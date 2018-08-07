With Sluggish Demand, Is Ternium Really So Cheap?

Ternium shares continue to look undervalued on a relative basis, but there are macro and cycle risks that I would at least consider as part of the total investment picture.

Soft demand seems likely to persist in Mexico and Argentina in the third quarter, and uncertainties remain regarding NAFTA and Mexico's status as a low-cost auto assembler for the U.S. market.

Just so there’s no confusion later, I’ll state my conclusion right off the top – I still like Ternium (TX) and I still think this Mexican steelmaker is trading too cheaply. But the shares haven’t done much this year and they’re down about 14% over the past three months, while other steel companies like Steel Dynamics (STLD), Nucor (NUE), Gerdau (GGB), ArcelorMittal (MT), and CSN (SID) have done better … though “better” is a relative term here, as only CSN has outperformed the S&P 500.

Are the glory days over for steel? Certainly that’s a popular question now, and the market seems to think it’s likely that the U.S. will eventually negotiate on some of its protectionist measures, opening the door to more imports and lower prices. For Ternium in particular, a new NAFTA agreement is more likely to help than harm, but it’s hard to be wildly enamored of a company where demand in its two largest markets is weakening on a sequential basis. I do still think that Ternium shares are too cheap, but the risk of lower estimates and multiples is real and it may be hard to coax investors back into the steel sector at this late point in the cycle.

Good Results Continue

That’s a pretty dour backdrop for what was on balance a pretty good second quarter at Ternium.

Revenue was about 6% better than expected, growing 35% yoy and 6% qoq as volume growth pushed the yoy comparison (up 26% yoy) but it was price that pushed the sequential growth (up 12% qoq). Mexico, where the company generates about half its revenue, saw all of its revenue growth (up 16% yoy, up 9% qoq) pushed by price, as volume was flat yoy and down 3% sequentially. Revenue in the Southern region (principally Argentina) was up 5% yoy and down 7% qoq, with sluggish volume (up 1% yoy, down 6% qoq) and pricing (up 4% yoy, down 1%). In the “other” category, volume dropped on a sequential basis (by 10%), while strong pricing (up 19%) pushed the revenue up 7% qoq.

Even with iffy sequential volume performance, Ternium still saw good margin leverage. Gross margin improved about three points both annually and sequentially, and EBITDA jumped 58% yoy and 18% sequentially, with almost four points of yoy margin improvement and about two a half points of sequential improvement. Ternium beat the average-sell side average at the EBITDA line by about 5% and the per/ton EBITDA (which rose 26% both yoy and qoq) hit the highest level since 2010.

Where’s The Demand Growth?

If I was going to make a short case for Ternium, the first thing I might go to (other than just “the cycle is peaking and about to roll over”) is the weak current demand outlook in its core markets. Volume in Mexico declined 3% from the prior quarter, and management expects another decline next quarter due to persistent weakness in the construction sector and seasonal weakness in the auto and appliance sectors.

I certainly think some of this is in the price, but I nevertheless think the weakness in Mexico is a little greater than expected. The new administration has made a lot of pledges that should help drive construction growth (and growth in the energy sector too, which should drive steel demand/consumption), but we all know there’s a big gulf between what politicians promise to get elected and what they do when they’re in power.

There are also still macro factors up in the air. My read of the tea leaves is that a new NAFTA agreement is more likely than not, and that should create an opportunity for higher prices in Mexico (and moderately lower prices in the U.S.) – a net benefit for Ternium. A new NAFTA agreement could also defuse the risk of Section 232 tariffs against cars manufactured outside the U.S. While the risk to Ternium is probably not so large on a long-term basis – given opportunities to replace imported auto steel used in Mexico and the fact that auto producers won’t abandon Mexico as a low-cost production center and will simply reroute production to other markets – it could still represent headline risk and a near-term disruption at a time when prices are very favorable.

Mexico isn’t the only market with some challenges. Although Brazil seems to be on a recovery track, it’s a fragile recovery and there are a lot of unknowns going into the next election cycle there. Argentina has seen demand weaken lately on higher rates and currency depreciation, and Ternium management expects another qoq volume decline in the third quarter. I do believe that Argentina is on a better path, but the adjustment process is proving painful and while volume may well be stronger a couple of years from now, global steel prices may very well not be so high, meaning Ternium is missing out on an opportunity it won’t get back.

The Opportunity

There may also be some issues at play in Ternium’s valuation that don’t really have much to do with the company itself or the steel markets in general. The stock isn’t part of any major indices and the float isn’t particularly large. It’s hard to quantify those factors, but management has mentioned them in the past and has at least made inquiries regarding the index issue.

I realize this reads as a pretty grim assessment of Ternium, but I think one of the smartest things an investor can do is figure out what can go wrong with an investment and work up the best bear case possible. If the stock still looks like a promising idea on balance after this process, so much the better.

I expect long-term revenue growth somewhere in the 3%’s to 4%’s on a long-term basis, with a roughly $2/share spread in valuation between my low and high estimates. I’m expecting long-term FCF margins in the mid-single-digits and that may be where I’m too bullish given Ternium’s historical performance (and historical cycles), but I think the Argentine recovery will have legs and I think Ternium’s better run now and the sector as a whole is more responsible. Ternium does look undervalued, then, on a discounted cash flow basis, but I rarely trust DCF with cyclical stocks as it’s hard enough to accurately predict prices and costs next year, let alone in 2027.

Using a near-term EV/EBITDA approach, the 4x multiple I’ve been using would support a mid-$40’s fair value and still represent a discount to what Latin American (including Brazil) and U.S. steel stocks are trading at today. That is a premium to the growth in EBITDA I expect over that period, though, as I expect 2018 to be the peak EBITDA year.

The Bottom Line

Maybe the peak in the steel cycle for Ternium will come a year later, or even two years later, and maybe the economies in Mexico and Argentina will support stronger steel demand. Likewise, Ternium may be more successful in elbowing aside imported steel in the Mexican market. It’s certainly not too hard to build a model that suggests mid-single-digit growth over the next three to five years. I think the basic issue remains that the market is nervous about the cycle, believing that pricing is peaking out and demand could fade from here. It is late in the cycle, and that makes me nervous - buying late-cycle cyclicals has burned me before (even when they “looked cheap”). I still think these shares are worth considering, but an improvement in the Mexican construction sector would really help out the bull case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.