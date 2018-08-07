Closing W.P. Carey’s Valuation Gap

Given the wide valuation gap, we believe that there’s strong upside to initiating a position now.

Upon closer examination, WPC’s valuation gap appears to be almost exclusively related to “confusion risk” associated with the recently announced CPA:17 acquisition.

It’s that consistency and predictability that has earned WPC a valuable place setting in my Durable Income portfolio.

I have been covering W.P. Carey (WPC) for quite some time, for over seven years. In my very first article (published on June 22, 2011) I wrote:

“As a global net lease REIT, W. P. Carey has provided “SWAN” investors with a constant net lease source of income for almost 40 years. The globally diverse asset portfolio, combined with its sustainably innovative operating platform, has made W. P. Carey one of the safest and reliable real estate investment platforms in the world.”

As you see, I have always considered WPC a “sleep well at night” REIT and I even defined the term (in that 2011 article):

“The SWAN investor is seeking a fundamentally safe investment strategy where principal preservation and sustainable income (and growth) are a must. Essentially, this investor is seeking a bond-type investment in a real estate wrapper.”

Since that time, WPC has consistently delivered on its promise of providing investors with predictable dividend income, and over that time shares have returned an average of 12% per year. It’s that consistency and predictability that has earned WPC a valuable place setting in my Durable Income portfolio.

So far this year, WPC has under-performed the Net Lease REIT peers, shares (in WPC) have returned -1.5% year-to-date.

On the surface, that seems to be odd, since WPC has relatively no U.S. retail exposure with almost no retail store closure overhang.

However, upon closer examination, WPC’s valuation gap appears to be almost exclusively related to “confusion risk” associated with the recently announced CPA:17 acquisition. We view this valuation gap as a perception overhang, that will likely dissipate over the next few quarters.

The purpose for this article is to provide investors with an Q2-18 update and to provide details as to why we believe W.P. Carey is well-positioned to close its valuation gap.

Photo Source

Let’s Start With CPA:17

In mid-June, WPC announced that its board approved a merger pact in which CPA:17 will merge with a subsidiary of WPC in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at $6 billion. CPA:17 stockholders will get a fixed exchange ratio of 0.160 of W.P. Carey shares for each CPA:17 share - about $10.72 per share, based on WPC's closing price of $67.03 on Friday.

I have always anticipated that WPC would merge with CPA:17 and ultimately CPA:18, smaller in size ($2.3 billion AUM), and the property portfolio commenced raising equity just three years ago (in 2013).

Beyond removing conflicts of interest, this merger is strategic for WPC because it will provide powerful scale advantages, allowing the Net Lease REIT to become a more dominant player in the global REIT arena.

CPA:17 is a $6 billion non-traded REIT that WPC has managed for over ten years and is primarily invested in a diversified portfolio of net lease real estate in the U.S and Europe. Here are the benefits to WPC for the merger:

It improves earnings quality, and further simplifies the business. Almost all WPC’s earnings will be derived directly from more valuable lease revenues compared to finite life investment management income.

It adds a high-quality diversified pool of assets and fits nicely within the existing portfolio.

It will enhance overall metrics, in particular, weighted average lease term and tenant and industry diversification.

From a credit perspective, it enhances WPC’s profile. Earnings from real estate will cover a much larger percentage of interest expense and dividend and the underlying business will be easier to analyze.

It is also a deleveraging transaction on a consolidated debt to gross assets basis. WPC will gain significant scale enabling it to operate more efficiently with lower G&A expenses as a percentage of assets, and rental revenues.

Most importantly, increased size is expected to rank WPC among the largest REITs, both raising prominence with investors and improving the liquidity of the stock.

The deal further simplifies WPC’s business and accelerates its strategy to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet. Real Estate earnings are generally ascribed a higher multiple by investors given the long-term, recurring nature of the underlying income relative to finite Investment Management earnings.

The improved earnings mix results in a higher pro forma AFFO multiple, even at implied multiples currently ascribed to WPC’s Real Estate and Investment Management segments. This higher-multiple Real Estate segment is expected to generate approximately 96% of total pro forma AFFO (up from 83% currently):

The addition of a high-quality diversified portfolio aligned with WPC’s existing portfolio enhances portfolio metrics, including extending the weighted average lease term to 10.4 years. Also, the deal increases tenant and industry diversification and reduces top 10 concentration to 25% of ABR:

The merger considerably increases size, scale and prominence with pro forma equity market capitalization of ~$10.9 billion and pro forma enterprise value of ~$17.3 billion - WPC will be the second-largest net lease REIT with significantly elevated ranking in the MSCI US REIT Index (into top 25).

Note: At the end of this article, I will provide an AFFO per share model for the CPA:17 roll-up.

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2-18, WPC’s balance sheet remains very well positioned in terms of liquidity, leverage and a well-laddered series of maturities. At Q2-18, the company had $1.2 billion of available capacity on the revolver and only $82 million of debt maturing through the end of 2019.

WPC expects proceeds from its disposition pipeline will fund acquisitions for the remainder of this year. The company has limited exposure to interest rate volatility as floating rate debt is predominately limited to the outstanding balance on the credit facility, which stood at $397 million at the end of Q2-18.

WPC said it had narrowed AFFO guidance for the year to between $5.40 and $5.50 per diluted share by raising the lower end of the range. This positive adjustment takes into account the completed acquisition volume year-to-date, as well as the visibility into the investment management structuring revenue.

At the midpoint of the revised guidance range, WPC expects year-over-year growth of almost 3% in 2018 driven largely by accretive net acquisition volume, which is expected to more than offset an approximate $15 million reduction in one-time structuring fees.

The CPA:17 transaction enhances WPC’s credit profile: decreasing debt-to-gross assets from 49% to below 44%, providing a clear path to reducing secured debt through prepayment of debt with minimal frictional costs.

WPC said the merger will temporarily increase net debt/EBITDA above current levels with a projected path to reduce post transaction. Also, it will replace the REIT’s finite Investment Management fees with long term, recurring Real Estate revenues providing higher-quality cash flow coverage for interest expense and dividend. An obvious benefit for WPC is the fact that the company already manages the CPA:17 portfolio, so it is familiar with the debt and lease expirations.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, WPC announced AFFO per diluted share with 82%, or $1.08 per diluted share generated by the real estate segment. Net real estate revenues excluding reimbursable costs totaled $168 million for Q2-18, essentially in-line with the prior year period.

Investment volume for Q2-18 totaled $289 million. The Danish logistics portfolio acquisition, which generates ABR of nearly $13 million closed just before the end of the quarter and therefore did not have a meaningful impact on the Q2-18 results.

The three investments closed after quarter-end totaling $210 million bringing the total deal volume year-to-date to $605 million. These third quarter transactions add almost $15 million of ABR to the portfolio increasing total ABR to $708 million.

Based on the investments closed year-to-date, as well as the current pipeline, WPC raised the lower end of the range for its guidance assumption on investment volume for the full year, resulting in a revised range of $700 million to $1 billion. WPC is currently on track with disposition plans for the year, having closed $164 million during the first six months.

At quarter-end, WPC’s net leased portfolio consisted of 878 properties covering 87 million square feet net leased to 208 tenants. The portfolio maintained close to full occupancy at 99.6%. The weighted average lease term of the portfolio was extended to ten years, an increase of almost half a year from where it was a year ago.

As you can see below, the company is diversified, with a majority of industrial (29%), office (24%), warehouse (16%), retail (16%), and self-storage (5%).

The European Exposure

WPC’s properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Europe. The company has subscribed to the view that US retail real estate is overbuilt; it has had little such exposure for years. Instead, another primary differentiator with Carey is its international exposure - the company has been investing internationally for 20 years, primarily in western and northern Europe.

In June, EPC completed its largest deal year-to-date: the $187 million acquisition of a portfolio of 14 logistics assets in the corporate headquarters of Danske Fragtmaend, which is the number one provider of business freight solutions in Denmark with a dominant 50% market share dating back over 100 years. This deal fits nicely within WPC’s existing Nordic portfolio, a region the company has been investing in since 2001.

Photo Source

The Danske assets are critical and represent 90% of Danske Freight’s logistics footprint in key metropolitan areas on long-term leases that have close to 18 years remaining and provides built-in rent growth through annual rent escalations tied to Danish CPI.

This was a unique and compelling opportunity for WPC to acquire highly sought-after logistics assets executed in a truly off-market transaction, demonstrating the strength and breadth of WPC’s relationships in Europe.

Also in July WPC announced the $178 million acquisition of a 36-property portfolio of retail assets in the Netherlands, triple-net leased to Intergamma, which is the country's number one do-it-yourself retailer with about 40% market share and has an 85-year history. The critical assets represent 80% of Intergamma’s retail footprint on long-term triple net leases with a weighted average lease term of 15 years. It also includes annual inflation-based rent bumps tied to Dutch CPI.

This transaction was linked to corporate M&A activity at the parent company level and is a good example of WPC’s ability to generate incremental yield by sourcing and structuring more complex transactions where it can provide greater certainty of close to the seller.

In June WPC completed an $86 million asset swap and lease amendment within its portfolio of Forterra industrial assets. Through this transaction, WPC was able to acquire one of Forterra’s most valuable and best-performing facilities in exchange for a number of smaller properties in the U.S. and Canada in locations or product areas that the tenant sought to divest.

WPC continues to find attractive investments both externally and from within its portfolio driven by focusing on opportunities outside of the commodity segment of net lease, preferring more structured off-market portfolio transactions that it can create value and get better terms.

Back Of The Napkin AFFO Model

I decided to put together a rough back of the napkin AFFO per share model for the CPA:17 rollup. Keep in mind, this is a model and therefore I claim no liability for the accuracy or lack thereof. First, as you can see below, I am estimating CPA:17 to generate the following income after interest (add I also deducted G&A, since that is a cost to WPC):

This is how I arrived at the debt/interest cost:

Now keep in mind that WPC will no longer be generating fees from CPA:17 so they must be deducted. Also, there are GP interests and dividend income (WPC owns 4.6% of CPA:17) to consider. Here are the plug numbers:

So now, before the “sum of the parts” remember that WPC will issue new shares for the CPA:17 merger:

Drum roll... as you can see, and based on my estimate, WPC will generate around $5.05 per share in AFFO with the merger. Again, this is my estimate and investors should not rely on the accuracy.

Putting The Model Into Action

Using the above-referenced AFFO model ($5.05 / share AFFO) as the Q1-19 annualized run-rate, I increased that amount by 4% since that has been the historical run rate growth for WPC over the last several years. As you can see (below), we target the annualized run-rate for WPC at $5.25 per share (annualized for 2019 including 4% growth):

Let me be clear, I was hoping to see considerable growth for the CPA:17 rollup, but clearly, there is short-term dilution. The tradeoff is simple: instead of growth, WPC investors are getting higher quality income and enhanced diversification. More importantly, the overhang risk associated with WPC’s investment management business is almost gone (post CPA:17, there will only be around 5% of non-investment management income for WPC).

What about dividend safety?

I modeled a $.01 per share dividend increase for WPC in 2019 and as you can see, coverage is still below 80%, so I am not concerned about the safety of the income. Also, as I said, the quality of the income is better as a result of the CPA:17 merger.

Closing W.P. Carey’s Valuation Gap

Now on to valuation, arguably the most important part of this exercise. Let’s start with the dividend yield:

As seen above, I have highlighted the closest peers (STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and Realty Income (NYSE:O)) in medium blue. These REITs are all recognized for their higher-quality balance sheet and overall portfolio quality. Notably, WPC does not have the enhanced US retail exposure as the other three and also WPC has European exposure.

I believe that WPC’s valuation gap, based on dividend yield, is around 100 basis points, or better said, I believe the fair value of WPC’s dividend yield is closer to 5.2%. Now let’s examine the P/AFFO multiple:

Again, comparing WPC with the closest peers (O, NNN, and STOR) it seems that the company is trading around 400 bps below the others.

Again, it’s important to make these comparisons: (1) Post merger, WPC’s payout ratio will be closer to 80%, (2) WPC is rated (by S&P BBB) and O and NNN are rated BBB+. Personally, I like WPC’s European exposure and this is an important differentiator, as it provides stability to WPC’s revenues.

What’s the target range? (I’m so glad you asked that question) >>>

In summary: WPC’s overhang should diminish when the company rolls up CPA:17. The investment management business is winding down and this will effectively remove most of the complexity risk and out the stalwart REIT on the path to being a 100% pure-play Net Lease REIT. There is very little (if any) integration risk, since WPC already manages the CPA:17 assets. Given the wide valuation gap, we believe that there’s strong upside to initiating a position now.

Alternatively, there will be around 54.2 shares in CPA:17 hitting the street when the roll-up is done, and while some shareholders will likely become WPC owners (it's tax deferred), others will likely seek full liquidity, and this could free up an even wider margin of safety. There’s no way to know how many CPA:17 investors will stay in the game, but I suspect that the increase in liquidity will create an opportunity to grab this diamond in the rough. We will be watching this closely….

I’ll remind you of the same SWAN definition that I published over seven years ago:

“The SWAN investor is seeking a fundamentally safe investment strategy where principal preservation and sustainable income (and growth) are a must. Essentially, this investor is seeking a bond-type investment in a real estate wrapper.”

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graphs and WPC Investor Presentation.

Other REITs: (O), (NNN), (WPC), (ADC), (STOR), (FCPT), (LXP), (GTY), (SRC), (VER), (EPR), and (GNL).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.