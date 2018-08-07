Zillow: Buy The Dip

Still, the company remains one of the largest online real estate assets in the marketplace and trades at decent valuations ,especially after a huge drop.

News that Zillow is acquiring a mortgage lender and doubling down on its Zillow Offers strategy is also increasing investors' fear of risk.

Zillow (Z), the online real estate platform, just can't seem to play the earnings game right. For the second quarter in a row, shares have suffered a huge pullback after reporting results - this time, the ~15% drop was twice as bad as in Q1. Investors have begun to lose patience with Zillow - when will the pain subside? While shares are still up double-digits for the year, the company hasn't budget up since early May.

Z data by YCharts

Of course, Zillow isn't alone in the Internet sector in losing huge gains since Q2 earnings. Most notably, both Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) suffered large losses after reporting earnings - for the former, the concern was around a slowdown in user growth and disappointing guidance anecdotes for Q3 and Q4, and for the latter, it was a miss in U.S. subscriber counts that got investors worried. Like Zillow, both stocks lost nearly 20% after earnings, yet have made small recoveries since.

The primary question for investors now is: will Zillow see a rebound as well? In my view, Zillow is one of the most attractive stocks in the Internet space to invest in. When I take a step back and look at it, the long-term story for Zillow has not changed. When you think about the sites that renters and homebuyers turn to most to do their real estate research, the top sites - Zillow.com, Trulia.com, and StreetEasy (the dominant real estate site in Manhattan) - are all owned by the Zillow Group. And nowadays, basically everyone does house-hunting research online before calling an agent.

So in the long run, is Zillow really impacted by one quarter of bad guidance? We'll discuss investors' concerns in the next section, but in my view, this pullback presents a fantastic opportunity to pick up shares of Zillow at a discount.

Main concerns are around weak guidance and Zillow Offers risk

The main landmine that investors stepped over after this quarter's earnings call was a huge miss to Q3 guidance - a far bigger guidance disappointment than basically any other company in the technology sector this quarter. This is also surprising given the company has just launched into a revenue-accretive push into Zillow Offers, which generates a new stream of house-flipping income for Zillow.

For Q3, Zillow guided to $337-$347 million in revenues (see table below):

Figure 1. Zillow Q3 guidance miss Source: Zillow investor relations

Zillow generated $281.8 million of revenues in 3Q17 (+26% y/y at the time), so this guidance range now represents a growth range of 20-23% y/y. That's certainly below Wall Street's guidance of $405.1 million (+44% y/y), but not far off from the growth rate that Zillow has posted in Q2 and Q1 (+22% y/y in both quarters).

Consensus figures aren't broken down into revenue category, so it's difficult to estimate which pockets of revenue Zillow is missing on. But considering the company just added its new "Homes" segment, it would be a safe conjecture to say that it's the Homes segment that Wall Street was expecting more revenues from - especially after the company spent much of last quarter hyping up its ramp of Homes.

In my view, we should care less about a revenue shortfall in Homes - which, as you can see above, will contribute a negligible $2-$7 million (1-2%) of Zillow's Q3 revenue base. There are a couple of reasons for this. First of all, the company's Homes business (branded as Zillow Offers to consumers) is a much lower-margin business than its internet services counterpart, and there's even the possibility that Zillow can lose money on flips. Homes also produces negative EBITDA, as shown in the table above. While a quicker ramp on Homes would be preferred, it's not the end of the world to defer those losses until later when the company is better prepared to absorb them.

The second source of pessimism is due to Homes itself. Zillow announced it was expanding into two additional markets, Atlanta and Denver, beyond the current launch plan in Phoenix (the first market, debuted in April) and Las Vegas (debuted in June). In addition, Zillow doubled down on its home-buying segment by purchasing a mortgage lender, citing a desire to speed up the mortgage approval process when selling a home purchased via Zillow Offers.

Zillow investors have always been wary of Zillow Offers due to the balance sheet risk of carrying homes on inventory, some of which might be sold at a loss or cause the company to enter financial distress should another 2008 happen. I've always argued, however, that Zillow Offers gives the company a chance to diversify its revenue beyond its current fee-for-service business to real estate agents - a market that, as the leading incumbent, is already pretty saturated.

In my view, neither a soft Q3 outlook (which seems to be due primarily to a Zillow Offers ramp timing issue) nor an expansion of the Homes segment are real red flags to Zillow's long-term growth story. Zillow is still the dominant online real estate platform, and one that sits on a minefield of critical real estate data - a small bump in the road doesn't change that.

Q2 download: impressive profit gains

Here's a look at the company's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Zillow Q2 results Source: Zillow investor relations

The biggest surprise here is that Zillow missed revenue estimates by a hair (it didn't do so great last quarter, either, with in-line results). Revenues grew 21.9% to $325.2 million, barely missing analyst consensus of $325.6 million (+22.1% y/y). Zillow's growth rate, however, stayed roughly flat with last quarter's growth rate of 22.0% y/y, so the shortfall isn't terrible.

As noted previously, when we consider the fact that Zillow's core business has been growing at this ~22% y/y rate for the past several quarters, the fact that Wall Street consensus suddenly expected ~40% y/y growth for Q3 implies that the difference must be in Homes - which, as a new addition with uncertain launch timing, does not correlate with a concern about Zillow's core business health. Previously, Zillow had mentioned that Homes wouldn't be revenue-accretive until the "back half" of 2018, but now it appears that Zillow meant Q4 whereas analysts might have interpreted that statement to include Q3.

I'm also encouraged by a continuation of strong site traffic metrics in Q2, which should be equally as important when evaluating Internet businesses as revenue growth. Total site visits across the Zillow portfolio grew 14% y/y (in-line with last quarter's growth of 15% y/y), and average MAUs of 186 million in the quarter grew 4% y/y, also in-line with 5% y/y growth last quarter.

The primary highlight in the quarter, in my opinion, was a boost in margins and a huge narrowing of losses. In particular, Zillow managed relatively flat sales and marketing spend - its largest component of operating costs by a wide mile, which consumed just 45.4% of revenues this quarter, 380bps better than 49.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, Zillow's primary profit metric, grew 41% y/y to $56.0 million and noticed an EBITDA margin of 17.3%, 240bps better than 14.9% in 2Q17 and driven primarily by the efficiencies and sales and marketing spend. Note that this reverses a negative tone din Q1, when EBITDA margins slipped to 15% - with any luck, adjusted EBITDA margins are on the way back up. The company had guided to an adjusted EBITDA range of $49-57 million for this quarter, and ended up achieving the top end of that range.

It's also worth noting that, though Wall Street analysts had penciled in a consensus GAAP net loss estimate of -$11.3 million in the quarter, Zillow managed to lose just -$3.1 million in the quarter - shrinking 2Q17's losses by a factor of seven.

Key takeaways

Zillow's core business is humming along, or at least, it's no worse for wear from Q1. The miss on Q3 guidance seems to be due primarily to a disconnect in Zillow Homes, but given this is a riskier and lower-margin revenue stream, we can afford to hold off on ramping those revenues without sacrificing too much on the bottom line.

As usual, the Zillow selloff seems like a gross overreaction. Zillow is a great example of an internet stock that has achieved nearly complete category dominance, and I'm keen to buy on this dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.