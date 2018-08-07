K2M Gets A Boost From A Stronger Spine Market

Investors have been doing some bargain-shopping lately in the spinal care space, as these stocks have largely lagged a strong med-tech market due to ongoing concerns about weak U.S. volume growth and persistent price pressure. That bargain-shopping got a nice boost with second quarter earnings, as all but one of the four major independents (K2M (KTWO), NuVasive (NUVA), Globus (GMED), and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)) saw a 10% or better pop on June quarter earnings (Globus being the exception, but that stock had been on a tear up into June).

I’m still a little concerned about the overall level of valuation in the med-tech space and the risk that spine procedure volume growth could disappoint again, but I also still like K2M. Although the company’s focus on complex/deformity helps to shield it somewhat from volume and price pressures, I also like the company’s expanding sales force and product line-up, as well as the potential for margin leverage as it scales up its operations. Although the shares are no bargain by discounted cash flow, they do appear to be trading at a lower forward revenue multiple than the growth rate would otherwise suggest is fair.

Good OUS Sales Push The Top Line, While Expenses Weigh

Were it not for strong OUS sales, K2M’s second quarter would likely have been seen as okay-to-good. While the U.S. business did well on a relative basis, it didn’t do all that much better than expected, and the company’s cost structure/margin leverage is going to remain a talking point for a while longer.

Revenue rose 12% in constant currency, with U.S. growth of 7% more or less in coming in as expected. Growth was driven by slightly better than expected 10% growth in the Degenerative business, helped by ongoing strength from Cascadia (interbodies) and Ozark (a new cervical plate product). Complex saw 7% growth, led by ongoing uptake of the Yukon OCT system, while MIS was down 1% on weaker biologics. Relatively speaking, this was a good quarter, as NuVasive’s U.S. spine business grew about 6% and Globus’s grew 4% ex-robotics (with robotics, it was up 15%), while Stryker (NYSE:SYK) saw 4% overall growth in spine (not just U.S.-specific) and SeaSpine saw 7.5% U.S. growth with 11.5% hardware growth.

OUS growth was the star, up 26% in constant currency and nearly 20% than most analysts expected, as the company benefits from efforts taken over the past year or so to improve performance in territories like Japan and Australia.

Margin performance was not as impressive. Gross margin declined 50bp and missed expectations, due largely it seems to pricing pressures. While NuVasive also saw gross margin pressure, Globus saw improvement (presumably helped by the growth in the robotics business), while SeaSpine’s comps aren’t quite as useful (but improved slightly). Operating income was also weaker than expected, largely because sales and marketing expense grew almost 17% and came in about 10% higher than expected. Although higher operating expenses are to be expected as K2M ramps up its sales force, even management acknowledged that their cost structure is out of whack.

Good Near-Term Revenue Drivers, But Margins Need Work

Although K2M has seen a near-term deceleration in U.S. spine revenue growth, I’m not too concerned about the company’s near-term prospects for ongoing above-market growth. Some of the deceleration, I believe, was due to the timing of new product introductions, exacerbated by challenging end-market trends. But as recently-hired sales reps mature into their roles and become more productive, as the company leverages its new launches, and as the partnership with BrainLab takes hold, I believe growth can improve from here.

The company only just released its new Mojave PL 3D implant in mid-May, and I believe this 3D-printed expandable cage can make a noticeable difference in the MIS business. The first such printed cage to market, surgeons can adjust both the height and angle of the cage, whereas competing offerings offer only height adjustment – it may not sound like a huge difference, but little things matter in spinal implants and I believe Mojave will show meaningful patient outcome/satisfaction improvements, and apparently the product is already starting to drive customers to K2M, with the companies fielding inquiries from surgeons who weren’t previously K2M customers.

I’m also expecting the company to continue leveraging prior sales force additions. K2M has taken advantage of a dicey recent climate in the spinal space to hire away reps from other ortho companies and as those hires get their legs under them, they should become efficient in driving revenue growth.

On the other hand, expenses remain a concern. Med-techs can sometimes get a “free pass” when they are early in their growth phase, but investors still want evidence of operating leverage in the model. Management has recognized the company’s cost structure needs work and created the new COO position in part to address this issue. Judging by the comments on the call, it doesn’t sound like management is contemplating far-reaching changes at this point, but rather more “blocking and tackling” items across the business that should help minimize operational disruptions.

While not an operating item, management did also price a new convertible bond offering in mid-June. The $75 million offering (around $71 million net) likely won’t fully address the company’s liquidity needs, but it does allow the company to pay down its more expensive credit facility.

The Opportunity

If you liked K2M before, there wasn’t really anything in the second quarter results to change your mind. Likewise, if you didn’t think K2M was good enough to own before, you likely still think that. While management did boost its full-year revenue growth target by 1% and reiterated its EBITDA guidance, fundamentally the story hasn’t changed much.

That story is largely about a dynamic product cycle (including new 3D Cascadia products, Mojave, and the Palo Alto corpectomy cage), an increasingly productive sales force, and the opportunity to leverage a partnership with BrainLab to expand or initiate relationships with companies that previously did less (or no) business with K2M because it lacked an imaging/navigation product.

I’m still looking for high single-digit revenue growth, and I still expect the FCF margin to move into the double-digits over the next five years and, long term, to 20%. While the discounted cash flows don’t offer an exciting fair value today, that’s frequently the case with growth med-tech and if you wait for DCF-driven “bargains”, you’re often going to end up with value traps. Revenue growth typically drives med-tech valuations, and K2M looks undervalued at around 3x forward revenue given its double-digit revenue growth potential for 2018.

The Bottom Line

While spinal stocks may deserve a discount for the risk of further price and volume pressure, and the med-tech space in general may merit a discount due to risk of sector re-rating, I think it’s overdone in the case of K2M. This is perhaps not the most exciting stock an investor could want to follow, but the company has proven that it can innovate and I believe healthy growth in a market with higher barriers to entry (complex/deformity) makes this a name to consider.

