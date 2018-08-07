Hedges, Differentials And Pioneer's Valuation

Hedge losses have been much discussed in the media lately, but the impact on share prices looks quite low so far.

U.S. shale producers do not fully enjoy high oil prices due to wide differentials and low "ceiling" prices in their hedge positions.

"Pioneer casts a shadow..."

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) made an operating update on July 31, where it showed realization prices for the 2nd quarter. Including hedging effect, crude oil selling price was just $52.92 per barrel, given average $68 WTI benchmark price for the quarter. Without hedges, a discount to WTI was at a $7 level ($61.2 realization price). It was such a surprise from the company with oil production covered by Brent-pricing export contracts that Bloomberg even issued an article with some gloomy type of headline: "Pioneer Casts A Shadow Over Permian Earnings".

It looks like a good decision from the management to release the numbers before its earnings report given just modest negative reaction in shares. So far, the first reaction on oil producers' earnings looks quite negative. However, these first dumps have been bought back every time, except in case of generally bad quarterly results like for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI).

Hedges

Meanwhile, Pioneer has the most unfortunate oil hedges compared to its peers: almost all of the oil production volumes in 2018 are hedged with relatively low ceiling price (below $60, compared to peers' average of $63 per barrel).

(Source: Companies' data, Arbat Capital estimates)

Company management hardly can be blamed, because hedge positions are primarily designed to avoid volatility in energy prices. On the other hand, Pioneer's Chairman, Scott D. Sheffield, could look at what strike his son Bryan Sheffield, CEO at Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), was selling call options (~ $71 per barrel!) to lower the hedge costs.

Seriously though, during 1Q18, Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) bought back the WTI $65 call options within their crude oil price collars for the period of May 1 through December 31. The company is left with just puts in the 2H18 and the average monthly floor price of $50 per barrel to hedge downside risks.

Pioneer's management apparently had no trust in high crude oil prices this year. Apart from geopolitical risks and the OPEC+ deal, crude oil is supposedly supported by extra-light gravity of U.S. shale oil, while supply of Venezuela's heavy oil is steadily decreasing. Refineries get much more gasoline from shale oil and less distillates, hence all the talking about deficit of middle distillates in the world, which pushes oil prices higher.

As a major exporter of U.S. shale oil, Pioneer should have had some insight into this development. I see only two options here: 1) poor judgement on Pioneer's executives' part, or 2) the weak base behind middle distillates argument. I leave it for you to decide. In my opinion, as an almost debt-free company, it could have much fewer hedge positions in the first place.

Differentials

Additionally, Pioneer experienced significant differential in crude oil realization in 2Q18. Its average basis differential was at the $6.7 level, above the $6.4 per barrel number for pure Permian producers.

For the quarter, average discount of Midland crude oil price to WTI was about $8 per barrel. In 3Q18 to date, it has widened to $14 per barrel.

Average discount to Magellan Houston crude oil price in the Gulf Coast was about $12 per barrel in 2Q18, and it increased to $16 per barrel.

Management promised an improvement in the next quarter results due to about two months' lag in the Gulf Coast's contracts. The company has firm pipeline commitments to deliver about 165 kbpd, or 94% of current Permian net oil production, to Gulf Coast refineries and export markets. During the second half, Pioneer's export capacities are expected to grow.

Other Permian producers exposed to basis differentials mostly hedged 40-60% of production with basis swaps. Companies with just 10-15% share are supposed to have access to export terminals and refineries or have most of their crude oil produced outside the Permian basin.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) apparently has about 10% of production bounded to basis swaps because the company produces a large part of its crude oil in Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin (close to WTI pricing).

The differentials likely impact small operators the most, because they typically sell their crude at the wellhead and don’t have long-term agreements with pipeline owners.

(Source: Rystad Energy Shale Trends Report)

Laredo Petroleum pointed out in its quarterly report that the company was lucky to contract firm transportation (25 kbpd capacity) to the Gulf Coast from 4Q19. Laredo has 43% of its production hedged by basis swaps, but half of them are at an already elevated $7.3 per barrel level.

The market for hedging basis differentials is likely small and illiquid. Pioneer, as one of the biggest producers of crude oil in the Permian, has done a great job of ensuring access to the Gulf Coast for almost all of its oil output. It is highly probable that the company's differential will indeed improve from this pretty bad 2Q number.

Valuation

In my opinion, Pioneer's shares have a substantial premium in valuation relative to peers. The premium can be explained by the high rating given to management by investors. This management was able to persuade investors to buy new shares, financing growth CapEx, even in the beginning of 2016 (WTI was at $30).

(Source: Companies' data, Bloomberg, Arbat Capital Estimates)

There were some growing concerns in management's execution abilities a year ago, when reported production oil mix suddenly declined a bit. However, it was more general concerns for all the Permian producers that earnings season.

The share price plunged from $160 level to $130 then (~ -20%).

(Source: TradingView)

Given current crude oil prices, Pioneer's share price may drop to the $150 level if similar negative sentiment appears.

Bottom Line

If crude oil price finally breaks downward, PXD shares will follow due to the already seemingly high valuation of the company.

If WTI keeps on trading close to $70 per barrel level, PXD will be able to sell its oil output for an at least $8-10 per barrel lower price due to massive hedge positions. The same hedges prevent benefits from potential short-term upside in crude oil prices due to growing Iran tensions.

Some critique of company management might take place. Possibly, it will drive the shares lower. In my opinion, a $150 share price looks like a reasonable target for a potential short trade.

