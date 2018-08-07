Disney Before Q3 Earnings: 2 Overhangs

Disney's direct-to-consumer offering will go live in 2019, but we are still unclear about its financial impact. Without clarity, investors may want to sit on the sidelines.

Investors hoped that ESPN+ would offset ESPN subscriber losses, but further evasiveness regarding its performance could mean that it is not holding up as well as investors had hoped.

Disney's stock is unlikely to move much after Q3 earnings, but you should look for information that allows you to judge the company's long-term potential.

Disney (DIS) is set to report earnings on Tuesday after the market closes. The company has never been a big earnings mover, its average post-earnings range was just 2.3% over the past four quarters. After all, it is a well-diversified media giant, so there shouldn’t be too many surprises.

Instead of worrying about the company beating or missing estimates by a couple of points, investors should take this opportunity to gather more information about the company’s long-term potential. The Fox (FOX) deal represented some uncertainty going into earnings, but now that Comcast (CMCSA) is no longer pursuing Fox, investors can once again focus their attention on Disney’s core operations. At 16x 2018 earnings, Disney definitely looks like a bargain, but I believe there are two issues that will prevent a rerating to a higher multiple.

Source: fortune.com

ESPN Subscriber Attrition

ESPN has been a constant pain point for Disney. The declining subscriber count is always in the back of investors’ mind as a sustained loss will eventually spell doom for this cash cow. Even though the number is officially updated once a year in the 10-K, we often receive some interim updates from industry sources. In May, it was revealed that ESPN lost ~500,000 subscribers in April, not an insignificant portion considering that the loss annualizes to 7% of ESPN’s ~86 million subscriber base.

We know that Disney is taking steps to address this issue by introducing ESPN+; however, the management did not provide any updates regarding subscriber numbers last quarter, saying that “we are not going to give you statistics on ESPN+, except to say that a number of people have signed up for the trial and our conversion rates have been good so far.” It’s interesting to note that Roku (ROKU) also refused to talk about ESPN+ performance on its Q1 conference call as well, so Disney is obviously keep the subscriber count a closely guarded secret for whatever reason.

Now I can’t imagine that reason to be a positive one. If ESPN+ was a smashing success I would have expected the company to shout it out to the world and made sure that investors understood that non-OTT ESPN subscriber losses were being offset. If the management remains opaque about ESPN+’s performance this quarter, we may have to assume the worst in that ESPN+ has been a dud thus far.

If ESPN+ doesn’t take off it would be a big problem because if ESPN subscriber losses can’t be recaptured through an OTT strategy, the bleeding of ESPN subscribers will inevitable erode the company’s cash flow. At roughly $7.50/month/subscriber, losing 6 million subscribers a year (April’s rate) would translate to $540 million of lost revenue every year. That may seem like a small number when compared to the company’s ~$8 billion free cash flow, but this is an ongoing erosion, thus the effect will compound quickly.

Direct-To-Consumer Initiative

Disney is set to launch its own DTC offering in 2019, however, investors are still left in the dark regarding the potential financial impact. Given that we are five months away from 2019, I think the management should provide more clarity.

Big picture, the strategy could be easily understood: monetize proprietary content on Disney’s own platform instead of letting Netflix do it. Disney is already late to the game, but I think they will do just fine given their strong content offering. However, the lingering question for investors is what the financial impact will be. There is always a ramp to subscriber growth, so losses will likely be incurred at the beginning. In addition to the initial overhead investment, the company will also lose the profitable licensing deal that it has with Netflix (NFLX), which was basically pure profit since there were no incremental expenses.

Just how much is Netflix contributing towards Disney’s bottom line? We know that at least one deal netted Disney $300 million, which isn’t a big sum if we again compare that amount to the company’s ~$8 billion free cash flow. Even if the potential losses are more than that, I think as long as the management is able to articulate the short-term impact and the long-term benefit, the initiative will still be well received by investors. However, if the management fails to provide any meaningful guidance, then investors will have to make a big decision over the next several months because no one wants to be in a stock when he or she is expecting some yet unaccounted for earnings decline.

Conclusion

I believe that more evasiveness regarding ESPN+ performance could be a signal that the initiative isn’t a smashing success, which means that the ESPN headache will continue. Investors are also in the dark about the financial impact of Disney’s DTC offering. With 2019 quickly approaching, I believe that a lack of clarity would continue to pressure the stock’s valuation.

Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.