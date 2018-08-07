Noble Corp.: Discussion Of Valuation And Major Impairment

Noble Corp. (NE) was the last driller out of the “big five” U.S.–listed drillers to present its second-quarter earnings report and hold a conference call. In this sense, Noble’s data and commentary serve as a finishing touch to the current picture of the offshore drilling market. As always, I’ll focus on what I believe are the key catalysts rather than on headline numbers.

Impairment

I’ll start with the discussion on the $793 million impairment that Noble Corp. had to record in its income statement. I believe that this is a very interesting development not only for those who closely follow Noble Corp., but also for anyone interested in the industry.

From Noble Corp.’s comments, we know that the impairment number includes a full impairment of semi-sub Noble Dave Beard (1986/2009) and partial impairment of semi-sub Noble Paul Romano (1981/1998) and drillship Noble Bully I (2011). Obviously, the biggest chunk of the impairment comes from the drillship. Apart from fresh start accounting cases like in the Ocean Rig (ORIG) case, this seems to be the first case (at least among U.S. – listed stocks) when a driller proactively impairs a modern cold-stacked drillship which will not be immediately scrapped.

This earnings season, I’ve several times visited the “modern drillship fate” topic in my articles and comments. In short, it becomes increasingly obvious that not all modern (built after 2008) drillships that became stacked during this downturn will return to the market. However, before the Noble Corp. impairment, this was mostly a theory based on rig supply dynamics and expectations regarding re-start costs after a long stacking period. This time, we have a first case of a driller acknowledging that something may be wrong with the rig's ability to return to the market.

To me, this is, perhaps, the most important data point during this earnings season as I’ve been thinking about the topic for quite some time and now Noble Corp. provided first evidence that not all modern rigs will return to work.

Here’s how the company commented on the decision during the Q&A session of the earnings call: “When we looked at the Bully I, we looked at the peer class of drillships and the Bully I stacks up in the lower end of the tiers that we’ve all identified in the industry. It’s kind of a tier 5 rig in that class of ultra-deepwater drillships. That’s due to water depth limitations, variable deck load, hook load and quarter capacity as well as DP2 classification”.

Later on the call, the company was asked whether it believed that the rig was basically dead, and the answer was no. However, my opinion is that while it is not dead now, it has significant chances to become dead in the future, not making it back to the market.

Even if we omit potential balance sheet consequences, the difference between “dead” and “alive” is quite substantial for a modern drillship even if it is stacked. Bassoe Offshore values the rig at $167 million - $184 million. Yes, Bassoe’s publicly disclosed valuations are a bit generic and they do not take into account the specific conditions of a given rig, but they provide a good estimate on how the market evaluates a certain type of asset.

All in all, I believe that we will learn more about such assets in the future. Noble Corp. was proactive in its impairment and I do not believe that other drillers will soon follow its steps on this front, but it’s certainly a precedent that helps us understand the future dynamics on the market.

Retirement

Besides the major news on impairment, Noble Corp. (NE) decided to retire three rigs: the above-mentioned semi-sub Noble Dave Beard, semi-sub Noble Amos Runner and jack-up Noble Alan Hay. Following the move, Noble Corp.’s fleet consists of 12 floaters and 12 jack-ups.

As evident from the impairment move, one drillship is now under question. During the conference call, Noble Corp. defended the perspectives of semi-subs Noble Jim Day and Noble Danny Adkins. Time will tell but, given the fact that they’ve been stacked since early 2016, their perspectives deserve at least a small question mark.

Also, I’d highlight two older jack-ups, Noble Joe Beall (1981/2004) and Noble Gene House (1981/1998), whose work with Saudi Aramco is scheduled to end in mid-November 2018. These rigs need the prolongation of current contracts or they will be put off the market. On the bright side, the latest Noble Corp.’s fleet status report contained positive indications for Noble Joe Beall. The rig was expected to take about 60 days of operational downtime in 2Q/3Q 2018 at zero dayrate for repair/maintenance. Typically, maintenance is done on rigs that you expect will continue working.

New drillship contract

Drillship Noble Tom Madden received a new contract from Exxon Mobil (XOM) offshore Guyana, where another company’s drillship, Noble Bob Douglas, is already working. The contract includes two firm wells and three optional wells and is expected to commence in October 2018. This is a major development for Noble Corp. as it was trying to put its warm stacked drillships, Noble Bob Douglas and Noble Sam Croft, to work for some time now. Also, during the conference call Noble guided for increased expenses for Noble Sam Croft, an indication that the company is actively preparing to put the rig to work.

Financially, the new contract won’t be of much help to Noble Corp. as drillship dayrates remain near the bottom due to oversupply of rigs. However, it’s high time to put the best rigs back to the market in preparation for the next up cycle where top rigs will be the first one to receive improved dayrates.

Balance sheet

Noble Corp. finished the second quarter with $412 million of cash and $3.84 billion of long-term debt. After the refinancing moves during this downturn, the company now has a rather easy debt schedule, with $200 million due 2020 – 2022. The big catalyst constraining Noble Corp.’s activities is the interest expense, which is guided at $300 million - $305 million for full-year 2018. In its current financial position, Noble Corp. does not have the means to make any proactive moves as the industry starts exiting the downturn and positioning itself for the next up cycle.

Valuation

Noble Corp. shares outperformed its peers this year. The reason for this is that previously Noble Corp. shares suffered more downside. So far this year, more speculative Noble Corp. and Ensco (ESV) showed better results than fiscally conservative Diamond Offshore (DO) and Rowan (RDC), as more speculative money was put in the more beaten stocks.

Currently, Bassoe Offshore values Noble Corp.’s fleet at $3.1 billion - $3.45 billion (we discussed earlier in this article that such estimates are what they are – just estimates). Even if we take the higher end of this range, Noble’s debt will be equal to the sum of its cash and the value of the fleet. If we assume that the above-mentioned fleet value is a correct estimate, current market capitalization should reflect the value of the remaining major asset – the company’s backlog. At June 30, 2018, Noble Corp.’s backlog stood at $2.6 billion. Current market capitalization is about $1.5 billion, which looks aggressive in comparison to the backlog (note that second-quarter operating margin was a bit lower than 40%).

To me, Noble Corp.’s valuation is a bit aggressive and implies the continuation of the emerging positive trends in the industry. It does not mean that the market is wrong: ultimately, the stock market is about the future and should try to anticipate the future values rather than look at the past or at the snapshot of the present.

Currently, Noble Corp. shares are in the upside trend. This trend may be sustained if oil prices remain cooperative and we see continuous indications of recovery of the offshore drilling market. However, it’s hard to expect a major rally without real positive improvements on the dayrate side (which are likely not coming in the remaining half of this year) because the valuation is already optimistic given the current market conditions.

