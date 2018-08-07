Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Stellar Molecules For Cancer Treatment

Most investment managers are in a game where the clients expect them to know a lot about a lot of things. We didn't have any clients who could fire us at Berkshire Hathaway



- Charlie Munger

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is a highly promising bioscience that came under our radar due to the intellectual generosity of a member of Integrated BioSci Investing. In the past 52 weeks, the stock gained $57.25 to currently trade at $62.70 for a mammoth +1,145% profit. The elephant in the room is whether there is further upside to this strong grower. The Father of Growth Investing, Philip Fisher, stated that over 91% of the time, the stock market valuation will match its intrinsic value (i.e., true worth). Hence, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of the company, while focusing on the upcoming clinical binary that can catapult shares to new highs.

Figure 1: Mirati stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in San Diego, CA, Mirati Therapeutics is focused on the development and commercialization of drug candidates that target the genetics, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancers (Figure 2). Powering by precision oncology, the company harnesses the power of the next-generation genomic test to select specific cancer patients who are most likely to benefit from individualized treatment.

In immuno-oncology, the firm is advancing molecules to improve the tumor cell environments. When used in combinations with existing cancer drugs, this can significantly improve the efficacy and thereby leads to better clinical outcomes. The preclinical programs are brewing potentially the first-in-class and best-in-class molecules (designed to address mutations and tumors with limited treatment options).

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Mirati)

Despite the overall strong pipeline prospects, we are most interested in the wholly-owned asset MGCD-516 (sitravatinib). As a broad spectrum tyrosine kinase inhibitors of RET, CBL, CHR4q12, DDR, and Trk, sitravatinib suppresses various signaling pathways responsible for tumor growth and tumor progression. We noted in the prior research that concurrently attacking multiple cancer targets is a stellar approach to cancer treatment: this limits the time these rogue cells have to evolve. That aside, the favorable pharmacokinetic (“PK”) enabled sitravatinib to be formulated as an oral drug.

With its ingenious design, sitravatinib (MGCD516) is being investigated in a Phase 1B dose expansion cohort in selected patients with specific genetic alterations that are drivers of tumor growth; however, the initial focus is on NSCLC and other solid tumors (Figure 3).

Figure: 3: Sitravatinib franchise (Source: Mirati)

Furthermore, there is a highly interesting ongoing Phase 2 trial - assessing the efficacy and safety of either sitravatinib or mocetinostat in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) for treating non-small cell lung (“NSCLC”) cancer.

On April 24, 2018, Mirati reported strong interim data for the aforesaid trial (Figure 4). Sitravatinib is already hitting multiple targets, and now the addition of a flagship molecule, Opdivo, has added further efficacy (it synergistically reduced the time for the tumor to evolve to an even greater extent). Therefore, it is not surprising that 82% of the patients (19/23) achieved tumor reductions. Looking ahead, Mirati will report additional data of this franchise at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology set for October 19-23. And this data can be a significant catalyst to induce a share price appreciation that investors should further assess.

Figure 4: Phase 2 trial outcomes of sitravatinib/Opdivo (Source: Mirati)

We’ll take an assessment of the overall financial health of Mirati by analyzing the Q1 2018 report (ended on March 31). As follows, the company posted $9.5 million in revenues compared to none for the same period a year prior. The higher revenues were due to the licensing agreement with BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) which became effective in January this year. Accordingly, Mirati granted BeiGene the right to develop and commercializes sitravatinib in Asia (except in Japan and certain other countries).

Additionally, research and development (R&D) expenses for the respective periods came in at $19.7 million and $14.4 million. Higher R&D spending was primarily due to the development involving sitravatinib and the KRAS inhibitor programs. Of note, more R&D today can translate into blockbuster sales for tomorrow. Moreover, the net losses came in at $14.7 million ($0.51 per share), versus the $17.8 ($0.73 per share) declines for the same comparison.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Mirati to incur significant losses for years (as shown in Figure 4) prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy innovation process with a low success rate). Nonetheless, it simply takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Morningstar; adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

As regards the balance sheet, it had $148.7 million in cash and short-term investments (1.3% lower than $150.8 million for the prior period). On June 7, 2018, the company disclosed an equity financing that raised $123.2 million. This substantially improved its overall cash position to $271.9 million. Based on the $24.8 million quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations into Q3 2019 prior to the need for additional financing.

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company and come up with distinct figures. Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value. Per table 3, Mirati is currently valued at only $2.0 billion in market cap, which is comparable to peers, thereby indicating a favorable valuation.

Table 3: Comparative market analysis (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

With the highest death toll across the globe, lung cancer has a high incidence (224,390 new cases diagnosed in 2016 as tallied by the American Cancer Society). Grand View Research projected that the CAGR for this market is at 7.5% (as shown by the uptrend in Figure 3). And the mentioned growth is due to the increasing prevalence of NSCLC and smoking habits.

Figure 5: NSCLC market (Source: Grand View Research)

Interestingly, Transparency Market Research said that the global market for NSCLC will raise to $15.1 billion by 2023. The firm noted that leading companies operating in this market include the following: Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Boehringer Ingelheim, and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Final Remarks

Mirati is brewing a highly broad pipeline of stellar oncology molecules with much depth. The extensive pipeline gives more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. Interestingly, each shot is very high in quality. The most interesting one is sitravatinib - currently being investigated as a monotherapy in the Phase 1B and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s flagship molecule, Opdivo. Going forward, the clinical outcomes of sitravatinib are the key to the potential upside in this stock. If the future data reporting is strong, it can also spark an acquisition by an oncology-focused giant.

In terms of risks, the main concern is whether or not sitravatinib can post positive clinical outcomes. Moreover, there are significant risks of negative clinical results for other molecules. In such events, it is not far from the truth that the shares will tumble over 50% and vice versa. Even if the aforesaid medicine is approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

