Nike Stock's Valuation Stutter

The promising turnaround in top line growth has investors excited, and the stock back up to high earnings multiples. Do we ever learn?

It feels like just yesterday that shares of Nike Inc. (NKE) were the dog of Wall Street. Shares couldn't get out of the low $50s after some soft quarters inclined the market to judge that the apparel titan had lost its mojo. Because of Nike's core strengths, I liked the stock as a great long term investment when shares were approximately $52 per share. Fast forward to today and after a run up to the high $70s, investors are back to singing Nike's praises. We check in on Nike to determine what investors should do now.

source: Nike Inc.

Origins Of A Decline

After peaking at more than $67 per share in late 2015, the share price of Nike eroded to just over $50 per share. To understand why, we need to recognize Nike's reputation as a growth stock. In 2015, Nike had grown revenues at a five year CAGR of almost 10%. Earnings grew at almost 14% CAGR over that time as well. The market had pushed the stock to an earnings multiple of 33X earnings when the stock was near its peak, despite the stock's median multiple over the past decade of 22X.

When a stock is priced at such lofty valuations, the market is practically expecting "perfection" in the company's performance. If anything comes in short of that, there is a lot of room for the stock to fall. This is indeed what happened, and is a valuable lesson that valuation is a big factor - no matter the stock. With the future of traditional retail disrupted thanks to e-commerce players requiring investors to rethink the industry, sector headwinds along with slowed revenue growth hit Nike hard. Shares slipped lower, hitting a low just below $50 per share. The stock middled in the low $50s until the end of 2017, when Nike's strategic shift in its go-to-market approach started showing results.

Nike's Triple Double Turnaround

source: Kickz

While the retail industry continues to navigate the growing pressure of online competitors, Nike has taken an aggressive approach that has proven effective. It launched its "Consumer Direct Offense", which has targeted the key markets that will drive 80% of Nike's growth through 2020 (according to management). These cities include New York, London, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and more.

Nike's self-named triple double approach is increasing consumer product choices, cutting the time it takes to bring products to market, and branching out into the digital marketplace to penetrate consumers directly through online and smartphone applications. The strategy was announced in June of 2017, and the results have been noticeable.

NKE Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

After bottoming out last summer, revenue growth has begun to accelerate once again over the course of fiscal year 2018. Nike has spent much of 2018 building momentum, and finished the year with a strong fourth quarter that saw revenues up 9% (excluding currency) year over year.

source: Nike, Inc.

The company's presence in China is growing rapidly with 18% full year sales growth. This is huge for Nike, as China's 1.4 billion population still represents a market that features room for growth, and possesses a growing middle class.

NKE Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Margins also rebounded for Nike, as the company's profitability benefited from its new direct-to-consumer approach. With both top line growth and margins returning to form, investors have once again become excited about the stock.

Valuation

With that excitement, it appears that we have come full circle since the summer of 2015. Shares have surpassed the high $60s, touching as high as $81 per share recently.

NKE data by YCharts

Analysts are expecting Nike to earn approximately $2.65 per share in fiscal 2019. Based on the current price of stock, we are looking at an earnings multiple of 30X earnings. While the share price is higher due to Nike's continued strong earnings growth, the valuation has again reached 30X earnings or higher. Not quite as incendiary as when the 33X earnings multiple in 2015 represented a 45% premium to the decade norm, today's multiple still indicates a sizable 36% gap.

If we look at FCF yield, we get a similar conclusion. Free cash flow yield is great, because it helps indicate how much free cash flow we are getting for our investment. If we are able to capture a high rate of FCF per dollar invested, our likely return on an investment will be favorable because cash flows fuel everything in a company from dividends, to growth initiatives. We want to maximize our cash flow as investors.

NKE Free Cash Flow Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

If we look at the current yield, we can see that it has trended lower as the price of the stock has appreciated. When investors have purchased shares at a trough in the FCF yield, shares have proceeded to rise in the months after. Either Nike needs to continue to grow its FCF (while shares remain price stagnant), or the price of shares needs to come down. The drastic premium on earnings reflects that. Even if we accepted a slight premium for shares (say 24X versus the decade median of 22X), we are still looking for an entry point of $63.60 per share.

Wrapping Up

It seems that Nike from an investment standpoint, has come full circle. The summer of 2015 taught us what can happen when we buy into valuations that reflect perfection. Companies rarely perform to such high standards indefinitely. When they face a set back, companies with exaggerated valuations will see a rapid P/E compression take place.

Nike - though not quite as high an earnings multiple as a few years ago, has worked itself back up to a very rich valuation. Investors who already have a position should hold onto their shares. Nike is a quality cash machine that deserves a reserved place in any long term portfolio. Those who are looking to trade the name, or add shares should show caution. A soft quarter or broad market turn may see shares repeating what we saw after the last time optimism around Nike was so high.

