Pandora: Morphing Into A Value Rebound Play

In addition to a new service for programmatic audio ad buying, Pandora continues to strengthen its core base of paid subscribers, further adding stability to its business.

An article in the Markets section of the Wall Street Journal offered an interesting perspective on stock market trends last week: with the way high-profile stocks like Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) have behaved this quarter, investors are beginning to show partiality toward value names. High-flyers are being pummeled as investors care more about long-term profitability than near-term growth, as evidenced by Tesla's (TSLA) rally when it posted better-than-feared losses and mitigated concerns that it would be forced to raise billions in fresh capital.

Pandora (P) is another name that jives well with the theme of rotating toward value. A year ago, calling Pandora a value stock would seem unfathomable - the internet radio stock was clearly on the way down, as it was one of the weakest players in an increasingly competitive music streaming space especially in the year of Spotify's (SPOT) high-profile direct listing. But in my view, while Pandora isn't exactly the kind of free cash flow-generating, dividend-paying stock that most investors would associate with value, its low valuation multiple and its improving profit margins make it a strong rebound play in a time when investors are shying away from "growth at all costs."

Pandora's second-quarter earnings release, which caused shares to rocket up more than 20%, is evidence to this theory. From a growth standpoint, Pandora isn't really doing much better than it was before - listener hours continued to decay, and though this was mitigated somewhat by continually improving paid subscriber counts, there's no doubt that Pandora isn't the growth business that it was four or five years ago, when shares traded above $30.

But investors seemingly plied their eyes on something else: Pandora's bottom line. Its net losses and EBITDA margin came in much better than investors had feared, despite the lackluster performance on the top line. In fact, Pandora's management has actively been shedding assets and shunning growth in favor of improved margins, having sold its Australia/New Zealand business as well as its Ticketfly subsidiary and absorbing the headwinds to revenue growth, and in turn focusing on its core business and subscriber additions. Investors have given Pandora the benefit of the doubt and bought into the story, with shares up more than 60% year-to-date:

Yet with Pandora's stock trading at just 1.2x forward revenues, as shown in the chart above, there is still plenty of room for this beaten-down stock (relative to this year's performance, Pandora is a winner, but it's still down massively from its all-time highs in 2014) to recover some of its lost market value. Improvement in subscriber counts has been one of the more encouraging data points that nudged me to be positive on this company's progress, and that narrative hasn't changed.

Subscriber growth complemented by fresh opportunities for the ad-supported business

In addition, Pandora also rolled out programmatic audio buying to its marketing partners late in July. For the unfamiliar, programmatic ad buying is the process of using software-driven tools like The Trade Desk (TTD) to buy advertising slots in live, split-second auctions. With the increasing counts of enterprises relying on software to do their ad buying instead of "analog" purchases with traditional ad agencies, the availability of programmatic buying becomes a huge boost to advertising revenues. Pandora, according to its press release, is the largest owner of digital audio content ad inventory in the U.S., with a listener base that is more than 90% ad-supported.

Pandora first rolled out its programmatic ad solutions in beta form in February, and it was quickly snapped up by some big-name advertisers, including global consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (PG). Pandora claims that its programmatic solutions have helped these early beta testers to dramatically improve their return on ad spend, which in turn justifies an increase in advertising revenues for Pandora's ad-supported listener base. Supporting this thesis is Pandora's announcement that Ad RPM (revenue per thousands of listener hours) hit $68.75 in Q2, up 4% y/y and a record figure for the second quarter. Even if listener hours fall, Pandora can still cushion the blow by improving its monetization per hour.

Figure 1. Pandora ad-supported trends Source: Pandora investor relations

But with all the focus on the ad business this quarter, Pandora's core subscription business also continues to climb. The company hit "approximately 6 million subscribers" in Q2, which represents net adds in the quarter of about 351k subscribers and represents a 23% y/y increase in the subscriber base.

This subscriber growth rate picked up steam from Q1, where subscriber counts grew only 20% y/y. In addition, like last quarter, subscription ARPU (average revenue per user) continued to tick up, indicating that subscribers are increasingly shifting to the more expensive, $10/month Pandora Plus offering versus the $5/month Pandora Premium, which allows ad-free listening but does not allow selection of music like Plus does.

Subscription ARPU in Q2 was $6.52, a 35% y/y increase over $4.82 in the year-ago quarter and also representing a small sequential increase over $6.30 in Q1:

Figure 2. Pandora subscription ARPU Source: Pandora investor relations

Trimming losses another important factor

Aside from positive top-line anecdotes for both the subscription and ad-supported businesses, Pandora also wowed investors with its ability to deliver on its promise of improving profitability. Here's a look at the company's Q2 results below:

Figure 3. Pandora Q2 results Source: Pandora investor relations

It's not just the bottom line that exhibited strength, either - Pandora reported a beat on revenues of $384.8 million, growing +2% y/y and reversing a trend in Q1 that had revenues declining -1% y/y. Analysts had expected approximately a revenue decline as well, with consensus targets at $372.8 million (-1% y/y).

Note that the majority of the revenue headwind is due to the sales of the ANZ and Ticketfly businesses, as noted previously. Pandora reported that when excluding these discontinued businesses from the prior-year comps, total revenues would have shown 12% y/y revenue growth, in-line with the company' growth in Q1. This sale was executed in July 2017, so the optical headwinds from ANZ/Ticketfly will fade beginning in Q4 of this year.

Powering the strength in Pandora's core business was a sharp increase in subscription revenues, up 66% y/y and driven by both the 351k net adds in subscriber counts as well as the 35% y/y growth in subscription ARPU. Note also that Pandora launched a Family plan offering in the quarter, which offers up to six listeners under one billing plan at $14.99 per month.

Like last quarter, advertising revenues showed a decline, but the bleeding has become much more tame. Ad revenues still represent about two-thirds of Pandora's business and dipped -3% y/y this quarter, one point better than a -4% y/y decline in Q1. The primary cause behind this, of course, was a continued dip in listener hours, which dropped to 5.09 billion (-3% y/y versus 5.22 billion in the year-ago quarter). With Ad ARPU hitting an all-time Q2 high, however, Pandora has managed to stave off too steep a decline in its largest segment. The introduction of programmatic ad-buying for its audio inventory should also help to increase advertiser interest and support continued Ad ARPU growth.

Perhaps the most salient metrics from Pandora's quarter, however, were the cost savings. Pandora drove down all components of its operating expenses, particularly sales and marketing, the largest category which dropped -14% y/y to $125.4 million. Earlier this year, Pandora had promised to remove $45 million of annual expenses out of its cost base, and this quarter shows tremendous progress toward that promise.

Last year's operating costs were impacted by a large goodwill impairment, so a direct comparison of GAAP operating margins isn't terribly meaningful. However, the sharp increase in Pandora's adjusted EBITDA margins, which excludes the effect of the goodwill impairment, highlights how much progress the company has made on the cost front.

Figure 4. Pandora EBITDA improvements Source: Pandora investor relations

Pandora's adjusted EBITDA losses nearly halved to -$34.6 million, representing an EBITDA margin of -9.0%, which is 540bps better than -14.4% in the year-ago quarter. The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.15 also edged out over Wall Street's consensus of -$0.14.

Unlike many of its struggling Internet cousins (such as Blue Apron (APRN)), Pandora has the liquidity to support continued operations and tide the business over until it can hit breakeven. Free cash flow in the quarter was approximately -$48 million, burning half the cash relative to -$107 million in the year-ago quarter. With $421 million of cash as of its Q2 balance sheet, Pandora is sufficiently well-capitalized to support its turnaround.

Key takeaways

In the short span of less than a year, Pandora has given itself a makeover that refocused the business away from unprofitable growth and toward a slower-moving, yet more profitable business. Though the company is still likely several quarters out from hitting breakeven profits, its vast improvement in operating margins - consistent with its targets earlier this year - show a company that is moving in the right direction.

And even though management has taken its foot off the gas pedal, it's not like Pandora's business is entirely dying, either. This is evidenced by the fact that Pandora hit ad RPM growth despite declining listener hours, as well as continued strength in subscriber additions. In my view, Pandora is still in the middle of its turnaround and has plenty of room to ride upward.

