recent 10-Q for the period ending March, 31 the company said the following (values presented below are in thousands):

Under the license agreement, the Company has granted the customer the right to use the formula for the Encapsulant and certain of the Company’s production techniques to make or have made the Encapsulant for use in PV modules manufactured by the customer. For revenue recognition purposes, the Company defines the following three distinct major performance obligations of the Agreements and the corresponding transaction price allocated to those performance obligations: • Obligation 1 - $1,750 - Price Report, Formula and Sample • Obligation 2 - $2,000 - Equipment, including delivery & installation (incl. training) • Obligation 3 - $2,250 - License ( perpetual ) Obligation 1 is considered to be separate and distinct from the other two obligations, in that the information provided under this obligation represents significant standalone value to the customer and the Company’s obligation to provide this information is separately identifiable from the other obligations in the agreements. Obligation 2 and Obligation 3 were also clearly identifiable, as defined by the Equipment (including delivery and installation by an agreed-upon date) and the License (with an effective start date upon the receipt of the Acceptance Test Payment). The Company applied a “cost-plus” approach to Obligation 1 and Obligation 2. As the Company had never before sold any type of license, had no established specific license pricing and had no knowledge of pricing for similar licenses, the Company used the Residual approach for Obligation 3. The License is perpetual, distinct and not combined with other goods and services, and is a right to use, rather than to access, functional intellectual property

Note 2, Page 6, STR 10-Q for period ending 3/31/2018

STR has currently recognized revenue for obligation 1 on the above contract, and the company expects to recognize revenue on obligation 2 and obligation 3 in 2018 and 2019. While STR did not break out earnings on this contract, the company did note that the contract was largely responsible for swinging the company from a gross profit loss of $497,000 for the quarter ending 3/31/17 to a $1.3 million gross profit gain in the quarter ending 3/31/2018. This tells the author that the contract was structured with a relatively high profit margin. This contract should also significantly bolster the company's top and bottom line in the remainder of 2018 and 2019 when the remaining $4.25 million portion of the contract is recognized as revenue. Furthermore, if the company can continue to find ways to creatively monetize its IP through similar arrangements with other customers, then the company can likely start to generate sustainable profits for shareholders.

Catalyst #3: India Tolling Business Replaces Low Margin and Unprofitable Chinese Subsidiary

After a bruising several years in China, capped off by a $5.8 million loss from its Chinese subsidiary in 2016, STR made the determination to wind down its Chinese operations in 2017. In its most recent 10-Q STR indicated that this winding down process was mostly completed by 12/31/17. Furthermore, STR indicated that its Chinese operations were low margin and relatively low volume, which resulted in large losses for STR in China. Thankfully for shareholders, as STR's Chinese subsidiary is now largely wound down, this headwind should be removed from the company in 2018 and beyond.

Additionally, at the same time STR made its decision to exit China, it conducted an analysis of sales in the unit. STR found that approximately 50% of all of the Chinese sales were actually going to customers in India. STR had the following to say about India in its most recent 10-Q:

India Tolling Plan. A review of our production in China revealed that roughly half of our sales volume was being exported to our customers in India. Moreover, our customers in India have generally been more reliable in terms of payment and pricing than our customers in China. In conjunction with our wind down of manufacturing operations in China, we have entered into an agreement with a tolling partner in India. We sold our undamaged production line from STR China to this tolling partner and it is now in commercial operation making STR-formulated encapsulant products. By using a tolling partner, our goal is to continue to serve and grow our customer base in India without having to make a significant direct capital investment.

STR 10-Q for the period ending 3/31/2018, page 17.

While STR does not specifically break down the profitability of its India tolling partner, it had the following to say about sales in its most recent 10-Q:

The decrease in encapsulant sales was primarily attributable to an approximate 57% decrease in sales volume that was partially offset by an approximate 25% increase in our average selling price (“ASP”). The volume decline was primarily driven by a 30% volume decrease in Spain and a 99% volume decrease in China, partially offset by sales to customers in India through our tolling partner. The increase in ASP was primarily attributable to our elimination of our lower priced and unprofitable sales in China.

STR 10-Q for period ending 3/31/2018, page 20.

STR is indicating that while overall sales volumes have decreased due to the winding down of its Chinese operations, its Average Selling Price "ASP" has improved significantly. Importantly, it appears that the India tolling partner relationship has not impacted the selling price. Furthermore, STR indicated in its October 2017 shareholder letter that the Indian customer base appears to pay a premium to market for STR's encapsulant.

Categorically, our customer base in India pays generally to terms and supports more stable pricing compared to China. Our Indian customer base also seems to value our product performance and our experience such that we are able to earn a modest premium to market.

STR shareholder letter, October 2017.

Lastly, in STR's most recent shareholder letter in May 2018 the company said the following regarding its India tolling business, indicating that sales volumes are likely to double in the region:

On the same note, we have recently entered a contract to sell another of our surplus, state-of-the-art production lines for our leading encapsulant products to the same tolling partner, effectively doubling capacity available to us in India following installation planned for this summer. Our team will be working very closely with our tolling partner to install the production line as quickly and efficiently as possible so we can accept more orders from our established customer base as well as new customers in India.

STR shareholder letter, May 2018.

Given the high margins, and increasing volumes in the near term, the Indian tolling business could likely lead the company to sustained profitability in the near future.

Catalyst #4: Entry Into High-End Food Packaging

In the fourth quarter of 2017 the company made the decision to leverage its plastic expertise and move into the high-end food packaging industry in Europe. The decision was to pursue this path via its wholly owned subsidiary in Spain where it already has a highly skilled labor force, and plastics factory. That said, the company anticipates needing to spend $4.0 million in capital expenditures in order to procure the necessary state-of-the-art plastics processing equipment. STR has indicated that while the capital expenditure may be $4.0 million, this is likely to be financed via a $2.0 euro loan (approximately $2.32 million) from the regional Spanish government in Asturias, as well as a $1.8 million reimbursement from STR's insurer. If successful in obtaining the insurance reimbursement and loan from the local Spanish government, then the short-term impact to STR's cash should be minimal - of course this means that STR will have taken on a long-term liability of $2.0 million euro.

According to STR's annual shareholder letter in October 2017 the company is anticipating to start generating revenue and profitability on this line of business in the first half of 2019.

We expect to begin generating revenue from the new equipment in the first half of 2019, and to achieve initial profitability with sales on and around the Iberian Peninsula. We further believe that ample opportunity for future profitable expansion exists not only locally but throughout Europe and the globe as well.

Furthermore, based on the company's internal projections, STR believes that the investment will pay for itself within 20 months of commencing commercial operations.

A Final Note On STR's Cash

As noted in the sections above, STR currently has cash and cash equivalents of $13.27 million or approximately $0.664 a share. However, it is important to note that this cash is spread out across five geographic regions. In its most recent 10-K, STR had the following to say about its cash and cash equivalents:

Due to the difficulty repatriating cash to the U.S., among other factors, we may have limited access to the $2.2 million of cash and $0.9 million of bank acceptance notes located in China for use outside the country. In 2017 we applied for, and received approval for, a reduction of the registered capital associated with STR China, enabling us to move $5.0 million out of China. We expect to apply for a further reduction of up to $3.0 million in 2018, to be used to settle intercompany loans, ultimately flowing back to the United States. We cannot guarantee that our application for the further reduction of registered capital will be approved timely, if at all. We do not permanently re-invest our Malaysia subsidiary’s earnings. Based upon the Malaysia subsidiary’s liabilities to us, we expect the undistributed earnings of our Malaysia subsidiary will be repatriated to the U.S. in a tax-free manner. We do not permanently re-invest our Spain earnings, so this cash balance is available for dividend repatriation (less any applicable withholding taxes). We have not elected to permanently re-invest our Hong Kong and China earnings and plan to utilize our cash located in Hong Kong and China to fund working capital requirements and wind down costs. Our goal is to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency in each of our manufacturing locations to meet local cash requirements. We cannot assure that we will continue to fund the manufacturing operations in any location, if such operations would require investment of additional cash from other jurisdictions.

STR 2017 10-K, page 45.

Based on STR's discussion, the author put together the below chart indicating where STR's cash was held, and whether or not it was likely to be repatriated prior to the end of 2018.

STR cash resources by geographic region, per 10-Q for period ending 3/31/2018.

Conclusion

STR Holdings is currently trading at less than 50% of its cash resources, about 44% of its working capital, and approximately 22% of its tangible book value. Given the above valuation, it is the author's opinion that the company has essentially been left for dead by the market, and any potentially positive share price catalysts have been completely discounted. While the company has lost significant market share in the encapsulant market and eroded a huge amount of shareholder value in the past decade, STR has appeared to staunch the bleeding by winding down its unprofitable Malaysian and Chinese subsidiaries. Furthermore, the company has found new ways to leverage its IP portfolio through a licensing agreement, and sell its encapsulant product in India profitably - both of these catalysts could lead to earnings boosts for STR in the next 0-24 months. Furthermore, the company seems poised to sell its Malaysian manufacturing facility before the end of 2018, and repatriate this cash to the United States, adding an additional near-term catalyst for the share price. Lastly, it appears that STR has found a way to leverage its plastics expertise and existing manufacturing facility in order to enter a potentially profitable new market - with minimal capital expenditure. Should STR prove successful in this venture, then this could create a new revenue and earnings stream for shareholders in 2019 and beyond. For all of these reasons the author believes that STR has an asymmetric risk profile, and is certainly a cigar butt worth picking up for one last puff.

