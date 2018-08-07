SQM's Deal With Tianqi Lithium Is Under Review By Moody's For A Possible Downgrade

A downgrade might sink the deal which is critical in expanding lithium production to meet growing global demand.

That cash infusion is critical to the expansion of lithium production outlined by the company through 2021.

Portending Downgrade

On May 17, Tianqi Lithium Corporation announced a signed agreement with Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to purchase a 23.8% in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). This was not well-received by investors when on May 18 Moody's Investors Service initiated a review of bonds issued by Tianqi Finko Company, Ltd and guaranteed by Tianqi Lithium. Share value in SQM has declined since.

An August 6 announcement that Moody's continues its review for a downgrade of Tianqi Lithium Corporation was met with more selling of SQM.

On 22 June, 2018, Tianqi Lithium received shareholder approval for its investment in SQM." "However, the transaction is yet to be completed and is still subject to regulatory approvals and completion of the share acquisition."

Implications

In a recent article about SQM, I pointed out the importance of this cash transaction to leverage lithium production in Chile to meet expected growing demand. Clearly, the following bullet points taken directly from my article summarize current developments to ramp up production that will necessitate the cash infusion from Tianqi Lithium Corporation.

In Chile, the goal is to expand production from 48,000 to 70,000 MT with a total capex of US$ 75 million. The additional 22,000 MT is expected to be operational by the end of 2018.

Expansion in the Salar de Atacama during the next 18 months will increase lithium production from 70,000 MT to 120,000 MT by investing US$ 200 million.

By 2021, completion of the last stage will increase production from 120,000 MT to 180,000 MT with a US$ 250 million investment.

Recent Regulatory Problems

In spite of Chile's leading position, there are laws that control lithium production, ostensibly, to protect a fragile ecosystem. The information below is also taken from my article cited above.

CORFO is the Chilean development agency that regulates lithium mining. SQM recently engaged in arbitration proceedings with CORFO concerning its failure to comply with obligations in its lease agreement. During the interim period, negotiations with CORFU received extensive press coverage that clearly spooked many investors, creating a disincentive that may have cooled investor demand for shares.

On January 17, 2018, the long dispute ended when CORFO struck a deal that required SQM to increase royalty payments for mining in the Salar de Atacama. On the positive side, CORFO agreed to significant increases in production quotas. For more details concerning the dispute and subsequent negotiations, please go to the following source.

The higher royalty payments for lithium carbonate are 40% for prices above US$ 10,000 per MT. This adds to production costs, and investors must watch to determine if greater production can absorb the additional cost without negatively affecting stock valuations. Growing revenue and earnings are major company variables to watch through 2021.

Takeaway

Without question, SQM shares were volatile during the CORFO dispute and now face the possibility of a downgrade by Moody's. That decision is critical to future production levels outlined by the company and will bear significantly upon the share value growth of SQM. The Tianqi acquisition is key.

Additional disclosure: Author Disclosure: The information and data that comprise this article came from external sources that I consider reliable, but they were not independently verified for accuracy. Points of view are my considered opinions, not investment advice. I bear no responsibility for investment decisions you decide to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.