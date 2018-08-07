14 Of 31 Communication Services High Yield WallStars Reveal 'Safer' Dividends For August

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top 'safer' dividend CS WallStars projected 38.09% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. The low price little dogs are now in charge of the WallStar 'safer' dividend kennel.

'Safer' dividend CS high yield WallStars also reported payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, dividend-growth, and p/e ratios as of 8/3/18 to validate cash reserves. The 31 list was narrowed to 23 by disqualifying stocks showing negative annual returns.

14 of 31 top yield CS WallStars were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate Top Ten Communications Services 'Safer' Dividend WallStars To Net 9.65% to 70.16% Gains By August, 2019

Eight of ten top-yield "safer" dividend communication services equities (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices as of 8/3/18. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 80% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty-one highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. One year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August, 2019 were:

Telecom Argentina (TEO) netted $701.56 based on median target estimates from 16 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

China Mobile (CHL) netted $490.35 based on median target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) netted $437.41 based on median target estimates from 3 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $428.60 based on median target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Tim Participacoes (TSU) netted $316.12 based on median target price estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

China Telecom Corp (CHA) netted $286.98 based on median target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

BCE. Inc. (BCE) netted $241.83 based on median target estimates from 21 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Comcast (CMCSA) netted $229.93 based on median target estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

America Movil (AMX) netted $109.15, based on median target estimates from 17 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) netted $96.51 based on a target estimate from thirty-three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 33.38% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “safer” dividend Communication Services WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

August's "Safer" Dividend Communication Services WallStars

Yield (dividend / price) results from here May 25 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for fourteen of thirty one stocks from the Communication Services sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed here.

The Communication Services sector includes just two industry groups. Telecom Services is huge, and Pay TV is tiny. Just one of the stocks of the 14 'Safer' selected WallStars for this writing was PayTV.

Communication Services High Yield WallStars With 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 30 Top Communication Services WallStars selected by yield and gains from this master list of 31. Below is the list of 14 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Another favorite ploy enjoyed by corporate strategists is the "variable" dividend whereby the dividend floats with corporate cashflow and is thus unpredictable. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Complementing the simple high yield metric, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Decent Positive Returns From Lowest Priced "Safer" Communication Services High Yield WallStars

Ten "Safer" Communication Services firms with the biggest yields August 3, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Communication ServicesWallStars, To (11) Deliver 40.79% VS. (12) 29.54% Net Gains from All Tenby August, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten communications service WallStars by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 38.09% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced "safer" communication services WallStar, Telecom Argentina (TEO) showed the best net gain of 70.16% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend communication services stocks as of August 3 were: Mobile Telesystems (MBT); Telecom Argentina (TEO); Vodafone Group VOD; Comcast (CMCSA); BCE inc. (BCE), with prices ranging from $8.52 to $41.70.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Communication Services stocks as of August 3 were: China Mobile (CHL); China Telecom Corp (CHA); Nippon Telegraph (OTCPK:NTTYY); Rogers Communications (RCI); Verizon Communications (VZ), with prices ranging from $44.57 to $52.27.

This distinction between five low priced dividend WallStars and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Communication Services high yield stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: marinettedognanny.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.