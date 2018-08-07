Thoughts On The ASG Rights Offering

ASG Rights Offering

Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG) has announced their plan for a rights offering at some unspecified future date. The terms of the offering are:

Rights are non-transferable. Shareholders in the fund on the Record Date (to be announced) receive one right for each share held. Rightsholders may purchase one share for each three rights held. New shares will be priced at 95% of the fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV) per share or the fund’s market price on the expiration date (to be announced), whichever is lower. Market price will be determined as the average closing price on the NYSE on the expiration date and the four preceding trading days.

ASG last expanded via a rights offering in 2003 with an eight to one offering having similar terms. When I’ve followed othe CEF rights offerings I’ve started with a review of the history of previous offerings to get a sense of how the fund has behaved in the past. But with the last ASG offering being more than fifteen years ago, I’ll not go through that exercise this time.

Recent Performance

I wrote about ASG in June when it turned up at or near the top for most metrics in my review of market-beating CEFs. This table is from that article.

I followed up with an article on ASG where I called it My pick of the equity CEFs from the group of market beaters. At the time it had a premium near 2%. Over the two months since those articles were published, the premium moved to over 13%.

Since my articles on ASG—two months ago—the fund has gained 9.8% at market price while paying one quarterly distribution of $0.12 per share for a total return of 11.7%. This increase has been entirely from investors having bid up the premium; NAV has been flat.

I’ll not discuss any details of the fund here. Interested readers can refer to the articles I’ve cited above. I will simply summarize some key points. ASG is an unleveraged equity fund. It does not use an option strategy to generate income. This sets it apart from the vast majority of equity CEFs where either leverage or option strategies, sometimes both, are used to enhance income. Yet it was paying a 7.3% distribution yield in June and currently has a forward yield of 7.1% although distributions are not fixed and the yield will vary with the fund’s performance.

Let’s turn now to the rights offering

The rights offering terms are attractive in some ways and less so in others. Rights-offering expansions of closed-end funds are by their nature dilutive to existing shareholders. Shareholders are essentially compelled to participate to maintain their value in the fund. Because rights offering expansions are dilutive, most such events provide attractive pricing to rightsholders which may compensate them, at least in part, for their dilution.

In ASG’s offering the terms are set so that shares will be priced at a minimum 5% discount to market price. If there’s any premium at all at the time the offering expires, it will drive that discount beyond 5%. If, for example, the offering were to close at last week’s closing valuations (NAV at 5.97; five-day average market close at 6.738), rightsholders would receive new shares at a 5% discount to NAV for a fund priced at a 13% premium. Of course, those will not be the conditions at the rights offering’s expiration, but it illustrates my point on how attractive pricing of shares to rightholders can compensate for the dilutive impacts of the offering.

The rights are non-transferrable. This means a rightsholder cannot sell the rights. In cases where rights are transferrable, shareholders who do not choose to participate in the rights expansions but want to maintain a position in the fund can receive some compensation for the dilution by selling their rights. This can be fraught with complications depending on the size of one’s holding and individual brokerage policies, but that’s irrelevant here because the option is off the table.

So, for shareholders in ASG it comes down to two pragmatic choices and one bad one:

Those that like the fund, want to remain invested in the fund, and are willing to increase the size of their position by 33% can exercise their rights or even over-subscribe. They will get a bargain price on the new shares and can, if they choose, sell those shares on receipt, typically at a moderate gain. This is something I have done in other rights offerings: Add my full allotment and oversubscription amount, then sell the shares assigned as the oversubscription.

Those that like the fund but not enough to want to invest more capital in it would, in my view, be best served by selling the fund now, because the third choice—do nothing—is the poor one. That would subject shareholders to the dilution of the expansion with no compensation of any kind to cushion its impacts.

My Call on the ASG Rights Offering

I decided to take the second choice: sell the fund.

The typical pattern for a CEF following a rights-offering announcement is for the fund’s share price to decline. This has happened to ASG, although perhaps not to the extent it has for other rights offerings. The fund was priced at 7.11 on 19 July, a high dating back to 2004. It’s given up 5% since the announcement. I think one can reasonably expect another, possibly sharper, decline when the details of the rights offering are filled in. This can happen at any time over a scale of the next few days to months.

My decision to sell the fund is grounded in the extreme run-up it’s had over the past couple of months. In early June, when I brought ASG to your attention, it had been giving up its premium. Since early June, it has recovered the premium and added to it. We see this in the next chart.

The red arrows note the market prices on the dates of the two articles on ASG. The blue ones show the trends in the premium from its March peak to its June bottom, and from that bottom to today.

My decision to sell the fund is based on these observations. I bought into ASG for several reasons, which I pointed out in June. It was performing well at NAV. But, NAV has been flat ever since. The Z-score (indication how far the premium or discount is from the mean value) for the fund was -2.3 for three months. Now, the premium run-up has moved that Z-score to 1.2 for three months, so in two months it’s gone from -2.3 standard deviations below its mean premium to +1.2 standard deviations above its three-month mean premium.

The turnaround on those two metrics indicates to me the fund may have peaked. This may be only for the short term, something we see in the chart as having occurred earlier in the up trend. Were it not for the rights offering, I'd likely stay with it at this point. But when I add the rights offering into my consideration, the prospects for a resumption of positive market price movement become murkier.

To my eye, the decline in share price that normally accompanies a rights offering seems to have begun. There's been a 5% decline in two weeks since the announcement of an offering. I fully expect a deeper drop when the record and expiration dates for the offering are announced.

On the other hand the terms of the offering are reasonably attractive, especially if the fund continues to hold its premium. But if it does, I strongly doubt that premium will be anything close to what we now have.

I bought the fund because I felt it was poised for some new gains from NAV and an increase in its premium. The gains in NAV have not materialized. But, one out of two isn’t bad, especially if that one is a big a winner as the gain in the premium has been. But if that winner is going to move the other way as the full implications of the rights offering take hold, the reasons for owning the fund become much less compelling.

So, I’m taking the profits the premium increase has generated and watching the rights offering from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.