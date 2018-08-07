Akcea Therapeutics' (AKCA) CEO Paula Soteropoulos on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Paula Soteropoulos – Chief Executive Officer

Kathleen Gallagher – Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Jeff Goldberg – Chief Operating Officer

Mike MacLean – Chief Financial Officer

Sarah Boyce – President

Analysts

Jim Birchenough – Wells Fargo Securities

Ritu Baral – Cowen

Do Kim – BMO Capital Markets

Gill Bloom – Needham & Company

Nick Rubino – Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Akcea Therapeutics Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Leading the call today is Paula Soteropoulos, Akcea’s Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Soteropoulos, please begin.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you, David. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today. I am really excited about this point in time for Akcea. TEGSEDI is now approved in Europe and we are ready to launch. On top of this, we have a positive vote. We had a positive vote on our FDA Advisory Committee hearing with WAYLIVRA. The upcoming PDUFA date for WAYLIVRA is August 30th and TEGSEDI’s PDUFA date is October 6th and with accelerated global access to TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA in Latin America through our partnership with PTC Therapeutics. In addition, we’re preparing for data from the AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx study in the coming months.

Today, we will focus on our commercial activities for the launches of both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. We view our recent transaction with PTC Therapeutics and financial results for the second quarter of 2018 as well as closed with a brief update on our pipeline including our upcoming data from the AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx Phase II study. Joining me on today’s call are Sarah Boyce, President; Jeff Goldberg, Chief Operating Officer; Mike MacLean, Chief Financial Officer; and Kathleen Gallagher, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Before we get into the update, I’ll turn the call over to Kath to read through our forward-looking statement language.

Kathleen Gallagher

Thank you, Paula. Good afternoon, everyone. As a reminder this conference call includes forward-looking statements regarding the financial outlook for Akcea, Akcea’s business, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of Akcea’s products and development. Any statement describing Akcea’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, including the commercial potential of TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk treatment. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Akcea’s forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that if they never materialize or prove correct could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Akcea’s forward-looking statements reflects the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Akcea. As a result, you’re cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Akcea’s programs are described in additional detail in Akcea’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in the most annual report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC. Copies of this and other documents are available from the company. In addition earlier today, we issued a press release and related financial tables including a reconciliation of GAAP to our reported pro forma financial measures that we will discuss today. To read this release and to keep up to date on our latest company news, please visit the Investor section of our website.

Now, I’ll turn the call back over to Paula.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thanks, Kath. Starting with TEGSEDI, we have received marketing authorization in the EU with a broad label for the treatments of stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, or hATTR. With this approval came a number of first. TEGSEDI is the world’s first RNA targeted therapeutic approved for patients with hATTR amyloidosis. It is the first product to be approved for both stage 1 and stage 2 patients and it is the first drug approved for hATTR to show benefit in quality of life and measures of neuromuscular disease. This also marks the first product approval for Akcea.

This milestone comes just 3.5 years after our inception and only a year after our IPO. We want to acknowledge Ionis and its employees for discovering and developing TEGSEDI. Without their unwavering efforts, this milestone would not have been possible. We’re grateful to all our shareholders and most importantly to the patients and physicians who partnered with us to achieve this milestone so early in our existence.

TEGSEDI was approved with a broad label that allows us to treat hATTR patients for the symptoms of neuropathy. We’re thrilled with this outcome and are excited to get out there and start getting this drug in the hands of the people who needed. We continue to hear from patients and physicians that TEGSEDI’s robust efficacy and subcutaneous delivery could make it a drug of choice for people with hATTR. Our launch activities are underway in Europe and our launch readiness continues in the U.S. and Canada.

We currently have a presence in nine countries across U.S., Europe and Canada and we plan to grow beyond these initial key regions. We plan to launch in price in Germany after the summer holiday. Our regulatory discussions in the U.S. and Canada for TEGSEDI continue and remain on track. For WAYLIVRA, on May 10th, the FDA’s advisory committee voted to support approval of WAYLIVRA for the treatment of people with familial chylomicronemia syndrome, or FCS.

The committee's recommendation will be considered by the FDA and its review of Akcea’s new drug application WAYLIVRA. The advisory committee hearing was an important day for patients and WAYLIVRA. The testimony showed both the devastating burden of FCS and the need for therapeutic. FCS is a severe and debilitating disease and WAYLIVRA is the first and only therapy to show benefit for these patients. We are now continuing our discussions with FDA as we work toward our August 30th PDUFA. In Europe, we anticipate our CHMP opinion to come this fall with an approval late in the second half of 2018.

As of June 30th, we have $382 million in cash to fund our commercial and development activities. The work that we are doing today is building the foundation for us as a global rare disease company. Overall, with planned launches for both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA this year and our full pipeline of cardiometabolic and amyloid drug, we believe we are positioned to deliver on our mission of serving patients with severe and rare diseases while bringing value to our shareholders and the communities we serve.

Jeff why don’t you go through the transaction of PTC that we recently announced which should accelerate the availability of TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA to patients in Latin America.

Jeff Goldberg

Sure, Paula. In August, we signed an exclusive license, commercialization rights in Latin America for TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA with PTC Therapeutics. Before getting into the details, let me give some context on the transaction. From a strategic standpoint as we build Akcea, we continue to plan for expansion of our business globally. As we thought about Latin America for these two products, we want to consider a few unique and important factors.

First, Brazil has a very large population of people living with hATTR. Additionally, one of our top enrollers in the NEURO-TTR study is in Brazil. We've great support from the KOLs there. To capitalize on this momentum and to get drugs to patients quickly, we chose to partner in Latin America with three criteria we were looking for in this partner. First, patient focused organization that aligns with our philosophy for rare diseases; second, an existing infrastructure and local expertise to enable access; and third, the motivation to work quickly to get these drugs to patients as quickly as possible. PTC met all of these characteristics and was clearly the strongest choice, an established rare disease team with a proven record of success in patient identification, physician and patient education programs and in obtaining market access. They plan to take our existing regulatory preparations and expedite our filings in Latin America. They plan to file TEGSEDI with – in Brazil later this year.

And finally, they are committed to invest in considerable resources to prepare and commercialize both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. As part of the agreement, PTC will pay Akcea $18 million upfront with additional regulatory milestones for approval of each drug. We also received a feature of mid 20% royalty for sales in Latin America. We believe this transaction will allow us for rapidly bring TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA to patients in need in Latin America while it can develop future drugs in that region ourselves.

I will now turn it over to Mike to give an update on the financials.

Mike MacLean

Thanks, Jeff. We continue to be in a strong financial position ending the second quarter with $382 million in cash and short-term investments. For Q2, we are reporting a net loss of approximately $50 million on a pro forma basis including pro forma operating expenses of $73 million.

On our last call, we spoke about the TTR franchise transaction with Ionis that has created meaningful value for our shareholders and which could now allow us to realize revenue from two products this year. This was the Q2 event, so I will reiterate the financial impact of the transaction. Under the terms of the license agreement, we paid Ionis $150 million upfront payment to an 8 million share activity issuance. Additionally, in April, we issued 10.7 million shares to Ionis and $200 million equity transaction. In July upon approval of TEGSEDI in the EU, we incurred $40 million milestone to Ionis, which we will settle through an approximately 1.6 million share equity issuance.

Ionis’ ownership interest in Akcea will increase to slightly above 75%. Upon U.S. approval which is expected to occur in 2018, we will owe Ionis an additional $50 million. The U.S. milestone and additional development and regulatory milestone obligations may also be settled through issuance of common stock. In addition, the agreement includes milestone payments based on the achievement of annual sales levels.

Finally, the companies will share commercial profits and losses 60% to Ionis and 40% to Akcea for TEGSEDI until the first commercial sales of AKCEA-TTR-LRx after which the profits and losses will be shared 50:50. From an accounting perspective, Akcea will report all product sales related to TEGSEDI and AKCEA-TTR-LRx. In addition, we expect to report all operating expenses incurred related to the TTR franchise. The impact of the profit share will be included in determining operating income or loss.

Jeff just spoke about the PTC transaction. From a financial perspective, this transaction provides $18 million in upfront payments. We expect to recognize a portion of the cash proceeds as licensing revenue in 2018. Milestones and royalties received from – for TEGSEDI will be split 60% to Ionis and 40% to Akcea in line with the transaction we closed last quarter and all milestones and royalties received for WAYLIVRA will be split 50:50 with Ionis. This partnership should accelerate sales of our products in Latin America with no infrastructure investment requirement from Akcea.

We anticipate the Novartis decision to exercise their option on AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx under our collaboration agreement to come in early 2019. If exercised we will earn $150 million license fee from Novartis that will be shared equally with Ionis. We expect to report revenues for product sales this year. Our supply chain and distribution channel are in place to deliver commercial product to patients in the U.S. and EU. As Sarah will describe more fully, we are actively engaged in market access discussions and expect the typical lag between approval and product sales in our initial European countries.

In addition to our $382 million in cash, we are sharing costs associated with the launch of TEGSEDI and development of AKCEA-TTR-LRx are like a follow on drug for TEGSEDI expected to be enter the clinic in 2018. We believe we have sufficient cash on hand to find commercial activities for TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA as well as fund the planned development of the pipeline through the end of 2019. If Novartis exercises this option to AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and/or AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx next year, our liquidity will be favorably impacted with an additional $75 million to $150 million.

Now I will turn it over to Sarah for an update on our launch activities.

Sarah Boyce

Thank you, Mike. Now, the TEGSEDI has been approved in Europe. Our Europe team is finalizing the last detailed launch. Over the past few months, we have completed to build out of our teams in key regions, which are now ready to execute our plans across both products. Our fully staffed German team is ready for the proposed settle launch of TEGSEDI. In the Europe and Canada, we are ready to go as quickly as possible after approval. TEGSEDI is the world’s first RNA-targeted therapeutics approved for hATTR.

The approval was a huge milestone for the TTR community and Akcea. We believe the strictness of EMA’s approval underscores the need from novel treatments and in recent approvals we have had from the patient community best signals the beginning of a new chapter for those living with hATTR and their families. We believe TEGSEDI will be a treatment of choice given its efficacy coupled with the subcutaneous delivery, which put treatments in patients’ hands enabling them and their family to have independent as they work to manage this life threatening disease.

When thinking about the marketing – market opportunity, we do hATTR as one disease, since this is a rare disease, the technology is still evolving. We believe there are about 50,000 patients worldwide and approximately 60% have symptoms of polyneuropathy, consistent with our European label, this will translate into approximately 30,000 addressable patients worldwide. We will rollout our patients support services on a country by country basis. Our philosophy is consistent across the regions, which is to make the monitoring as simple and straight forward as comfortable for physicians, patients and caregivers.

In each country, the program will be tailored according to local standards. We are investing in the highest level of patient and physician support that is allowed in each country. Our market access team is working diligently in each country to provide access to patients as soon as possible. We will start in Germany and will follow a typical launch sequence across Europe. We later will follow a similar sequence once approved.

In the U.S., we are continuing to have positive interaction with the FDA leading to our upcoming October 6the PDUFA date. Our team for TEGSEDI in the U.S. is fully built including field sales, medical, case managers and market access. We continue to see strong progress from our sales teams efforts in disease state education and patient identification. We also continue to see growing interest in both our patient focused hATTR achievements to KOLs website also physician focused hATTR guide site. In addition, in June, we launched hATTR Compass, which is available in the U.S. and Canada. hATTR Compass is the confidential genetic testing and genetic transmit program for people with defects in hATTR.

We created this program to know people with accurate genetic information, so they can make informed decisions about their healthcare. Under this program, people will receive rapid genetic test results covering a panel of over 85 potential genetic diseases resulting in neuropathy. Our program also supportive confidential genetic counseling to patients to help interpret these results and what those results means to themselves and their family. We have seen a great response to this program and believe it will help in rapid diagnosis.

On July 6th, results from our hATTR study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. This publication highlighted the highly sustained and highly significant benefit seen from TEGSEDI when compared to placebo in both co-primary endpoints, mNIS+7, a measure of neurotropic disease progression and in the north of quality of life questionnaire. Finally, we continue to enroll patients in the early access program, or EAP, I foresee a sustained and increasing level of interest in TEGSEDI EAP from patients and physicians. Our team is ready to go and TEGSEDI is poised to bring significant benefits to patients living with those diseases globally.

Now, I am going to focus on WAYLIVRA. As Paula mentioned earlier, we have had a successful advisory committee hearing in May. The advisory committee panel and in particular, the patient testimony have really survived of this disease and the true burden is beyond just the typical symptoms of FCS. We are working toward our August 30th PDUFA date and our reviews continue with all agencies of WAYLIVRA. In Europe, we anticipate our CHMP opinion this fall with approval in the second half of 2018.

We continue to enroll patients on our WAYLIVRA EAP in the U.S. and Europe. We are ready to launch WAYLIVRA upon approval in the U.S. and quickly after approvals in other countries. We plan to launch and find WAYLIVRA shortly after approval in the U.S. We believe that the FCS population is around 3,000 to 5,000 worldwide with approximately 1,000 to 1,500 people living with FCS in the U.S. We continue to make progress in patient identification efforts with a focus on diagnosis of this disease.

For both programs, the underlying commercial infrastructure is fully built. For both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA combined, we have over 110 people in sales in the U.S. This number covers medical affairs, market access and our case manager and of course the sales team. We have a consistent supply chain for both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. Our specialty pharmacies and third-party logistic providers are selected for the U.S., EU and Canada and are ready to launch upon approvals. On market access, we continue to make progress on our discussions with both drugs across target regions.

For both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA, we expect to find for the rarity, burden of disease and the value that both drugs bring and expect to find similar to other life changing rare disease drugs. Last year, the rare disease reports published an article saying that rare disease drugs are filed anywhere from $300,000 to $700,000 per year in U.S. We plan to price it possibly and our expectation is not to be in the upper end of that range. We are committed to facilitating access across all of our countries. We are well positioned to launch TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA upon approval. We believe these drugs can address the unmet needs for the hATTR and FCS communities.

And now I will turn back over to Paula.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you, Sarah. Before concluding, I want to focus on AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx. It is the next exciting near-term milestone after the approvals. It is of course important for patients living with cardiovascular disease driven by elevated Lp(a) and our partnership with Novartis. It is a 270 patient study where all patients were treated for six months and some up to one year. This is the first look at our LICA technology in this many patients for this duration.

These data are not only important for the Lp(a) program, but will translate to the rest of the LICA product in the Ionis and Akcea pipeline inclusive of AKCEA-TTR-LRx. We continue to expect top-line data from this program in the coming months. To date we have seen excellent safety and tolerability profile suitable for large patient populations across the LICA programs. We are working with Novartis to prepare for the final data analysis and an end of Phase II meeting with the FDA. The teams are well along in planning the Phase III trial designs including supply chain strategy with Novartis leading that team effort.

The rest of the pipeline continues to progress including our plans to initiate first in human studies for AKCEA-TTR-LRx this year. If I look to the coming weeks and months, we have some major milestones including potential approval in launch of two drugs this year and a Phase II data readout of AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx which could be a game changer for the cardiovascular community. We are set up to continue to achieve our goals for both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA while progressing our pipeline and building a strong company of talented people driven to execute on our commitment to deliver transformative medicines to patients living with serious and rare diseases.

And now I’ll open up the line to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is now open.

Jim Birchenough

Yeah, hi, guys. Congratulations on all the progress during the quarter, a couple of questions. I guess first just in preparation to the TEGSEDI launch both in the U.S. and Europe, I'm just wondering if you could describe what you're seeing in the EAP program not necessarily specific numbers, but just relative to the other TTR drug, patisiran on a relative basis. What sort of feedback are you getting between physician choices for those two drugs? And then I have got a follow up. Thanks.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you, Tim. I am going to ask Sarah to answer that.

Sarah Boyce

Yeah, Jim, it’s been very consistent with also what we have learned through our market research and our physician advisory panels. The benefit of having a subcutaneous drug to patients, which means that they can take the drug sort of at home, it becomes really important. And we’re seeing that both in terms of – across all the different type of patients but in particular for whether the need to reduce the number of hours spent in the clinic or the amount of travel time to a clinic, but that’s really where people have been seeking out and looking to join the EAP.

One of the other things obviously as well as there is a very high unmet need for all treatments on FCP. And we’re seeing that both in terms of patients who have approached to us to come into the EAP as well as in terms of patients who are looking to enroll and in some cases, still traveling a reasonable distance. Obviously – and the launch situation will be able to reduce that as well as the people are travelling to initially get enrolled in the EAP and then being able to take that treatment to home. So we’re seeing a consistent response and very similar to what we’ve learned from our market research and physician advisory board.

Jim Birchenough

And then maybe just on the TTR-LRx, could you give us in broad strokes what we should expect from the Phase III program. Is that designed both to provide the next generation for the polyneuropathy patients as well as get into to the broader cardiomyopathy dominant patients? Or how should we think about that program? Is it just one study or several study designed to get to a broader market?

Paula Soteropoulos

Yeah, Jim, so we have the two prolonged approach of course is to first look at the hereditary patient population and move very quickly into that patient population and then also in parallel a designer study program to address the broader patient population including wild type cardiomyopathy. And again as we said, we'll be moving into Phase I clinical trial this year.

Jim Birchenough

Great, well thanks for taking the questions.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you, Jim.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ritu Baral with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Ritu Baral

Hi, guys, thanks for taking the question. How are you going to set up the distribution for WAYLIVRA and TEGSEDI in the U.S. or even into the usual rare disease hub? And do you plan on allowing IMS tacking the script?

Paula Soteropoulos

Ritu, thanks. Sarah, I want you to go over that.

Sarah Boyce

Sure, so, we have distribution partners, so actively we will be using traditional [indiscernible] approach through our specialty pharmacy. Our hubs were primarily getting enhanced. And we’ve got actually built out our team of case managers and who will have based across the country. And we’re also putting a significant investment within there in our patient support program and the strategy to round that consistent with what we’ve said all along [indiscernible] physicians and to the patients. And with regards to your question about IMS, yeah, probably traditional way of other orphan drugs to a single specialty pharmacy routes that they are available – typically available through our internet.

Ritu Baral

Got it. And then on Latin America and the patient population you have mentioned in the release that you had with PTC that you expected about 6,000 TTR patients. Can you comment on the mutation mix within those 6,000 patients? Do you have a couple differences – I think founder population the V30M versus the V122I. And how would phenotypically imbursement works in those territories?

Jeff Goldberg

So, this is Jeff. I’ll start and then Sarah may have few things to add. So as we think about Brazil being the large population there, as you know Brazil is a very mixed population. So there's a strong Portuguese decent which leads to the V30M. So there is also a strong Afro-Caribbean influence as well the Asian influence and the Japanese population. So there has really got a pretty mixed phenotype including all of those options. What we're seeing though is as we get deeper into it, it's also a place where there's a lot of thought leaders and a lot of identification. Because of that regulatory component, but also just because this is a place where hATTR is prevalent and those thought leaders have been looking at it and identifying it for years now. So really something that regardless of mutation, we think there is a lot of opportunities to move forward there.

Ritu Baral

In Brazil and Latin America do you expect them to just sort of near either the U.S. or the CHMP as far as the label even in relation to a broad reimbursement?

Jeff Goldberg

So, well, I can’t speculate on what the regulatory bodies might say. A general rule of thumb is that they tend to look to Europe and the U.S. for guidelines, but again that will be on a regulatory body by regulatory body basis. The other thing to think about with reimbursement there is that as it’s typically done, there is a strong name patient program that goes into place in advance of those approvals and PTC is well versed in working through those channels as well.

Ritu Baral

And NTP is revenue producing in these territories?

Jeff Goldberg

Can be in – yes, it can be in those most Latin American countries.

Ritu Baral

Got it. And last question, thanks for your patience. The APO(a) program, can you describe to us what laid to success looks like on the different end points to you and if you could speak to Novartis as well?

Paula Soteropoulos

Sure, the study is again 270 patients. We have a five point randomization looking at multiple arm. So we're looking at set on knockdown of the target Lp(a), which we have high confidence and given the Phase I data that we saw much greater than 90% are knocked down. We're looking at various doses both weekly, biweekly and monthly. And this will help Novartis to select their dose for the Phase III outcome and then safety. And that's why it's so important for us to have a longer duration than we had before against all patients at least six months in some patients up to one year.

Ritu Baral

So Lp(a) is a primary efficacy focus you’re not looking at other neuro biomarkers or other surrogate clinical endpoints?

Paula Soteropoulos

No, no, that’s why we still need an outcome strand for that.

Ritu Baral

Got it. Thanks for taking all the questions.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you too.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Do Kim with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Do Kim

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. So Alnylam seems to expect their cardiac data to be included on – just around EU label. What kind of impact do you think that will have on the commercial dynamics for TTR drugs in Europe?

Sarah Boyce

Paula shall I take that?

Paula Soteropoulos

Yes.

Sarah Boyce

Yes, so basically we don’t expect it to have any impact on us. That would be the simple answer. Good way. So one of the things when it comes to commercialization of the drug, the four corners is based on your indication statement, obviously TEGSEDI is approved and INOTERSEN have not yet been approved, but from what we’ve learned the indications are essentially the same. So from an opportunity perspective, we view them as same – very similar. So we’re seeing no vision.

Do Kim

Okay, great, thank you. And on APO(a) Phase II data what level of details are you trying to provide on platelet declines and potentially adrenal end point?

Paula Soteropoulos

Yes Do, we completely understand that’s what most people are looking to understand. And so we will put – you have to remember top line. And to the extent that we can give a sense of where we are with the platelets and anything else, we will just to say it on a blinded basis thus far we don't see any platelet issues at this point in time. And so we will work to give the appropriate level of detail that we can. Top line again it's also speed getting that top line data out there. We will have a very shortly thereafter a couple of opportunities to go in deeper as well including Ionis will have an R&D Day. Shortly after them there's also the AHA. So despite whatever we can provide top line we will also have more detail shortly thereafter.

Do Kim

Great thank you. Thank you for taking my questions.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thanks Do.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gill Bloom with Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Gill Bloom

Hello, thank you for taking my question. This is Gill Bloom for Chad Messer. I just want to know what do you guys – how do you guys consider the placement of the tafamidis to other tetramer stabilizer? Do you think these could compete with the study of others ?

Paula Soteropoulos

So tafamidis and other stabilizers do provide some benefit for patients. But it is just stabilization. And we believe as well as many of the experts and physicians that we talk to that knocking down the protein is necessary for the disease modification that these patients really need.

Gill Bloom

Right. And just another follow-on on WAYLIVRA. So you mentioned that you're going to have a screening efforts going on with the Compass study. Are you considering a similar strategy of genetic screening with WAYLIVRA as well?

Paula Soteropoulos

I’ll just take it. We have – the Compass is for hATTR, patients as well as other genetic mutations. And so for FCS patients, these patients can be diagnosed clinically and so it's not the same case. Patients that have persistent high triglycerides at the levels that we are talking about. So multiple levels, for no other reason and have had a history of pancreatitis or an extreme abdominal pain, there really isn’t anything left but FCS.

So it is more efficient to screen these patients from a clinical basis. And we are doing a lot of work to educate, as you may be aware we had our field sales in the U.S. fully build out the team for quite a while now. And a lot of the works that they are doing is connecting with patient – physician and helping educate on this disease and finding patient. So that is a lot of the focus that we’ve been doing to help find these patients for FCS.

Gill Bloom

All right, thank you very much for taking my questions. And good luck with the launch.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you, Gill.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Paul Matteis with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Nick Rubino

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Nick Rubino on for Paul Matteis. Thanks for taking our questions. We were curious if you had any comment on the (p) (a) what are the mechanisms of the Novartis’ opt-in? Are there any timing restrictions, how long did they have before they can opt-in and what would be ex-U.S. role in the program assuming they don’t opt-in or are they do opt-in, I’m sorry?

Mike MacLean

So I’ll start, the mechanical subset at the end of the study we have time to review the data, we have time to go and seek competition with the FDA. And then there is a window in which Novartis has to choose to opt-in or not. So it’s a pretty standard option agreement.

Nick Rubino

Okay, great. And then just a follow-up regarding your recent collaboration with PTC Therapeutics, would you consider partnerships in other geographies beyond Latin America?

Paula Soteropoulos

Nick?

Nick Rubino

Hello?

Paula Soteropoulos

You said PTC Therapeutics and then we didn’t hear the rest.

Nick Rubino

Sorry, so with PTC Therapeutics, would you consider partnerships in other geographies beyond Latin America?

Jeff Goldberg

So its just what we’ve done in this case, we’re going to evaluate each geography and each drug to make sure that we are assessing each possibility and getting drug to patients in the most rapid and efficient manner possible.

Paula Soteropoulos

And just to say it I mean, our commitment is to grow Akcea globally, as a global company. And some of those though we’ll look – again case by cases as Jeff said, do what make sense again in the timing in the context to get drug to patient will be a content.

Nick Rubino

All right, fantastic. Thank you.

Sarah Boyce

Thanks, Nick.

Operator

Thank you. And this concludes our Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ms. Soteropoulos for closing remarks.

Paula Soteropoulos

All right, thanks everybody. Thanks very much for listening today. I look forward to updating you as we continue forward with our commercial preparations for both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. And I expect to hear a lot of message as we bring those two drugs to patients and progress our pipeline of drugs for people with serious and rare diseases. Thanks and good afternoon.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude today’s program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.