Assessing MannKind As Stock Price Approaches $1 Per Share

There will be some that will call this article fear mongering. There will be some that say that there is nothing to worry about. The reality is quite simple. It is better to be an informed investor than to be an investor that ignores some of the stark realities of the MannKind (MNKD) situation.

I recently had an interaction with an investor that said, "No one has ever hurt their eyes by looking at the bright side". My response was that investing is not about the health of the eyes, but rather the health of the account balance.

Over the past two years MannKind has been an example of the corporate version of living paycheck to paycheck. One major problem with such an existence is that it is very difficult to change what the company is doing when it lacks the funds to bring about changes.

As MannKind approaches $1 per share, and the cash on hand available dwindles, investors would be very wise to understand the dynamics at play, what options are available to the company, and what the most realistic path is. This is not about fear mongering. It is about being a better informed investor. There is ample opportunity to play the swings in this stock, so long as you understand that probabilities of various situations.

A few weeks ago the main issue at MannKind was a cash crunch. With the stock flirting with $1 per share, the cash crunch is compounded and investors need to think about the NASDAQ listing requirements. By NASDAQ rule, a company stock must trade above $1 per share. If the company falls out of compliance for 30 consecutive days, it will get a de-listing notice. The company then has 180 days to set in motion a plan to regain compliance. If it wants to get an extension it must submit its plans to NASDAQ for consideration. A reverse split is an oft used remedy.

The immediate concern about being out of NASDAQ compliance is not really NASDAQ itself. It is actually the terms of any potential financing that the company is trying to enter in order to obtain the much needed financing. Most any company that will negotiate a loan or participate in an offering will require that the underlying equity be in compliance with NASDAQ listing rules and requirements. An unsophisticated investor will look at the $1 per share issue and believe that the company has 6 months to get itself back in order, and may even think the crisis is not that bad. Meanwhile, savvy players understand the workings of the street and grasp that any potential lenders or participants in an offering will use the lack of MannKind leverage to make higher demands.

MannKind was already in a cash crunch, but is now on the cusp of being in a NASDAQ compliance crunch. Negotiating its way around these two crunches in a manner that is friendly to shareholders is not ideal. Let's be clear. I am not calling for the company to be bankrupt, nor am I saying that the end of MannKind is upon us. What I am saying is that MannKind is backed into a proverbial corner and most of the options available do not fully resolve the issues at hand.

The company could take on more debt, but Deerfield is senior, and the Mann Group is second. That means any player that might step up to the plate will be third in line on the list of creditors. If that player is going to be third in line, it will demand certain things that might not be favorable such as higher interest, coverts at low prices, cash covenant requirements, or even a percentage of net sales. A logical choice might be going back to Deerfield to refinance current debt and terms and structure payments in such a way that allow more time. At the point where the company is almost out from under the thumb of Deerfield, it could find itself having to go right back under the thumb for the foreseeable future.

A partnership or much stronger Afrezza sales could help the situation, but the odds are low on sales seeing an exponential increase, and negotiating a partnership with no leverage is never optimal.

The company can tap the ATM facility, but that has its own drawbacks as such selling action tends to lower the share price at a time when the company is trying to get itself (or keep itself) above $1 per share. A pipe financing option can happen, but there are rules applying to that as well. One rule requires that a company not dilute more than 20% at a discount in any 6 month period. As most investors know, shares were offered at a discount during Q2, thus limiting the number of shares in any offering that is at a discount.

The company could offer shares at market prices in a pipe, but that makes the pipe much harder to sell. Why? Because many times those that participate in a pipe short the equity at current prices and cover with the shares they get at a discount. Consider the example below which shows you the underbelly of how the street works:

Shark Lending has $20 million in cash that it wants to lend

A company wants to raise money and the stock is trading at $20 per share

The company wants to raise about $20 million and thus is going to offer about 1 million shares

Shark negotiates that it will buy said shares at a 5% discount, or $19 per share.

Shark shorts 1 million shares of the stock at $20 and collects $20 million. It then gives the company $19 million to the company for the agreed upon 1 million shares.

Shark has its $20 million back, and has an additional $1 million from the short position.

The company has the needed $19 million to operate.

shareholders that bought the shares sold short are the ones that actually funded the financing.

Shark sits back and collect interest on the $19 million and will still get $19 million in principal back three years hence.

The trick here is having a bona-fide interest in the stock at the time the short position is made. The other trick is that the typical market volume can absorb the transaction without tanking the short sale to fast.

Volume on MannKind stock makes the typical methods harder to accomplish. With the share price at nearly $1 per share, how much volume on the selling side can happen without tanking the price? If the usual method is not favorable to the participant in an offering, then other terms that allow fast recovery of money must be put into the discussion.

What I described above in this article are very realistic considerations that investors, the company, potential lenders, and potential partners must make.

MannKind has oft spoken of its desire to create non-dilutive ways in which to raise capital. On its most recent quarterly call it outlined manners in which it might re-capitalize:

Partnership(s) for pipeline assets

International licensing and milestones

Co-promote opportunities

Debt - Convertible Debt

Warrants outstanding (33 million tied to 14 million shares at $2.38)

Equity

Partnerships which deliver meaningful capital have not really materialized for this company despite the efforts of MannKind, Locust Walk, and Greenfield. Tep-T, MannKind's proposed treatment for PAH is being described as "phase 3 ready" while competitor Liquidia (getting ready for an IPO) is about 7 months through phase 3 with an inhaled dry powder treprostonil product of its own.

International licensing opportunities which deliver meaningful cash have not really materialized for this company despite licensing out to Brazil and India

Co-promote opportunities has been a bullet point quarter after quarter and nothing has really materialized from it.

Debt and convertible debt were discussed above. Investors should remember that converts and warrants can have very toxic properties. Investors should also remember that virtually all of MannKind's assets and even "royalty milestones" on net Afrezza sales are currently tied to existing debt.

Warrants outstanding consists of 14 million shares at an exercise price of $2.38 per share. These are not available until mid October, and expire in mid April of 2019. The exercise price could be renegotiated, but again, that can present toxic properties.

Equity has been the workhorse. At the end of Q2 of 2017 there were 103 million shares outstanding. After the most recent call, there are about 153 million shares outstanding. Offering more equity at a discount is not a viable option until Q4, which means that solving the cash crisis at the moment may need to rely solely on the ATM, which pressures the stock downward. It is a vicious circle.

What investors need to do is contemplate the odds of each of these paths being utilized in a manner that can deliver the needed cash infusion to solve the current crunch as well as deliver enough cash to allow the company to shift from its current plans which are developing more slowly than needed.

Long ago I informed readers that MannKind's guidance and cash situation would come to a head in Q3 and that the 2018 sales trajectory was such that the company could find itself boxed into a proverbial corner. Q3 is here, and MannKind is indeed pretty well boxed in. Can the company pull a rabbit out of its hat that solves all of these woes? Sure, anything is possible. Is it possible that they can deliver a long lasting solution in the next several weeks? Sure, anything is possible. What investors need to consider is the probabilities. There are plays here for speculative traders. Even if the maneuvers that the company makes are temporary, they will buy time and likely create a pop. Watch the volume closely. As it returns to normal levels, assess the price and place your bets. Stay Tuned!

