IntriCon Goes Parabolic On The Coatails Of Medtronic

The shares need a little consolidation and digestion of the tremendous gains, but we expect further gains mid-term.

But the company has other interesting opportunities as well.

The main driver is the rapid increase in sales to Medtronic's continuing glucose monitoring systems, and the end is not in sight here.

The shares of IntriCon have gone parabolic, and it's not hard to see why.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) is a producer of miniature products for the health industry. The company operates in two segments:

Body worn devices

Hearing devices

The shares have gone on an absolute rampage:

And at first sight, this doesn't seem entirely supported by developments on the ground:

IIN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Sure, revenues doubled in five years but net income and EBITDA are barely higher than in 2015, despite the more recent improvements.

Medical Biotelemetry

The company's biggest segment is the biotelemetry market in which it designs and manufactures (parts of) systems for OEMs like Medtronic (MDT) and Smith Medical; from the summer 2018 investor presentation:

The company is the sole source provider and manufacturer of record of Medtronic’s MiniMed REAL-Time Transmitter (GST) products (the company's largest product line).

And looking at the little graph in the slide above, one can see the reason for the company's success, it is basically coat-tailing on Medtronic's success with CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) systems. And indeed:

Q2 growth in its medical business was 48.8% (y/y) and this was primarily driven by Medtronic's MiniMed wireless continuous glucose monitoring systems for which IntriCon is a provider of critical components like the CGM systems, sensor assembly, and related accessories.

In fact, production is so hot that the company is at the limits of its manual assembly capability. It is therefore opening a new leased 37,000 square foot manufacturing and clean room facility near headquarters in Arden Hills where it will also automate production lines (Q2CC):

The additional manufacturing floor space is designed to accommodate robotic assembly of medical components and systems. In conjunction with the volume increases, over the last several quarters, key medical customers have invested or made commitments to invest several million dollars in capital equipment.

The start-up of the new facility actually creates a bit of a drag on figures (management argued it was 125 basis points on margins, which it expects to carry forward into Q3 and Q4) as it is capacity-constrained for the next couple of quarters.

The facility, which ran at 25% of capacity at the time of the Q2CC, will be up and running fully by the end of the year. And it looks like the future is brighter still:

It's not just the growing attachment rates (from 35% in Medtronic's legacy systems to 100% in the new ones, at least in most geographies) and the growth of these continuous glucose measuring devices, the relationship with Medtronic is broadening out.

And Medtronic is itself an upwardly moving target; for instance, its new Guardian Connect product is more targeted for people with diabetes type 2, where it has little market presence so anything it achieves there would further add to IntriCon's growth.

One could argue that this increasing dependency on a single client also constitutes a bit of a risk, and that risk is two-fold:

Medtronic losing market share to competitors.

IntriCon being squeezed by Medtronic.

Medtronic certainly doesn't have the CGM market all to itself, there are competing devices from Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), for instance, without us being able to tell which one is better.

Another risk of dependency is being squeezed. We don't see much of a risk here, Medtronic is significantly reducing its supplier base which would indicate a shift towards collaborative relations with its remaining suppliers, sort of Japanese style. They are already one of Medtronic's largest suppliers for the diabetes devices.

On top of that, IntriCon is Medtronic's sole supplier for the glucose sensor transmitter, so the dependency is two-way and a collaborative relationship seems in the best interest of both.

Management did argue that with the move to robotic production, some of the gains will be shared with Medtronic, here is management (Q2CC):

part of that is obviously as we get volume we'll be able to reduce our costs which eventually will find its way back into some discussions that we'll have on pricing with the customer.

Beyond Medtronic

The company has a couple of medical device customers beyond Medtronic like Smiths Medical, Hospira and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) with products like proprietary medical coils and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications and drug delivery products and kits.

For now, these sales are basically stagnant but the company is working to increase production for these companies as well, and are also actively looking to broaden this customer base.

Hearing

Sales increased 13.4% in Q2 (y/y) but it has three different channels which show a wide divergence in performance

Direct to consumer (45.6% growth in Q2 y/y)

Indirect to consumer (16.9% growth in Q2 y/y)

Legacy OEM

This is also a substantial market opportunity:

And IntriCon isn't so much offering a new product as it's offering a new business model; the following slide sums that up:

The direct to consumer segment (which is its fastest-growing segment by far) offers a short cut to cut out the dispenser/audiologist and go directly to the consumer in order to broaden the market by getting the price down pretty dramatically (from roughly $2400 to $350-500).

Of course, since these devices are fairly complex and have to be customized, a considerable amount of customer support has to be put in place. They have three additive steps:

Hypercare

Wireless adjustment

Self-fitting technology

These steps are necessary to reduce return rates, which is actually quite common. Hypercare is a high-touch after-sales process, here is management explaining (Q2CC):

And the way it works is we'll call you when you get it, kind of an out-of-box experience call, and to make sure you understand what you have, how you suppose to use it, how do you put the battery in, how do you put the tips on, how do you adjust it, so on and so forth, then we follow-up maybe a week later to see how they're doing. We continue that follow-up. And then over a period of say 90 days we look and see how that's affected that stick rate. And we think it will be quite significant.

It is doing that with a small part of its customers with a new product, but intends to roll this out across the board in 2019. The use of wireless technology would enable the company to make remote adjustments to the power setting.

It's a surprise to us but that seems to be a fairly frequent problem. This is also still happening on a small basis, but will expand next year with the growth in smart devices.

The introduction of self-fitting devices is dependent on legislation, which is in the works (the Hearing Aid Act of 2017) but it's still not there yet. The company is quite pro-active though (Q2CC):

Furthermore, in mid-August we have a meeting scheduled with the FDA to review our Sentibo Smart Brain self-fitting software and the benefits it can provide in creating our high-quality low-cost hearing health care ecosystem, thus reducing cost and other barriers of adoption in the U.S. market.

There was also solid growth in the indirect to consumer segment (17%) even if that was much less than the previous quarter, but management blamed this on lumpiness.

The basis of its direct-to-consumer market was the acquisition of HHE (Hearing Help Express) at the end of last year:

Completing this acquisition gives IntriCon direct access to consumers and the emerging value-based hearing healthcare market,” said Mark Gorder, president and chief executive officer of IntriCon. “HHE offers a lower-priced alternative for consumers to purchase devices directly—circumventing layers of costs associated with the conventional hearing aid channel.

And considerable progress is being made since taking its first stake in the company in 2016 (Q2CC):

For the quarter, HHE posted revenue of $2.1 million its highest revenue quarter since the company took its initial equity position in October 2016.

Q2 results

Once again, there is a slide with an excellent summary:

Guidance

Guidance for FY2018 has been increased from $105M-108M at the end of Q1 to $115.5M-117M at the end of Q2.

Margins

IIN Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Both (GAAP) gross margin and operating margin have improved considerably, mainly as a result of increased production. Gross margin was 29.5% a year ago and rose to 33.1% in Q2.

Operating cost rose from $6M in Q2 2017 to $7.3M in Q2 2018, providing a bit of operational leverage.

There is a bit of a drag from the ramp in the new facility for the rest of the year, but increased automation and continued volume increases should provide another lift.

Cash

IIN Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The start-up of the new production facility is also a bit of a drag on cash flow.

The company's balance sheet is rather stretched with just $1.2M in cash and restricted cash on the books and $13.2M in long-term debt, of which $2M is due within 12 months.

So the recent $125M shelf registration doesn't come as that much of a surprise. Management also emphasized this (Q2CC):

we had federal and state net operating losses totaling $23.7 million and $9.4 million as of December 31, 2017.

So the tax man will have to be patient.

Valuation

IIN P/E Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

These numbers are GAAP and backward-looking so they look a bit extreme. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.77 this year, rising to $1.06 the next, which is still a very hefty valuation, at 60+ times next year's earnings.

But there is of course an awesome acceleration in EPS, which rose from $0.09 a year ago to $0.25 in Q2.

Conclusion

The company seems to have multiple moving parts to propel the shares higher:

Coat-tailing Medtronic with greatly increased attachment rates in the growing CGM market, where Medtronic has big plans.

Broadening its supply to Medtronic and other medical instrument companies with its ultra-miniature and low power instruments.

Automating much of its production lines in the new facility.

Re-engineering the hearing health market with its direct-to-consumer business model.

And it seems all of these are moving in the right direction to a greater or lesser extent, no wonder the shares have gone crazy.

