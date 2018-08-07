E-Sports: Are The Teams Or Game Publishers Most Valuable?

While some people may think of owning a sports team as an automatic ticket to wealth, the reality can be very different depending on how the league is structured. The primary financial beneficiaries can vary between team owners, players, or the league itself. North American major league sports leagues, like the NFL, NBA, and MLB, are quite lucrative for team owners, as the value accrues to individual teams. For many international soccer teams, the majority of the value accrues to players, with only a handful of global powerhouse teams seeing franchise values increase at above-market rates. In other sport like Formula 1, for example, most of the value accrues to the league (series owner) itself rather than to teams or players (drivers). So, which model is e-sports likely to follow, and who will benefit the most?

Revenue Sources

E-sports revenue sources are very similar to those of other sports leagues. The big money comes from television and media contracts. Teams or franchises also make money through sponsorship deals and merchandise sales. The concerning thing for individual e-sports franchises is that a bulk of the media revenue comes from the leagues (or in this case, game publishers) licensing the broadcast (or streaming) rights to the games. Unlike with, say, the NBA or MLB, there are no local television market rights to sell; instead, everything is done at the league level. This means that the leagues, or game publishers in this case, control the ultimate distribution of revenue. This is not dissimilar to many racing series such as Formula 1. This should be alarming for team owners, since other than the top few teams in Formula One, very few make any significant amounts of steady profit.

Operational Costs and Lack of Salary Cap

While e-sports teams may seem like great, asset-light businesses, their operational expenses are quite high. Auto racing is a sport that is known to be very expensive for both teams and track owners. A substantial reason why racing teams and tracks are never very profitable is the high capital requirements. Tracks cost money to build and maintain, as do race cars (although, make no mistake, R&D and “player” salaries are significant too). In this respect, e-sports teams look more like their lucrative NFL or NBA counterparts. Just a practice facility or two and player, team staff, and management salaries.

The problem is that a lack of a salary cap or any way to enforce spending limits means that teams resemble European soccer clubs more than their North American counterparts. E-sports teams spend substantial amounts on salaries. The current average League of Legends (OTCPK:TCEHY) player is earning $320,000, similar to what MLS players earn. The highest paid player in Overwatch (NASDAQ:ATVI) last year earned $150,000 and Overwatch recently established a salary floor of $50,000.

With such high operating expenses, it is thought most e-sports teams lose money. Indeed, e-sports is starting to resemble auto racing, with a few successful money-making teams and dozens of money losers clamoring for fairer revenue distribution. Recently, League of Legends team H2K threatened to quit due to operating losses of one million euros unless revenue sharing agreements were changed.

Is it feasible for leagues to eventually introduce a salary cap? Well, in one sense yes, since the leagues are completely controlled by the game publishers. There’s no international federation or league structure where individual teams own the league itself. Therefore, it would be easy for publishers to simply implement something unilaterally. No voting required.

On the other hand, there are challenges, many of which are similar to the challenges that have kept European soccer leagues from implementing a salary cap. There is simply no way to address the issue of currency fluctuations across a league that has teams all over the globe. While some leagues are predominately based in one area (about 90% of Street Fighter 2 players are in North America), most leagues have teams and players scattered around the world. There are also other issues as well. How do you allocate the salaries of players that compete in multiple leagues? How do you treat the expenses associated with teams providing housing, meals, medical care, etc. for players, since those aren’t attributed solely to one gaming league? With such haphazard league structures and teams across the globe, it will be tough for leagues to rein in total compensation for players.

Summary

After looking at the landscape of e-sports and how the leagues are structured, we think right now e-sports most resembles a cross of auto racing and soccer. In auto racing, the leagues or series owners themselves bring in most of the revenue and are responsible for distributing it to teams. In that case, the majority of the value of the sport accrues to the league itself. Then, like soccer, the lack of a salary cap means that operating expenses, particularly player salaries and benefits, eat up all of the revenue each team brings in. Historically, soccer teams have been poor investments save for a few teams. One academic paper by Joshua Hubman found that all but one publicly traded soccer team produced below-market returns, with around half producing negative returns!

For investors who want to cash in on the e-sports trend, game publishers look to be the best way to do so.

