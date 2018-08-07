Pennon Group: One Man's Waste Is Another's Profit

Introduction

Pennon Group (OTCPK:PEGRF)(OTCPK:PEGRY) is a UK-based "environmental infrastructure" group with wide-reaching operations which primarily focus on waste & water management. The umbrella extends over four main business segments, three of which are water-based (Bournemouth Water, South West Water and Pennon Water services) and one for waste (Viridor). The water segments of the business are industry leading with the highest regulated returns of any UK water company and the waste business is undergoing a transformation to allow it to compete going forward. The attractive 5.15% yield is above historic averages and the expanding waste focus of the firm is entering the final stages of capital expenditure. This, combined with the regulated return of the water business, will create a cash-flow machine in the years to come.

The firm's history dates back to 1989 with the privatisation of the water industry and South West Water listing as one of ten in the UK. In 1993 the company entered the waste management sector by purchasing Haul Waste (and renaming it Viridor), which kicked off an acquisition spree in the 1990s of smaller landfill and waste companies. The acquisition of small medium assets allowed it to gain scale in Waste and become a leading player in the sector. Its activities in water were less regular but larger in scale, as shown with its largest purchase of Bournemouth water in 2015 for £100m. The focus in the past 5 years has been predominately on energy-from-waste (EfW) developments which supply its large power needs and lead to less space being taken up in landfills. The result of this is a geographically spread waste business and a water business concentrated in one of the most affluent areas of the UK.

Going forward, the company wants to be number one in both the waste and water markets through efficient, sustainable growth.

Viridor

As noted above, Pennon is split into distinctive entities and as such it makes sense to analyse each individually. In terms of EBITDA split, SWW remains the largest contributor with over 70%, Viridor at 29% and others contributing 1%.

Waste and EfW is the first area to address. The portfolio consists of almost 300MW of energy generation (EfW, Landfill gas engines, solar and Anaerobic digestion) and an intake of over 7 million tonnes of waste per year. As seen in the below chart, its activities cover almost all of the major population areas in the UK:

Source: Viridor - 2018 annual report

The EfW space is one in which I personally have a lot of interest and is an area in which Pennon excels. The company has 12 sites split between operational and in development. The upfront capital cost of the projects on a pure power output are incredibly high with EPC and connection cost being between £4000-16000/kW which is slightly above other baseload technology nuclear and well above CCGTs (Viridor, 2016). Its success and ability to be viable at costs at those levels are due to a combination of contracted revenues for the waste going into the plant and then contracted revenues for the energy (capacity) produced. The dual purpose of the plants is what makes them unique in the UK.

First, looking at the contracted revenues for the waste, gate fees are the single largest revenue driver for Viridor accounting for 75%. Most of the sources of the waste are the local councils/municipalities in which the operating facilities are located. As an example, the Ardley EfW in Oxford set a 25-year agreement with Oxford council in 2011 to dispose of all non-recyclable rubbish. Of the 12 sites, 10 have contracts in place with local councils of length 15-25 years. The other 2-3 operate on a merchant basis which provides less upfront certainty. Having 75% of the units on a contracted basis is great in a context of stagnating/falling gates from a 2015 peak of almost £100/tonne to just above £80/tonne in 2018 (Ends Waste and Energy, 2017). A recurring theme for Pennon is the long-term certainty that is associated with revenues as two-thirds is long-term index linked contracts.

Source: Pennon - 2017 Investor factsheet

On the output side for the EfWs, it has a fairly small power output but a large load factor allows it to capture more profit throughout the year (accounts for 25% of revenue). I calculated the load factor to be roughly 68% for the AD and EfW based on 185MW*8670/1.05TWh annual output. As its short-run marginal cost of generation will be negative due to the low gate fees as long as the power price is not massively negative, it will have a positive margin on any MWh unit it produces. This is great for merchant operations and trading in the UK power market.

The portfolio of business assets that Pennon operates also enables the company to naturally hedge some of its power out internally from use by the water treatment plants that it operates. The optimisation team at Viridor also hedges in September for the year ahead, allowing it to mitigate power price risk. Physically it has private wire agreements which allow it to bypass system charges on the national electrical grid and have a market for power generation. It also has similar agreements in place for the heat generated at the Runcorn plant to be used in a nearby INEOS chemical plant.

This will continue going forward once all 12 EfWs become operational and their capacity increases to 242MW with an intake of over 3 million tonnes of waste per year.

Another less prominent but longer standing aspect of the company's power operations is the use of landfill gas, which is capturing the gases that accumulate in the landfill sites it controls and burning it in a small scale reciprocating engine to produce power. The gas is of lower quality and has a lower calorific value than natural gas which can lead to problems with reliability and requires more maintenance but is much cheaper to produce. Viridor went through a streamlining of its landfill gas assets in 2017, but still maintains 99MW across its locations. The output was 445GWh hours and margins per MWh were almost £52. While this is excellent at present with almost 30% of waste going to EfWs, with stricter mandates around landfills in the UK/EU and general sub ten-year time span of usable gas at landfills, this will play a diminishing role in the years to come. There does arise the risk also that the UK moves towards a much higher recycling rate than today and there is far less physical material to use. I believe this should be considered but at present I do not see any of the major political parties pushing harder to increase the cost on consumer on a large enough scale to move much beyond current levels. As seen in the below chart from Defra, recycling levels have remained flat in recent years;

Source: Defra, 2018

The final point to note on revenue streams from power is the capacity market, which is a mechanism brought in to the UK in 2014 to ensure that there would be sufficient capacity margins to keep the lights on. It is a complicated auction-based process in which existing and new power stations can receive between 1- and 15-year contracts 4 years ahead (e.g. 2018 for 2022). It is based on a per kW £ number and the 15-year contract is linked to CPI. From the previous auctions Viridor has 3 plants with 15-year contracts and 2 with rolling 1-year contracts, which will give them revenues of roughly £1.2m a year. A best-case scenario would be all the fleet getting contract which if the average clearing price is £20/kW could be an extra £4m in revenue every year.

Overall, I think that Viridor is well placed to capitalise on the structural shift in waste and recycling away from the use of only landfills and the development build out of EfWs. I particularly like the double revenue strategy from both inputs and outputs of the operation, which is very different from most power operations. Granted it is only one-third of the company’s operations but almost 80% of that revenue is contracted as noted with either local authorities or large multinationals.

South West Water

This is the more traditional and larger aspect of Pennon's operations. It is one which is less interesting and at present offers less upside than the Viridor business mentioned above. As seen in the below EBITDA numbers, SWW is constant and once the 5-year pricing regime has been set, the cash flows are easily predictable.

Source: Pennon, 2018

What it lacks in excitement it makes up for in predictability and this part of the business is much more in line with the conventional utility bond proxy model. This is due to the nature of the industry and the regulated rates of return which water companies can make under a traditional RPI+X model. Every 5 years OFWAT (UK water regulator) sets pricing on a number of factors such as customer satisfaction, leakage and water quality. This is to ensure that customer bills do not rise by large amounts and that the naturally monopolistic can be kept under control.

SWW is industry-leading in working within this paradigm, with the lowest borrowing costs in the sector allowing it to efficiently finance its ongoing capital investments. It is also best in class at hitting the predefined objectives set by OFWAT (such as low capital expenditure on projects and operational objectives) which enables it to maximise its return on regulated equity; this is represented in the chart below;

Source: Pennon, 2018

Going forward, there is a new set of 5-year rules going into force in 2020 and while I am no expert on the technicalities of water regulations, there does not appear to be significant changes to the entire operations of SWW. They are seen to be tougher on the water sector with the expectation of £15-25 per customer bill being shaved off and less return they can claim back from customers. This had a fairly significant impact on share prices in the industry at the end of 2017 and early 2018 but it appears to have been shrugged off by the market as of now. (Times, 2017)

Dividend metrics and Valuation

With the overview of the businesses, the dividend will be reviewed. As the cash flows of the business are known, the company has set a target of annual dividend growth of RPI+4% (6.5% in total, 2+/-1% is UK inflation target) going forward. As shown below, it has been able to achieve this in the past and is positioning itself well going forward to achieve this goal.

Source: Pennon, 2018

While Pennon is never going to give you the returns of a tech superstar like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), it will (in the absence of major regulatory change) give you predictable, consistent and above inflation returns over the long run. The chart below formed of the dividend per share, share price and yield present an interesting picture with there only really being two periods when the yield breaks the 5% mark.

Source: Authors own chart

The first was in 2009 at the tail-end of the financial crisis and early 2018 when the announcement of potential changes to the water charging regime were made. Most of these fears are now seen to be overdone and while there is some scope for return that Pennon is allowed to make falling, its best in class returns will allow it to continue to be a strong performer. The best opportunity to buy was during this time when the yield went over 6%, I missed this too and was late to the party. I personally like the yield anywhere over 5% and despite having a full position will add on any major future drops.

Looking at the balance sheet of Pennon, it is important to analyse the debt profile and leverage utilised as since the privatisation of the industry there has been an increase in the gearing levels observed. Competitors such as Thames Water and Yorkshire Water have gearing nearing 80% and have been under recent scrutiny in the UK due to the impact this is having on consumers. Pennon is more in line with industry averages with gearing as per the 2018 annual report being 63%. This is emphasised in the annual OFWAT report on the financial health of water utilities in the UK in the below chart:

Source: OFWAT, 2017

Pennon is represented by SWB and is one of only two companies at the level at which OFWAT sets the notional level of gearing which dictates the return. It appears to have been one of the well-run water companies and not maximising leverage to boost private equity returns, but to use debt to cheaply finance capital expenditure beneficial for the firm’s long-term development.

Gross debt is £3,387M and there is £585M cash held to give a net debt position of £2,802M. The breakdown of this debt is well skewed towards longer maturities with some outstanding debt having a life of 39 years and the weighted average maturity for all debt being 19 years. While the leverage may be a little high for some, the outstanding is not due for expiration in the short to medium term and roughly 40% of the debt was built up during the development and construction of the fleet of EfWs. The debt is being used for the right purpose and the average interest rate cost of 3.1% across all of Pennon. This is coupled with the security that 60% of the debt is on a fixed rate basis. While overall debt did increase by £137M in 2017/18, it was largely due to the £398M group capital spend, of which £216M was spent on the 4 remaining EfW plants either entering commissioning or still under construction. In the years to come once all twelve are operational, this figure will fall to the level of the SWW annual capital investment, roughly halving the annual spend and allowing more debt to be paid off.

Valuing Pennon using the dividend discount model with inputs 12% return, 6.5% dividend growth and current dividend give a price of £7.46. As this is virtually the price of the stock today, there is little margin of safety at this point and it may be worth holding off until it reaches a more attractive point.

Conclusion

Pennon is a group with a rather boring history with waste and water not the most exciting sectors; but their necessity to life means that they are predictably always going to be needed. This essential services aspect of what Pennon provides, coupled with the new and developing EfW space, means it is well positioned going into the future. The price is not overly attractive at current levels but solid expected levels of return and annual dividend growth target of 6-7% mean that it is a good utility holding for any UK based portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.